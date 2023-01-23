ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Someone finally bought Bernie Madoff’s Hamptons home years after forced sale

Bernie Madoff’s Hamptons pad is finally getting new owners, The Post has learned. The 3,000-square-foot oceanfront estate in Montauk — which receives mentions in the recently released Netflix docuseries “Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street” — entered contract on Tuesday after spending four years on and off the market. It last asked $16.5 million; it first listed for $21 million. The final sale price is not yet known. The late disgraced Ponzi schemer was ordered to sell the property at the start of his 150-year prison sentence. It sold to its original developers for less than $10 million in 2009, the...
MONTAUK, NY
Robb Report

Home of the Week: Inside a $17.5 Million NYC Townhouse With Its Own Private Swimming Pool

No sector of New York City’s luxury housing market surged as strongly during the Covid crisis quite like townhomes. These private residences, almost always featuring gardens and often balconies and terraces, became particularly desirable as wealthy New Yorkers craved privacy and outdoor space. Over the past three years, sales of townhouses hit their highest levels since 2015, with the median townhouse prices hitting $8.5 million in 2021, according to the Corcoran Group.  This year, demand for townhouses remains high, and inventory remains low. Which is why a new property at 45 West 70th in Manhattan is likely to move quickly. Just a short...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Victoria Gotti’s Long Island Mansion Goes to the Bank

Victoria Gotti’s abandoned 7,000-square-foot columned mansion has a new owner: the bank, Page Six reports. Real estate records show JP Morgan Chase National Bank paid $2.65 million for the spread in Westbury, Long Island, in an auction last year after it was subject to foreclosure. The opulent home was featured prominently on the reality show Growing Up Gotti, but the family moved out after the feds raided, reportedly as part of a tax investigation, in 2016. Victoria Gotti, the daughter of “Teflon Don” John Gotti, had no immediate comment.Read it at Page Six
WESTBURY, NY
AOL Corp

Stephen Hung From 'Bling Empire: New York' Once Bought 30 Rolls-Royces

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Pour yourself a glass of wine and throw that popcorn in the microwave, because the new Bling Empire spinoff is officially here. Bling Empire: New York dropped on Netflix on Jan. 20, and if you were a fan of the O.G. show, featuring the real-life versions of Crazy Rich Asians thriving in L.A., something tells me you’ll enjoy the east coast version.
NEW YORK STATE
Hypebae

Kim Kardashian Purchases Necklace Worn by Princess Diana at Sotheby's Auction

Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the Royal Family, getting her hands on a pendant worn by Princess Diana in the ’80s at a Sotheby’s auction in London. The reality star outbid three others on a cross-shaped necklace via a representative at the auction house’s “Royal and Noble” sale that took place on Wednesday night. The final bid was at £163,800 GBP (approximately $202,000 USD), which was more than double the estimated price.

