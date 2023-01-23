ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royersford, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
WBRE

Woman found dead inside house during a fire

ALSACE TOWNSHIP, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a woman was found dead inside a burning home early Wednesday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police, crews responded to a house fire in the 120 block of Magnolia Lane in Berks County around 4:40 a.m. Police say there were heavy flames when crews arrived on […]
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania man arrested for alleged Chester County massage spa rape

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office, a Montgomery County man was arrested for allegedly raping a woman who worked for a spa during a massage in Phoenixville, Chester County. According to the district attorney’s office, 36-year-old Keith Cleghorn of Stowe, Pennsylvania...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Woman in labor involved in vehicle accident in Warwick Township

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman in labor was involved in a multi-vehicle accident in Warwick Township in Lancaster County. According to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, the crash occurred in the area of Peters Road and Highlands Drive at 11:54 a.m. The woman in labor was on...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware State Police Investigate Restaurant Robbery

Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of a Wilmington area Applebee’s that occurred on Monday night. On January 23, 2023, at approximately 9:40 p.m., troopers responded to the Applebee’s […] The post Delaware State Police Investigate Restaurant Robbery appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WILMINGTON, DE
nccpdnews.com

ARMED ROBBERY OF UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE EMPLOYEE – WILMINGTON

(Wilmington, DE 19809) The New Castle County Division of Police is currently investigating a robbery of a USPS employee that occurred in the community of Summit Chase Apartments – Wilmington. On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 5:58 p.m. New Castle County Police Officers responded to the unit block of...
WILMINGTON, DE
Daily Voice

Montco Man Accused Of Raping Masseuse In Chesco: DA

A Montgomery County man is accused of sexually assaulting an employee at a Phoenixville massage parlor and threatening to kill her if she screamed, authorities have announced. Keith Cleghorn, a 36-year-old from Stowe, is charged with rape, terroristic threats, simple assault and related counts stemming from his visit to the Seven Stars Spa and Bodyworks on Jan. 9, said Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan in a statement.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Pennsburg Woman Uninjured in Hit-Run Crash

UPPER HANOVER TOWNSHIP PA – A two-vehicle hit-and-run crash that occurred Thursday (Jan. 19, 2023) at 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of Layfield Road and Montgomery Avenue in Upper Hanover damaged the vehicle that remained at the scene, but the car was drive-able. Its driver was not injured, state police reported.
PENNSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Juvenile charged after $1,100 in damage done at Lancaster County park

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A juvenile has been charged and three others were referred to an offenders program following a vandalism investigation in Lancaster County. According to Quarryville Police, the four juveniles are allegedly responsible for over $1,100 in damage caused at Huffnagle Park in August 2022. Police say...

