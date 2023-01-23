ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Residents worried Royal Oak has a parking enforcement problem

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Royal Oak residents want the city to do something about its high parking violation rate. A study of parking enforcement in the city found that 43% of all visitors that used on-street or meter parking downtown were ticketed. That number of tickets comes with a pretty penny for the city budget - but some are worried it's giving Royal Oak a bad name.
ROYAL OAK, MI
thewayneherald.com

Memory Lane: Jan. 25, 1973

From the January 25, 1973 edition of The Wayne Herald. A group of special education students in the Wayne-Carroll school system will have a bunch of new toys to use during the school days thanks to a local business. Sears Catalog Store donated the toys to the Kiwanis Club, which in turn gave them to school.
WAYNE, MI
Voice News

OUR TOWN: Our Town welcomes Sarge Parr Jan. 26

OUR TOWN WELCOMES SARGE PARR JAN. 26: The New Baltimore Historical Society is hosting Sarge Parr at MacDonald Public Library, 36480 Main, at 6:30 p.m. Sarge Parr is a Civil War reenactor, appearing throughout Michigan and Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Playing the role of a reenactor from the Civil War for over five decades, he is also a 29-year United States Army veteran. Our Town is invited to be there and learn the life of a Civil War soldier.
NEW BALTIMORE, MI
candgnews.com

Utica’s new art piece to reflect part of city’s history

UTICA — The city of Utica has purchased a new art piece to decorate the downtown. Utica Mayor Gus Calandrino recently was part of the Leadership Macomb Public Art Panel when he discovered a piece that related to Utica. “I was invited by Phil Gilchrist, the Executive Director of...
UTICA, MI
Voice News

East China Educational Foundation’s Chili-Heart 5K returns for 12th year

The 12th annual Chili-Heart 5K run and 2-mile walk, hosted by the East China Educational Foundation, is set to take place Feb. 11. In 2021, the race took place solely in a virtual format due to COVID-19. This year’s event will follow in the footsteps of the 2022 event and take place in both an in-person and virtual format.
EAST CHINA, MI
Voice News

Haven Place Valentine’s fundraiser sweetens summer for area teens

Haven Place is hoping to sweeten its summer camp experience for teens with a Valentine’s fundraiser, which will provide proceeds for the community service-based camp. “The teens will be doing light construction, landscaping, painting, blight removal and run a free children’s sports camp — 4 years to 15 years — at the village of New Haven Community Park on Havenridge Road, June 26, 27 and 28, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.,” Haven Place CEO Tina Nagy said.
NEW HAVEN, MI
Voice News

Bunco tournament to benefit Northeast Macomb Relay For Life

The Anchor Bay community can show its love for those touched by cancer this February around and beyond Valentine’s Day by attending two different events to benefit Relay For Life of Northeast Macomb. A fun night out. The New Baltimore Civic Club Relay For Life Team will host a...
NEW BALTIMORE, MI
whmi.com

Abandoned Building To Be Demolished In City Of South Lyon

An abandoned home and building are slated for demolition in the City of South Lyon. At the last City Council meeting, a bid was awarded to take down the structures located at 464 South Lafayette Street and remove hazardous waste. City Manager Paul Zelenak stated as part of their efforts...
SOUTH LYON, MI
Detroit News

Storm dumps more than 7 inches of snow in some Metro Detroit areas

After a storm that dropped more than 7 inches of snow on some parts of Metro Detroit in the first large storm of winter, residents can expect to see lighter accumulations before the weekend coupled with cold, the National Weather Service said. A slight chance of snow is expected Friday...
DETROIT, MI
secondwavemedia.com

Detroit's hottest residential neighborhoods in 2023, according to realtors

Inflation, mortgage rate hikes, and high prices spurred by the pandemic’s homebuying frenzy have cooled the housing market, locally and nationally, over the past year. Affordability challenges continue to limit purchasing, with pending and existing home sales down month-over-month. Yet, real estate agents in Detroit say due to low...
DETROIT, MI
clarkstonnews.com

Local Lottery winners claim $3.73 million prize

For an Oakland County Lottery club, winning a recent $3.73 million Lotto 47 jackpot still seems unreal. The four-person Michigan Lucky 4 lottery club matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn Dec. 10 to win the jackpot: 04-07-08-18-25-35. The club’s representative bought the winning ticket at the Sunoco gas station, located at 7650 Ortonville Road in Clarkston.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Mid-Michigan school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25

Many schools across mid-Michigan are closed Wednesday, Jan. 25 due to a winter storm that is likely to dump five or six inches of snow in some areas. Just about every school in Genesee County has closed, and the National Weather Service is projecting 4 to 6 inches of snow expected to fall in the Flint area throughout the day.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy