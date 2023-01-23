Read full article on original website
The richest person in New York is giving away billionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Witnessing The Evil That is Cancer: The Patient Picked a Piece of Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Nets Looking To Trade Top StarsOnlyHomers
NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New YorkINSIDE NewsNew York City, NY
Coyote Breeding Season in New York as Begun -- Keep Your Pets SafeTracy StengelNew York City, NY
The most honest man in real estate thinks the housing market isn't going to crash
Jonathan Miller is the guy everyone trusts to explain what the heck is going on with home prices. Here's how he got there.
Someone finally bought Bernie Madoff’s Hamptons home years after forced sale
Bernie Madoff’s Hamptons pad is finally getting new owners, The Post has learned. The 3,000-square-foot oceanfront estate in Montauk — which receives mentions in the recently released Netflix docuseries “Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street” — entered contract on Tuesday after spending four years on and off the market. It last asked $16.5 million; it first listed for $21 million. The final sale price is not yet known. The late disgraced Ponzi schemer was ordered to sell the property at the start of his 150-year prison sentence. It sold to its original developers for less than $10 million in 2009, the...
mansionglobal.com
Billionaire Carlos Slim’s New York City Megamansion Back on the Market for $80 Million
The opulent Beaux Arts-style townhouse on Manhattan’s tony Fifth Avenue belonging to Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim is back on the market, complete with an $80 million price tag. The landmarked Upper East Side property—directly across the street from Central Park and the Metropolitan Museum of Art—is the priciest townhouse...
Home of the Week: Inside a $17.5 Million NYC Townhouse With Its Own Private Swimming Pool
No sector of New York City’s luxury housing market surged as strongly during the Covid crisis quite like townhomes. These private residences, almost always featuring gardens and often balconies and terraces, became particularly desirable as wealthy New Yorkers craved privacy and outdoor space. Over the past three years, sales of townhouses hit their highest levels since 2015, with the median townhouse prices hitting $8.5 million in 2021, according to the Corcoran Group. This year, demand for townhouses remains high, and inventory remains low. Which is why a new property at 45 West 70th in Manhattan is likely to move quickly. Just a short...
New York City woman, 21, disappeared after getting off the subway on New Year's Eve
Adamaruis 'Yuri' Garcia, 21, of Queens, was last seen on a Queens-bound N train. She got off at Queensboro Plaza around 11.15pm and has not been heard from since.
Victoria Gotti’s Long Island Mansion Goes to the Bank
Victoria Gotti’s abandoned 7,000-square-foot columned mansion has a new owner: the bank, Page Six reports. Real estate records show JP Morgan Chase National Bank paid $2.65 million for the spread in Westbury, Long Island, in an auction last year after it was subject to foreclosure. The opulent home was featured prominently on the reality show Growing Up Gotti, but the family moved out after the feds raided, reportedly as part of a tax investigation, in 2016. Victoria Gotti, the daughter of “Teflon Don” John Gotti, had no immediate comment.Read it at Page Six
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in March
The location includes dozens of national restaurant and store chain favorites. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, GalleriaatWhitePlains.com, and CBSNews.com.
Affordable condo on a cruise ship allows you to permanently live and sail the globe
MS The World in 2010Photo byVirtualSteve; CC-BY-SA-3.0 Recently, an employee of Meta bought a 12 year lease for a condo on a cruise ship for $300,000. Austin Wells, a 28 year old employee of Meta has not yet embarked on his voyage at sea but plans to set sail with the MV Narrative.
Pizza Hut creates 14,000-square-foot 'Big New Yorker' pie to break record for world's largest pizza
Have you ever had a couple slices of pizza and still feel like you could eat more? Well, Pizza Hut is making a massive, cheesy pie in an attempt to break the record for world's largest pizza.
mansionglobal.com
Oceanfront Hawaii Estate With a 240-Foot Waterfall in the Backyard Sells for $5.75 Million
An oceanfront estate on the Big Island of Hawaii overlooking a dramatic natural waterfall and river sold for $5.75 million on Friday, less than half of its original asking price of $12.5 million in 2020, Mansion Global has learned. The 9.44-acre property was last listed for $9.95 million in February...
Heirs of Subway’s billionaire founders could become some of America’s richest people overnight in a $10 billion sale deal
The late co-founders of Subway, Fred DeLuca and Peter Buck, had little inkling decades ago their sandwich shop in Bridgeport, Conn., would grow into one of the world’s largest restaurant chains. But now, their heirs stand to become some of the richest people in America. The sandwich giant is...
Your quarter could be worth $19,200 – the exact ‘mint mark’ detail to look for
A BICENTENNIAL quarter with a special 'mint mark' could be worth nearly $20,000. Max, who goes by the handle Silverpicker, covers the rare coin world for his over 20,000 followers on TikTok and his nearly 160,000 followers on YouTube. In a recent TikTok, he covered a 1976 S Silver bicentennial...
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
Regal Cinemas Permanently Closing 39 Movie Theaters, Including Iconic Locations and Screens in National Shopping Malls
The move comes in the midst of a bankruptcy by its parent company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, TheWrap.com, and Deadline.com.
AOL Corp
Stephen Hung From 'Bling Empire: New York' Once Bought 30 Rolls-Royces
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Pour yourself a glass of wine and throw that popcorn in the microwave, because the new Bling Empire spinoff is officially here. Bling Empire: New York dropped on Netflix on Jan. 20, and if you were a fan of the O.G. show, featuring the real-life versions of Crazy Rich Asians thriving in L.A., something tells me you’ll enjoy the east coast version.
The time that a $4 flea market picture frame hid an original copy of the Declaration of Independence
In the 1980s, a financial analyst from Philadelphia went to a flea market in Adamstown, PA. The financial analyst was a collector of antique maps and financial documents. At the flea market, he was attracted to an old picture frame that contained a tattered painting of a country scene.
I found a 60-year drawing for just $10 while thrifting – it is expected to sell for $75,000
IN the 1960s, a New Yorker walked into his favorite thrift store and purchased a drawing worth way more than he realized. Originally priced at $12, the New Yorker, Michel Kleinbaum, ended up buying a drawing for $9.75 due to a sale the shop was having. Nearly six decades later,...
Business Insider
A college student raked in a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after investing $25 million in the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock in August 2022. Jake Freeman's fund revealed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it weeks later. Bed Bath & Beyond, a meme stock, surged as high as $27 and ended the...
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian Purchases Necklace Worn by Princess Diana at Sotheby's Auction
Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the Royal Family, getting her hands on a pendant worn by Princess Diana in the ’80s at a Sotheby’s auction in London. The reality star outbid three others on a cross-shaped necklace via a representative at the auction house’s “Royal and Noble” sale that took place on Wednesday night. The final bid was at £163,800 GBP (approximately $202,000 USD), which was more than double the estimated price.
