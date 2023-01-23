ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 13

Bill kirby
2d ago

So I’m telling my Grandkids to pay their bills and debts, when in fact it’s better not to. I went without and still going without, but hey, so long as someone who doesn’t pay their bills gets it for free, I guess that’s fair, enjoy that Starbucks

Reply
16
motor1
2d ago

why does everything have to be FREE.. doesn't anyone realize NOTHING IS FREE.. US TAX PAYERS ARE FOOTING THIS SCAM.. STOP THE NONSENSE..

Reply
6
NanaK
2d ago

I thought California was in a budget deficit. I mean they haven’t done anything with the monies given to them from the feds for the homeless, where did that go too? Oh and lottery monies haven’t really gone to help schools, maybe the school boards salaries? Waste waste waste

Reply
5
Related
R.A. Heim

Over one billion dollars is available to California homeowners through new programs

Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

Powerful Storm Hits California Affecting Small Business Owners Are Now Eligible For The Emergency Tax Relief

On Wednesday Governor Gavin Newsom announced that business owners and taxpayers who are affected by California’s recent storms are now eligible for emergency tax relief from late payment interest and penalties. Businesses Impacted by Storms Are Eligible For Emergency Tax Relief. Governor Gavin Newsom said business owners and taxpayers...
CALIFORNIA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

Amended Tax Relief Legislation Includes Tax Deduction For Expecting Parents

Missouri Representative Doug Richey proposes to extend the tax break for dependents to parents who are expecting a child. Missouri Representative Doug Richey in his amended tax relief legislation allows the state’s existing tax deduction for dependents to also apply to pre-born children. The Missouri law includes taxpayers that would allow the $ 1,200 tax deduction per child to apply to pregnancies. Richey’s HB 457 would allow parents to also deduct $1,200 for each pre-born child.
MISSOURI STATE
foxla.com

California Democrats consider wealth tax — including for people who moved out of state

California lawmakers are pushing legislation that would impose a new tax on the state's wealthiest residents — even if they've already moved to another part of the country. Assemblyman Alex Lee, a progressive Democrat, last week introduced a bill in the California State Legislature that would impose an extra annual 1.5% tax on those with a "worldwide net worth" above $1 billion, starting as early as January 2024.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vince Martellacci

New HUD Rule Could Soon Make Housing More Fair And Accessible In The East Bay

Residents in Concord could soon see the city receive a mandate to offer sustainable affordable housing options for those in need, specifically from marginalized groups like black Americans. That’s because of a new Department of Housing and Urban Development rule proposed January nineteenth, which is intended to enforce the under-enforced and oft-ignored Fair Housing Act of 1968.
CONCORD, CA
Silicon Valley

Here’s why your gas bills are so much higher right now

None of us lives in Hearst Castle. Yet my natural gas bill shot from $44 to nearly $300 in the span of two months. Kay Kearney’s is projected to hit $368 in January — more than three times what she paid this time last year. And Burl Estes is staring down a $397 tab for having the audacity to keep warm.
CALIFORNIA STATE
cda.org

California dentists can apply for up to $300K in CalHealthCares educational loan repayment or practice support grant

Eligible California dentists can once again apply through CalHealthCares for either an educational loan repayment or practice support grant up to $300,000 in exchange for making a Medi-Cal service commitment. Now in its fifth annual application cycle, CalHealthCares incentivizes dentists and physicians to serve Medi-Cal beneficiaries by repaying providers’ educational...
orangeandbluepress.com

$1,500 Tax Credit Deadlines, See Exact Dates Here

As tax season approaches, multiple tax credit application deadlines are set for taxpayers to finish their applications. Wisconsin residents are given a short time to claim payments to relieve the burden of property tax bills. New Jersey’s ANCHOR benefit application is also closing soon. With this, taxpayers are pressured to accomplish the requirements on time. These programs are intended to provide property tax relief for qualifying Americans in the states.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy