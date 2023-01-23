Read full article on original website
Daily Reporter
Four promoted at Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction
Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction has promoted four members of its design staff. Jon Rynish was promoted to senior project architect. Rynish has been with Hoffman for five years. He recently played a key role in the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration large-scale renovation project in La Crosse, as well as the new Prospera Credit Union branch in Appleton.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | American Companies completes buildout at local Truck Driving Academy in Theresa, WI
West Bend, WI — American Companies finished the building remodel of WI Regional Truck Driving Academy’s new site in Theresa. The academy has state-of-the-art equipment that will keep it on the cutting edge of logistics training. Washington County Insider on YouTube. The mammoth grey building on the west...
seehafernews.com
Local Female Veterans Are Being Invited to Tell Their Story
Many people have heard stories from veterans regarding their experience in the military, but how many of those stories came from a female veteran?. American Legion Post 4776 in St. Nazianz, in partnership with Manitowoc County Veterans (led by Ashly Smits), is looking to give women veterans a platform to tell their stories this Saturday (January 28th) during an event known as the I Am Not Invisible Campaign.
seehafernews.com
Eunice Emerich Hansen
Eunice Emerich Hansen, age 95, a long-time Manitowoc resident passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023 in Manitowoc. Eunice was born July 13, 1927 in Antigo, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Ernest and Alma (Forbes) Emerich. Eunice graduated from Antigo High School in 1945 and attended Northland College and Superior...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc-Calumet Library System to Gather in the Manitowoc Public Library
There is only one governmental meeting scheduled for today in Manitowoc County. The Manitowoc-Calumet Library System Board will convene at the Manitowoc Public Library at 5:40 p.m. where the public will be given time to voice their comments. The Board will get their usual Director and IT reports before authorizing...
wearegreenbay.com
Foot Locker closing call center in Oshkosh, laying off nearly 100 employees
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Just months after announcing the planned closure of a distribution facility in Wausau, Foot Locker is reportedly closing its call center in Oshkosh. According to a letter sent by Foot Locker, Inc. to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, it will cease site operations at its Oshkosh call center. This will reportedly happen on April 28, 2023.
wtaq.com
United States Championship Cheese Contest Announces Nationally Renowned Judging Team
MADISON, WI – Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA), proud host of the United States Championship Cheese Contest®, today unveiled the all-star team of skilled dairy industry experts that will evaluate thousands of dairy product entries at this year’s competition. The event is set for February 21-23 at Resch Expo in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
seehafernews.com
Susan A. Thorne
Susan A. Thorne, 67, of Manitowoc, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at her residence. Susan was born on August 18, 1955 in Manitowoc, to the late Homer and Grace (Wood) Scherer. She attended schools in Manitowoc, and graduated with the class of 1973 from Lincoln High School in Manitowoc. On May 27, 1988 she married Tyrone Thorne in Manitowoc. Susan was employed at Walmart for many years until her retirement in 2020. She was a member of White Paws German Shepherd Rescue.
WBAY Green Bay
Manitowoc School Board votes for leadership changes - against parents’ objections
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The School Board in Manitowoc held a vote tonight to shake up the district’s leadership - and it eliminated four positions, while adding three others. The decisions were made as part of a plan to restructure the Central Office. However, some parents are upset, saying...
NBC26
Coal company relocation could take several years
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — It has been nearly a year since Brown County received a $15 million state grant to possibly relocate the C. Reiss Coal Company to the former Pulliam Power Plant site at the mouth of the Fox River. Towers of coal have been sitting along...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Board of Public Works and Plan Commission to Meet This Evening
There are a pair of meetings on the calendar today in the City of Manitowoc. The Board of Public Works will start things off at 4:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers. They will be looking over pay estimates for various engineering and public works projects, along with payroll affidavits. Then,...
seehafernews.com
City of Manitowoc Opens Online Public Input Portal for Comprehensive Plan
The City of Manitowoc has held several in-person public input sessions in regard to the development of the Comprehensive Plan Update and the Comprehensive Park and Outdoor Recreation Plan. Now, they have opened up an online option for public input. The current draft plans, maps, and online surveys for both...
WBAY Green Bay
The history of WBAY
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The WBAY Building at 115 South Jefferson Street in downtown Green Bay. What is now known as the WBAY Building started in 1924 as a Knights of Columbus health center. From the bottom up, it featured an Olympic-size swimming pool, a restaurant, a gymnasium, and -- at the time -- the largest auditorium in the city. On the second floor you would find a billiard parlor and meeting rooms. The third floor featured a community kitchen, a lodge room that became a small gym, and four handball courts.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Eaton’s is carving a niche with its pizzas of the month
GRAFTON - Eaton’s Fresh Pizza has been all about perfecting recipes. So what sort of concoction would owner Corey Faust need to successfully open and operate a fourth location? It’s more than just a few simple ingredients. Eaton’s, which maintains two Fond du Lac locations and one in...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Library Board to Discuss Budget, Employee Policy Manual
There is only one meeting today in the City of Manitowoc. The Library Board will be in the Manitowoc Public Library Board Room at 5:00 p.m. where they will start by giving the public time to comment. Then, after discussing the library budget, the board will discuss some revisions to...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Green Bay Correctional Institution: The future of the facility
Construction began on the facility in 1898. Neville Public Museum of Brown County photo. Continued from a previous story: Click here to read Part I. A 188-acre parcel of the Kellogg farm, purchased the summer of 1897 in the town of Allouez, signaled the start of the prison facility – a project that captured the attention of the entire state.
seehafernews.com
MPSD Student Behavior Advisory Committee to Gather Today
The Manitowoc Public School District has a meeting planned for today. The Ad-Hoc Student Behavior Advisory Committee will be in Conference Room 1 in the District Office Building on Lindbergh Drive at 4:15 p.m. where they will give feedback on coming back from Christmas break. They will then discuss what...
seehafernews.com
Noon Rotary Names Manitowoc Officer, Citizens of the Year
The Manitowoc Noon Rotary has named their Officer and Citizens of the year. Police Chief Nick Reimer while on WOMT’s Be My Guest program last week announced that Officer Bruce Tuma was named Officer of the year. Chief Reimer explained that Officer Tuma was selected because he “does a...
wearegreenbay.com
Downtown bridges in Green Bay will be colorfully lit, city officials explain why
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay’s downtown bridges will be lit with a variety of colors on Wednesday, and city officials have explained why. A Facebook post by the City of Green Bay Government explains the combination of colors, including red, purple, yellow, blue, and white, are in remembrance of a beloved Green Bay community member.
seehafernews.com
DNR Reviewing Air Pollution Control Permit Application for Newton Business, Asking for Public Input
The DNR is reviewing an application for an Air Pollution Control Permit for a company in Newton, and they would like your input. According to a notice sent to WCUB Radio, B & B Metals Processing Co, located at 14520 Pioneer Road in Newton, submitted the application and plans for the revision of their scrap metal processing facility and a request to authorize an increase in the natural gas usage limit for two of their engines.
