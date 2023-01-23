Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
Glu Hospitality to Open Brewerytown Food Hall in MarchMarilyn Johnson
How to spend 2 days in PhiladelphiaGenni FranklinPhiladelphia, PA
Trial for sidewalk counselor raided by the FBI officially beginsLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
Main Line Media News
Abington woman accused of killing, dismembering parents to get competency evaluation
NORRISTOWN — The Abington Township woman accused of fatally shooting her elderly parents and using a chainsaw to dismember them will undergo a mental health competency evaluation before she has her initial court hearing on homicide charges. Verity A. Beck will be admitted to Norristown State Hospital for up...
WGAL
School van overturns after collision with SUV in Berks County
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — A school van overturned in Berks County after colliding with an SUV. The van was taking students – around 7 or 8 years old – between schools in the Boyertown School District on Tuesday when the crash happened on Route 73, just outside Boyertown.
Woman found dead inside house during a fire
ALSACE TOWNSHIP, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a woman was found dead inside a burning home early Wednesday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police, crews responded to a house fire in the 120 block of Magnolia Lane in Berks County around 4:40 a.m. Police say there were heavy flames when crews arrived on […]
abc27.com
WGAL
Woman in labor involved in vehicle accident in Warwick Township
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman in labor was involved in a multi-vehicle accident in Warwick Township in Lancaster County. According to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, the crash occurred in the area of Peters Road and Highlands Drive at 11:54 a.m. The woman in labor was on...
fox29.com
Body found behind homes in Upper Darby identified as Delaware woman, police say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Authorities say the partially decomposed body found behind homes in Pennsylvania last week is a Delaware woman who has been missing since early December. The Upper Darby Police Department identified the woman as 61-year-old Rosemary Byrne who they say was reported missing by her family on Dec. 12.
fox29.com
PSP: Search underway for suspects accused of stealing motorcycles worth more than $15K in Montgomery County
PHILADELPHIA - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the thefts of vehicles and a rifle from various properties in Montgomery County. According to the agency, State Police are investigating the thefts with the Upper Perkiomen Police Department. Troopers say the incidents occurred during the overnight hours of January 13 into January...
30 shots fired from Pa. home, hitting woman, houses, car: report
A police SWAT team swarmed a block in the Tacony neighborhood of Philadelphia after 30 shots were fired from a home, according to a report from WPVI. The incident occurred around midnight Tuesday along the 6700 block of Marsden Street. Police called to the scene for a report of shots...
Delaware State Police Investigate Restaurant Robbery
Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of a Wilmington area Applebee’s that occurred on Monday night. On January 23, 2023, at approximately 9:40 p.m., troopers responded to the Applebee’s […] The post Delaware State Police Investigate Restaurant Robbery appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
nccpdnews.com
ARMED ROBBERY OF UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE EMPLOYEE – WILMINGTON
(Wilmington, DE 19809) The New Castle County Division of Police is currently investigating a robbery of a USPS employee that occurred in the community of Summit Chase Apartments – Wilmington. On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 5:58 p.m. New Castle County Police Officers responded to the unit block of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Montco Man Accused Of Raping Masseuse In Chesco: DA
A Montgomery County man is accused of sexually assaulting an employee at a Phoenixville massage parlor and threatening to kill her if she screamed, authorities have announced. Keith Cleghorn, a 36-year-old from Stowe, is charged with rape, terroristic threats, simple assault and related counts stemming from his visit to the Seven Stars Spa and Bodyworks on Jan. 9, said Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan in a statement.
5 Montgomery County Communities Rate Among Top Places to Live in Pennsylvania
Three Montgomery County towns are among the 10 best places to live in P, and five more communities are in the top 100. The local standout communities were named in a 2022 list compiled by Niche. The analysis is based on data from organizations that include:. The U.S. Census Bureau.
Boy Scout Camp Delmont Sale Unlikely to Go to Developers
The Cradle of Liberty Boy Scouts Council based in Wayne, Delaware County is looking to sell its 750-acre Camp Delmont so it can contribute $6.8 million toward a $2.5 billion national Boy Scouts of America sex abuse settlement, writes Frank Kummer for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
sanatogapost.com
Pennsburg Woman Uninjured in Hit-Run Crash
UPPER HANOVER TOWNSHIP PA – A two-vehicle hit-and-run crash that occurred Thursday (Jan. 19, 2023) at 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of Layfield Road and Montgomery Avenue in Upper Hanover damaged the vehicle that remained at the scene, but the car was drive-able. Its driver was not injured, state police reported.
Pottstown Couple — Longest Married Pair in Pa. — on Their Way to 81st Anniversary in 2023
The oldest married couple in Pennsylvania, Martha and Chester Pish, of Pottstown, have been together for over eight decades, reports Danny Freeman for NBC10. The couple, both of whom are 99 years old, celebrated their 80th anniversary on May 23. 2022. “We’re so grateful and thankful that we were able...
Sheriff’s Office Mourns Passing of Bikkel, the Only Bomb-Sniffing K-9 in Montgomery County
The Jan. 20 meeting of the Montgomery County Commissioners in Norristown included a heartfelt pause to remember Bikkel, a Montgomery County K-9 officer. Rachel Ravina chronicled the emotional moment in The Reporter. Bikkel, 10, was a Belgian Malinois, a sturdy, hardworking European herding dog whose appearance is often confused with...
New details emerge in Philly’s ‘Boy in the Box’ mystery
Joseph Augustus Zarelli was one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in the in Philadelphia for 65 years. If you don’t know his name, then maybe you know him as “The Boy in the Box,” because that is how everyone knew him for all those years that he was a great mystery.
abc27.com
Juvenile charged after $1,100 in damage done at Lancaster County park
QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A juvenile has been charged and three others were referred to an offenders program following a vandalism investigation in Lancaster County. According to Quarryville Police, the four juveniles are allegedly responsible for over $1,100 in damage caused at Huffnagle Park in August 2022. Police say...
