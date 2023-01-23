ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Senate committee advances bill that would change legal definition of abortion

The Senate State Affairs Committee voted to introduce one of two abortion-related bills sponsored by Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle, that would change Idaho’s legal definition of abortion in what Herndon said was an attempt to address concerns from medical professionals around ectopic pregnancies and other certain medical circumstances. Herndon’s bill to remove the rape and […] The post Idaho Senate committee advances bill that would change legal definition of abortion appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Monticello Times

Senate passes tax conformity bill, cuts taxes for individuals and small businesses

The Senate today passed a tax conformity bill, bringing Minnesota in line with recent federal tax changes and cutting tax collections by more than $100 million, said Senator Andrew Mathews (R-Princeton). The bill was passed with bipartisan support and is headed to the governor’s desk for his signature. “The Senate’s passage of the tax conformity bill is a bipartisan victory that will help many Minnesotans who urgently need financial relief,” Senator Mathews said. “However, I am severely disappointed to see our seniors left out of...
MINNESOTA STATE
Daily Montanan

Bills aimed at speeding up construction in Montana see little opposition in Senate committee

Two bills that aim to reduce the time it takes for land use and certain construction project decisions to be made at the local level breezed through their first committee hearing Wednesday without significant opposition. They are among a slate of bills related to housing and construction planned for this session as Montana’s housing shortage […] The post Bills aimed at speeding up construction in Montana see little opposition in Senate committee appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
The Center Square

Bill to establish permanent daylight saving time defeated in Virginia Senate

(The Center Square) – After discussing the measure at length, lawmakers in the state Senate voted to kill a bill seeking to establish permanent Daylight Saving Time in Virginia. Following debate and discussion that at times prompted laughter in the chamber, lawmakers ultimately voted down Senate Bill 1017, which proposed ending the practice of changing the clocks twice a year, and would keep Virginia on daylight saving time. The bill’s...
VIRGINIA STATE
Colorado Newsline

U.S. House GOP plan calls for federal spending cuts, conditions on debt limit increase

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republican leaders during a closed-door meeting Tuesday shared more details of the secret agreements Speaker Kevin McCarthy made with conservative lawmakers last week to secure the votes he needed to hold the gavel.  The so-called handshake deal, displayed on slides during the GOP weekly conference meeting, if adhered to could have […] The post U.S. House GOP plan calls for federal spending cuts, conditions on debt limit increase appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

House to vote on bill to abolish IRS and replace income tax with 'Fair Tax'

The Republican-led House will vote on a bill to abolish the IRS and replace the existing income tax system with a wide-reaching consumption tax. Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) introduced the legislation, the Fair Tax Act, on Tuesday. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) agreed to allow a floor vote on the legislation as part of a deal cut with the conservative House Freedom Caucus to become House speaker, Fox News reported.
Daily Montanan

Bill to repeal Montana’s energy policy up for third reading in House, other updates

Here’s the status of some of the legislation the Daily Montanan has covered this session so far. Follow bills through the Montana Legislature’s website.  A bill to repeal Montana’s energy policy is up for its third reading on the House floor Monday. It passed 67-32 on second reading. The energy policy was first adopted in […] The post Bill to repeal Montana’s energy policy up for third reading in House, other updates appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
19thnews.org

‘There’s no blueprint’: A Pennsylvania state senator prepares to give birth amid legislative turmoil

We’re telling the untold stories of women and LGBTQ+ people. Subscribe to our daily newsletter. The Pennsylvania legislature begins 2023 mired in uncertainty. The narrowly divided state House has yet to formally organize itself pending three February special elections. The speaker’s election was contested. Neither chamber is currently in session.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KUOW

Washington state lawmakers again consider legalizing 'shrooms'

For the second time, the Washington State Legislature is considering legalizing psilocybin, the psychedelic drug found in magic mushrooms. State Sen. Jesse Salomon (D-Shoreline) is the bill’s main sponsor. He said the primary case for legalizing the drug is that guided experiences with psilocybin have been found to help alleviate some mental health conditions, including depression, PTSD, and addiction.
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Montanan

Major GOP legislation on abortion, taxes, advances in Senate

Legislation to exclude abortion from Montana’s constitutional protection for privacy advanced Wednesday in the Senate, as did a controversial GOP bill to reduce income taxes.  Senate Bill 154 to exempt abortion from privacy protection earned 28-21 approval with little discussion — and some Republican support. Sen. Wendy McKamey, R-Great Falls, stood up to break with […] The post Major GOP legislation on abortion, taxes, advances in Senate appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

Special committee seeks solutions to ‘horrible’ child care situation in state

Massachusetts child care workers earn about $10,000 more a year than their New Hampshire peers. It’s a parent’s gross income, not what’s left after paying the mortgage, food, and other bills that determines their eligibility for child care assistance. Good luck trying to find infant care. Those are a few of hurdles the House’s new […] The post Special committee seeks solutions to ‘horrible’ child care situation in state appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

