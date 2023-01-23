Read full article on original website
Michigan witness describes diamond-shaped object as it glides overheadRoger MarshMichigan State
Leading discount supermarket chain opening another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the stateKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Grocery Store Meijer is Opening a Concept Store in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next weekKristen WaltersLake Orion, MI
fox2detroit.com
Residents worried Royal Oak has a parking enforcement problem
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Royal Oak residents want the city to do something about its high parking violation rate. A study of parking enforcement in the city found that 43% of all visitors that used on-street or meter parking downtown were ticketed. That number of tickets comes with a pretty penny for the city budget - but some are worried it's giving Royal Oak a bad name.
thewayneherald.com
Memory Lane: Jan. 25, 1973
From the January 25, 1973 edition of The Wayne Herald. A group of special education students in the Wayne-Carroll school system will have a bunch of new toys to use during the school days thanks to a local business. Sears Catalog Store donated the toys to the Kiwanis Club, which in turn gave them to school.
Voice News
OUR TOWN: Our Town welcomes Sarge Parr Jan. 26
OUR TOWN WELCOMES SARGE PARR JAN. 26: The New Baltimore Historical Society is hosting Sarge Parr at MacDonald Public Library, 36480 Main, at 6:30 p.m. Sarge Parr is a Civil War reenactor, appearing throughout Michigan and Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Playing the role of a reenactor from the Civil War for over five decades, he is also a 29-year United States Army veteran. Our Town is invited to be there and learn the life of a Civil War soldier.
Voice News
AT THE LIBRARY: Activities for all ages planned in Macomb, St. Clair counties
Local libraries are offering events and programs for all ages. Here’s a look at what’s planned. • Blizzard of Books, a weekly reading challenge for students in kindergarten through fifth grade, runs through Feb. 25. • Gaming Club meets from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 25, as...
candgnews.com
Utica’s new art piece to reflect part of city’s history
UTICA — The city of Utica has purchased a new art piece to decorate the downtown. Utica Mayor Gus Calandrino recently was part of the Leadership Macomb Public Art Panel when he discovered a piece that related to Utica. “I was invited by Phil Gilchrist, the Executive Director of...
candgnews.com
Meijer celebrates new store in Macomb Township with local brands, charitable giving
MACOMB TOWNSHIP — Macomb residents will have a new store to shop at on Jan. 26, as Meijer opens up its new grocery-focused concept at 24 Mile and Hayes roads. Dubbed Meijer Grocery and opening alongside a similar store in Lake Orion, the new concept aims to provide shoppers with a convenient experience focusing on everyday essentials.
Close calls with speeding drivers in Farmington leads to push for change
A woman in Farmington is fighting for safety changes after her Nest camera recorded a near-tragedy on Slocum Drive.
What Does The Pink ‘X’ And Ribbon Mean On Grand Blanc Road Trees?
Driving down Grand Blanc Road over the weekend, I noticed several trees painted with pink "X" markings and wrapped in pink ribbon. It looked too random to be for a cause. Why are trees along Grand Blanc Road in Grand Blanc Township marked with pink spray paint?. At first, I...
Voice News
East China Educational Foundation’s Chili-Heart 5K returns for 12th year
The 12th annual Chili-Heart 5K run and 2-mile walk, hosted by the East China Educational Foundation, is set to take place Feb. 11. In 2021, the race took place solely in a virtual format due to COVID-19. This year’s event will follow in the footsteps of the 2022 event and take place in both an in-person and virtual format.
Urban archery deer season for Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties extended through Jan. 31
The archery deer season has been extended until January 31, 2023, for Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties to “manage ongoing human-deer conflicts,” according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
Voice News
Haven Place Valentine’s fundraiser sweetens summer for area teens
Haven Place is hoping to sweeten its summer camp experience for teens with a Valentine’s fundraiser, which will provide proceeds for the community service-based camp. “The teens will be doing light construction, landscaping, painting, blight removal and run a free children’s sports camp — 4 years to 15 years — at the village of New Haven Community Park on Havenridge Road, June 26, 27 and 28, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.,” Haven Place CEO Tina Nagy said.
Voice News
Bunco tournament to benefit Northeast Macomb Relay For Life
The Anchor Bay community can show its love for those touched by cancer this February around and beyond Valentine’s Day by attending two different events to benefit Relay For Life of Northeast Macomb. A fun night out. The New Baltimore Civic Club Relay For Life Team will host a...
whmi.com
Abandoned Building To Be Demolished In City Of South Lyon
An abandoned home and building are slated for demolition in the City of South Lyon. At the last City Council meeting, a bid was awarded to take down the structures located at 464 South Lafayette Street and remove hazardous waste. City Manager Paul Zelenak stated as part of their efforts...
Detroit News
Storm dumps more than 7 inches of snow in some Metro Detroit areas
After a storm that dropped more than 7 inches of snow on some parts of Metro Detroit in the first large storm of winter, residents can expect to see lighter accumulations before the weekend coupled with cold, the National Weather Service said. A slight chance of snow is expected Friday...
secondwavemedia.com
Detroit's hottest residential neighborhoods in 2023, according to realtors
Inflation, mortgage rate hikes, and high prices spurred by the pandemic’s homebuying frenzy have cooled the housing market, locally and nationally, over the past year. Affordability challenges continue to limit purchasing, with pending and existing home sales down month-over-month. Yet, real estate agents in Detroit say due to low...
clarkstonnews.com
Local Lottery winners claim $3.73 million prize
For an Oakland County Lottery club, winning a recent $3.73 million Lotto 47 jackpot still seems unreal. The four-person Michigan Lucky 4 lottery club matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn Dec. 10 to win the jackpot: 04-07-08-18-25-35. The club’s representative bought the winning ticket at the Sunoco gas station, located at 7650 Ortonville Road in Clarkston.
I-94 reopens in Detroit after tanker truck crashes into median wall, spills fuel onto the freeway
According to Michigan State Police, the tanker driver “was traveling too fast for the conditions” along eastbound I-94 near Mt. Elliott when he lost control and crashed into the median wall.
Mid-Michigan school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25
Many schools across mid-Michigan are closed Wednesday, Jan. 25 due to a winter storm that is likely to dump five or six inches of snow in some areas. Just about every school in Genesee County has closed, and the National Weather Service is projecting 4 to 6 inches of snow expected to fall in the Flint area throughout the day.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Meijer opens up 2 new convenience grocery stores in Metro Detroit
Meijer, a Michigan-based box store chain, is opening up two new grocer stores in Metro Detroit this week. The new Meijer grocery stores will be in Lake Orion and Macomb Township and will open on Jan. 26 at 6 a.m. The two new grocery stores are smaller than a normal...
fox2detroit.com
Will schools be closed Wednesday in Southeast Michigan? Check the snow day calculator
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Hoping for a snow day this week?. While there is no surefire way to calculate if Wednesday's weather will lead to a day off school, the snow day calculator determines the chances. All you have to do is put in your zip code, how many snow...
