State lawmakers gave themselves an 8% pay raise for this year; but no increases for teachers
Most state lawmakers will be getting an 8% pay raise in 2023 and a boost in other expenses. They voted for the pay hike last year for themselves and most state workers but not for teachers. That does not go over well with the Kentucky Education Association and KY 120...
Idaho Senate committee advances bill that would change legal definition of abortion
The Senate State Affairs Committee voted to introduce one of two abortion-related bills sponsored by Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle, that would change Idaho’s legal definition of abortion in what Herndon said was an attempt to address concerns from medical professionals around ectopic pregnancies and other certain medical circumstances. Herndon’s bill to remove the rape and […] The post Idaho Senate committee advances bill that would change legal definition of abortion appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Daughter of immigrant farmworkers named chair of state Senate Agriculture Committee
State Sen. Melissa Hurtado is among seven Latinas designated as chairs of state Senate committees.
After confusion, Virginia senators advance bill for year-round daylight saving time
A state Senate committee advanced a proposal to move Virginia to year-round daylight saving time after senators revealed their confusion about the difference between it and standard time.
Senate passes tax conformity bill, cuts taxes for individuals and small businesses
The Senate today passed a tax conformity bill, bringing Minnesota in line with recent federal tax changes and cutting tax collections by more than $100 million, said Senator Andrew Mathews (R-Princeton). The bill was passed with bipartisan support and is headed to the governor’s desk for his signature. “The Senate’s passage of the tax conformity bill is a bipartisan victory that will help many Minnesotans who urgently need financial relief,” Senator Mathews said. “However, I am severely disappointed to see our seniors left out of...
Bills aimed at speeding up construction in Montana see little opposition in Senate committee
Two bills that aim to reduce the time it takes for land use and certain construction project decisions to be made at the local level breezed through their first committee hearing Wednesday without significant opposition. They are among a slate of bills related to housing and construction planned for this session as Montana’s housing shortage […] The post Bills aimed at speeding up construction in Montana see little opposition in Senate committee appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Bill to establish permanent daylight saving time defeated in Virginia Senate
(The Center Square) – After discussing the measure at length, lawmakers in the state Senate voted to kill a bill seeking to establish permanent Daylight Saving Time in Virginia. Following debate and discussion that at times prompted laughter in the chamber, lawmakers ultimately voted down Senate Bill 1017, which proposed ending the practice of changing the clocks twice a year, and would keep Virginia on daylight saving time. The bill’s...
South Dakota lawmaker introduces bill to ban drag shows using state money, resources
Months after a student organization hosted a drag show event on the South Dakota State University campus, a lawmaker is moving to prevent it from happening again.
Chronicle
Republican State Senator Criticizes Democrats for Not Supporting Bipartisan Emergency Powers Reform
State Sen. Lynda Wilson, R-Vancouver, released a statement last week announcing Democratic senators were blocking Senate Bill 5063 by refusing to give it a hearing in the Senate State Government and Elections Committee. The bill is a bipartisan effort with state Sen. Mark Mullet, D-Issaquah, to reform Washington’s 1969 emergency...
U.S. House GOP plan calls for federal spending cuts, conditions on debt limit increase
WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republican leaders during a closed-door meeting Tuesday shared more details of the secret agreements Speaker Kevin McCarthy made with conservative lawmakers last week to secure the votes he needed to hold the gavel. The so-called handshake deal, displayed on slides during the GOP weekly conference meeting, if adhered to could have […] The post U.S. House GOP plan calls for federal spending cuts, conditions on debt limit increase appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
KFYR-TV
ND lawmakers considering bill to make Indian Child Welfare Act state law
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers in Bismarck are considering a bill that proponents say would preserve cultural connections for Native American children in the foster care system. House Bill 1536 would cement into law the Indian Child Welfare Act, which is a federal law that could soon be overturned by...
Washington Examiner
House to vote on bill to abolish IRS and replace income tax with 'Fair Tax'
The Republican-led House will vote on a bill to abolish the IRS and replace the existing income tax system with a wide-reaching consumption tax. Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) introduced the legislation, the Fair Tax Act, on Tuesday. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) agreed to allow a floor vote on the legislation as part of a deal cut with the conservative House Freedom Caucus to become House speaker, Fox News reported.
House Democrats propose bill to give all Texas teachers a $15k pay raise
AUSTIN - Texas lawmakers filed a bill on Tuesday to provide all Texas teachers with a $15,000 pay raise. The legislative plan introduced by Austin Democratic Rep. James Talarico would provide school districts with adequate funding to increase the salaries of Texas teachers across the board.
Bill to repeal Montana’s energy policy up for third reading in House, other updates
Here’s the status of some of the legislation the Daily Montanan has covered this session so far. Follow bills through the Montana Legislature’s website. A bill to repeal Montana’s energy policy is up for its third reading on the House floor Monday. It passed 67-32 on second reading. The energy policy was first adopted in […] The post Bill to repeal Montana’s energy policy up for third reading in House, other updates appeared first on Daily Montanan.
19thnews.org
‘There’s no blueprint’: A Pennsylvania state senator prepares to give birth amid legislative turmoil
We’re telling the untold stories of women and LGBTQ+ people. Subscribe to our daily newsletter. The Pennsylvania legislature begins 2023 mired in uncertainty. The narrowly divided state House has yet to formally organize itself pending three February special elections. The speaker’s election was contested. Neither chamber is currently in session.
Republicans show their disagreement with IRS funding
The democratic controlled senate is ignoring this bill, and the White House said President Joe Biden would veto the bill if it got to his desk.
KUOW
Washington state lawmakers again consider legalizing 'shrooms'
For the second time, the Washington State Legislature is considering legalizing psilocybin, the psychedelic drug found in magic mushrooms. State Sen. Jesse Salomon (D-Shoreline) is the bill’s main sponsor. He said the primary case for legalizing the drug is that guided experiences with psilocybin have been found to help alleviate some mental health conditions, including depression, PTSD, and addiction.
Major GOP legislation on abortion, taxes, advances in Senate
Legislation to exclude abortion from Montana’s constitutional protection for privacy advanced Wednesday in the Senate, as did a controversial GOP bill to reduce income taxes. Senate Bill 154 to exempt abortion from privacy protection earned 28-21 approval with little discussion — and some Republican support. Sen. Wendy McKamey, R-Great Falls, stood up to break with […] The post Major GOP legislation on abortion, taxes, advances in Senate appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Resolution targeting abortion law passes Utah House, heads for final vote in Senate
A joint resolution that would make it easier to challenge the hold placed on Utah’s abortion ban cleared the two-thirds majority threshold in the Utah House and will head to the Utah Senate for final approval.
Special committee seeks solutions to ‘horrible’ child care situation in state
Massachusetts child care workers earn about $10,000 more a year than their New Hampshire peers. It’s a parent’s gross income, not what’s left after paying the mortgage, food, and other bills that determines their eligibility for child care assistance. Good luck trying to find infant care. Those are a few of hurdles the House’s new […] The post Special committee seeks solutions to ‘horrible’ child care situation in state appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
