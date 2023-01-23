Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Bport 34 denies the lane enrty to EF 12.JPG
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — East Fairmont's Emma Moore and Brooklyn Shupe each scored once…
WVNews
Main Street Fairmont, West Virginia, reports successful 2022, begins hunt for full-time director
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Main Street Fairmont Executive Director Dan Swiger is reporting a successful 2022, and he hopes to carry that momentum in 2023 with more events and outreach opportunities, as well as the hiring of the agency’s first full-time director. Swiger said that in 2022,...
WVNews
Bridgeport rallies but falls to East Fairmont
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — East Fairmont’s Emma Moore and Brooklyn Shupe each scored once in the fourth quarter. Likewise, McKenzie Moyer’s two free throws were her only points in the fourth. But they all came at ideal moments.
WVNews
Doddridge County's McDonough stands out in multiple fields
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Doddridge County girls basketball has established itself as a top contender in Class A this season, and the contributions of senior Abby McDonough have been a major reason why. One of the top scorers in school history, McDonough has been a star in...
WVNews
WVU gets the monkey off its back with win over Texas Tech
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Remember that “elephant in the room” that West Virginia assistant coach Josh Eilert brought out of the closet on Tuesday, that 12-game Big 12 road losing streak?. Well now, he’s out of the back door.
WVNews
Horne, Keener lead Grafton's second-half comeback to defeat Fairmont Senior, 59-57
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Completely unfazed by a 34-21 halftime deficit, the Grafton Bearcats mounted a furious second-half comeback, scoring 27 fourth-quarter points to seal a 59-57 home win against the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears on Wednesday night at Scotty Hamilton Gymnasium. “At halftime, we told our girls...
WVNews
Calendar of Events for Thursday
Victory High School Class of 1958 monthly dinner, 6 p.m., The Gourmet Restaurant, 218 North Seventh St., Glen Elk. Jim, 304-622-6147.
WVNews
Barbour, West Virginia, Sheriff's Office seeks help locating missing girl
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Barbour County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old Philippi female. Sunday night, Lucinda "Cindy" Miller got into a white four-door Chevy Cruze with Pennsylvania plate LZV3385, according to the Sheriff's Office.
WVNews
Toussaint scores 22 as West Virginia beats Texas Tech 76-61
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Joe Toussaint scored 14 of his 22 points in the second half, Seth Wilson hit a career-high five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points and West Virginia beat Texas Tech 76-61 Wednesday night, the Red Raiders' eighth consecutive loss. Erik Stevenson scored 16 points and...
WVNews
Courthouse annex temporarily closed after intruder falls through ceiling
KINGWOOD — The Preston County Courthouse Annex was evacuated Monday after an intruder fell through the ceiling into the county administrator’s office. No one was injured. The administrator was in Charleston and the county executive secretary was in another room, when the incident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. The intruder was caught by Preston Sheriff’s Department officers as he tried to leave the building.
WVNews
No easy games in the Big 12, even against last-place Texas Tech
Two Big 12 men’s basketball teams desperate for a victory clash Wednesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas (7 p.m. Eastern on ESPNU). West Virginia (11-8/1-6) has struggled since the start of conference play, but Texas Tech (10-9/0-7) has been in an even greater slump.
Comments / 0