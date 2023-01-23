ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Reporter

Four promoted at Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction

Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction has promoted four members of its design staff. Jon Rynish was promoted to senior project architect. Rynish has been with Hoffman for five years. He recently played a key role in the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration large-scale renovation project in La Crosse, as well as the new Prospera Credit Union branch in Appleton.
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Local Female Veterans Are Being Invited to Tell Their Story

Many people have heard stories from veterans regarding their experience in the military, but how many of those stories came from a female veteran?. American Legion Post 4776 in St. Nazianz, in partnership with Manitowoc County Veterans (led by Ashly Smits), is looking to give women veterans a platform to tell their stories this Saturday (January 28th) during an event known as the I Am Not Invisible Campaign.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Eunice Emerich Hansen

Eunice Emerich Hansen, age 95, a long-time Manitowoc resident passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023 in Manitowoc. Eunice was born July 13, 1927 in Antigo, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Ernest and Alma (Forbes) Emerich. Eunice graduated from Antigo High School in 1945 and attended Northland College and Superior...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc-Calumet Library System to Gather in the Manitowoc Public Library

There is only one governmental meeting scheduled for today in Manitowoc County. The Manitowoc-Calumet Library System Board will convene at the Manitowoc Public Library at 5:40 p.m. where the public will be given time to voice their comments. The Board will get their usual Director and IT reports before authorizing...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Foot Locker closing call center in Oshkosh, laying off nearly 100 employees

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Just months after announcing the planned closure of a distribution facility in Wausau, Foot Locker is reportedly closing its call center in Oshkosh. According to a letter sent by Foot Locker, Inc. to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, it will cease site operations at its Oshkosh call center. This will reportedly happen on April 28, 2023.
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Susan A. Thorne

Susan A. Thorne, 67, of Manitowoc, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at her residence. Susan was born on August 18, 1955 in Manitowoc, to the late Homer and Grace (Wood) Scherer. She attended schools in Manitowoc, and graduated with the class of 1973 from Lincoln High School in Manitowoc. On May 27, 1988 she married Tyrone Thorne in Manitowoc. Susan was employed at Walmart for many years until her retirement in 2020. She was a member of White Paws German Shepherd Rescue.
MANITOWOC, WI
NBC26

Coal company relocation could take several years

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — It has been nearly a year since Brown County received a $15 million state grant to possibly relocate the C. Reiss Coal Company to the former Pulliam Power Plant site at the mouth of the Fox River. Towers of coal have been sitting along...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

City of Manitowoc Opens Online Public Input Portal for Comprehensive Plan

The City of Manitowoc has held several in-person public input sessions in regard to the development of the Comprehensive Plan Update and the Comprehensive Park and Outdoor Recreation Plan. Now, they have opened up an online option for public input. The current draft plans, maps, and online surveys for both...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

The history of WBAY

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The WBAY Building at 115 South Jefferson Street in downtown Green Bay. What is now known as the WBAY Building started in 1924 as a Knights of Columbus health center. From the bottom up, it featured an Olympic-size swimming pool, a restaurant, a gymnasium, and -- at the time -- the largest auditorium in the city. On the second floor you would find a billiard parlor and meeting rooms. The third floor featured a community kitchen, a lodge room that became a small gym, and four handball courts.
GREEN BAY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Eaton’s is carving a niche with its pizzas of the month

GRAFTON - Eaton’s Fresh Pizza has been all about perfecting recipes. So what sort of concoction would owner Corey Faust need to successfully open and operate a fourth location? It’s more than just a few simple ingredients. Eaton’s, which maintains two Fond du Lac locations and one in...
GRAFTON, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Library Board to Discuss Budget, Employee Policy Manual

There is only one meeting today in the City of Manitowoc. The Library Board will be in the Manitowoc Public Library Board Room at 5:00 p.m. where they will start by giving the public time to comment. Then, after discussing the library budget, the board will discuss some revisions to...
MANITOWOC, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Green Bay Correctional Institution: The future of the facility

Construction began on the facility in 1898. Neville Public Museum of Brown County photo. Continued from a previous story: Click here to read Part I. A 188-acre parcel of the Kellogg farm, purchased the summer of 1897 in the town of Allouez, signaled the start of the prison facility – a project that captured the attention of the entire state.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

MPSD Student Behavior Advisory Committee to Gather Today

The Manitowoc Public School District has a meeting planned for today. The Ad-Hoc Student Behavior Advisory Committee will be in Conference Room 1 in the District Office Building on Lindbergh Drive at 4:15 p.m. where they will give feedback on coming back from Christmas break. They will then discuss what...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Noon Rotary Names Manitowoc Officer, Citizens of the Year

The Manitowoc Noon Rotary has named their Officer and Citizens of the year. Police Chief Nick Reimer while on WOMT’s Be My Guest program last week announced that Officer Bruce Tuma was named Officer of the year. Chief Reimer explained that Officer Tuma was selected because he “does a...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Downtown bridges in Green Bay will be colorfully lit, city officials explain why

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay’s downtown bridges will be lit with a variety of colors on Wednesday, and city officials have explained why. A Facebook post by the City of Green Bay Government explains the combination of colors, including red, purple, yellow, blue, and white, are in remembrance of a beloved Green Bay community member.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

DNR Reviewing Air Pollution Control Permit Application for Newton Business, Asking for Public Input

The DNR is reviewing an application for an Air Pollution Control Permit for a company in Newton, and they would like your input. According to a notice sent to WCUB Radio, B & B Metals Processing Co, located at 14520 Pioneer Road in Newton, submitted the application and plans for the revision of their scrap metal processing facility and a request to authorize an increase in the natural gas usage limit for two of their engines.
NEWTON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy