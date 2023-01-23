Read full article on original website
Razor blades on gas pumps in North Carolina and napkins on door handles in Georgia: A Reminder to Stay SafeKendra M.Atlanta, GA
Union and Confederate Families Worked Together 100+ Years After Civil War to Save This Forgotten Georgia Battle SiteDeanLandDallas, GA
Gentrification In Westside AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
5 Fun Things to Do with Kids in AtlantaEast Coast TravelerAtlanta, GA
Make it a Double: Second Whataburger Atlanta-Area Restaurant Opens Jan. 26
Woodstock outpost joins recently-debuted Kennesaw location; plans call for nine more locations in 2023.
atlantafi.com
The Original Hot Chicken Restaurant Opening In Metro Atlanta This Week
The Original Hot Chicken, launched by Atlanta-based Experiential Brands, is gearing up to bring Nashville-style hot chicken to metro Atlanta’s northwest suburbs. The area already has some of the best hot chicken in the Southeast, so this should be interesting. The grand opening of The Original Hot Chicken restaurant...
justshortofcrazy.com
Escape the City: 3 Romantic Getaways Near Atlanta for Couples to Reconnect
We’re sharing 3 romantic getaways near Atlanta that are far away from the crowds and the hustle and bustle of city life. Pack a bag and head off to one of these nearby destinations for a chance to reconnect with the one you love. 3 ROMANTIC GETAWAYS NEAR ATLANTA.
Atlanta chefs and restaurants named 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists
The James Beard Foundation has announced its list of the 2023 semifinalists for best restaurant and chef, including quite a few familiar names from metro Atlanta. Finalists will be announced on March 29 and winners during the annual award ceremony on June 5 in Chicago. Best Chef – Southeast Outstanding Bakery Outstanding Hospitality Outstanding Wine Program Outstanding […] The post Atlanta chefs and restaurants named 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
secretatlanta.co
11 Iconic Things You Have To Do In Atlanta At Least Once
Atlanta is home to so many incredible things to do, honoring our influential history, the promising present, and where we’re heading in the future! From world-famous attractions to the best in art and culture, check out these renowned things to do across the city. There’s truly something for everyone, including family-fun, unforgettable nightlife, and nature hotspots.
Eater
Souper Jenny Expands in Decatur, Scooping Up a Former Health Food Store Space
Souper Jenny just expanded its Decatur location, taking over the former Nuts and Berries health food store space at North Decatur Plaza. And this location will not only feature plenty of seating, but also host events, dinner pop-ups, and cooking classes by owner Jenny Levison and her team. Levison returned...
Atlanta's First Alcohol-Free Bar: The Sober Social
Eater
An Elegant Thai Restaurant Dedicated to Sustainable Seafood and Lobster Dishes Opens in Buckhead Soon
Three longtime members of the Atlanta restaurant industry and Thai restaurant institution Bangkok Thai are opening a new Thai restaurant in Buckhead at the end of February focused on sustainable seafood. Located at Modera Prominence on Lenox Road, the same complex as Lebanese restaurant Zakia, Snap Thai Fish House promises...
The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead Atlanta
New restaurant opens in Georgia, attracting world record-holding competitive eater to grand opening
A new restaurant recently opened in Georgia, attracting the attention of the world record-holding competitive eater Joey Chestnut, who will be performing at the grand opening event this weekend.
Ask Atlanta: Who trains the MARTA bus drivers?
The next time you watch a MARTA bus driver make a squeaky-tight turn with ease, you can thank Howard Harris, who teaches novices to navigate Atlanta’s labyrinthine streets. The post Ask Atlanta: Who trains the MARTA bus drivers? appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Local Producer and Label Owner, Big Oomp, Set to Open Burger Joint in the SWATS
Having produced iconic beats for the likes of Flo Rida and Unk, Korey Roberson – aka Big Oomp – is now turning his attention to the grill.
Atlanta mayor says to Sandy Springs, ‘as we thrive, all cities thrive’
The mayors of Sandy Springs and Atlanta formed a friendship bond while collaborating on local option sales tax negotiati...
AccessAtlanta
Bottoms up! You can’t miss this Atlanta happy hour deal
Grab your friends and raise a glass to making new memories at Marlow’s Tavern during happy hour, weekdays from 4 to 6 p.m. If you haven’t made your way to Marlow’s to try out their happy hour menu yet, it’s time to do just that! A few of my friends and I met up and ordered a bunch of items from their menu to share. One of the first things I noticed about Marlow’s was the warm, neighborhood vibe it gives off. I’m already planning for future hangouts, birthdays, and plenty of happy hour celebrations.
Longstanding Walmart Permanently Closes, Reportedly Surprising and Angering Local Residents
A location heavily damaged by fire will not be reopening. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:11Alive.com, Facebook.com, and WSBTV.com.
One person dead after argument inside southeast Atlanta hair salon
ATLANTA — Officers told Channel 2 Action News one person is dead after a shooting inside of a salon in southeast Atlanta. Police said they were called out to In The Mixx hair salon on 205 Moreland Ave SE about a person shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Food center free home delivery program launches in East Point
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is a new free home grocery delivery program to help those struggling to make ends meet. The Community Food Center Free Home Delivery Program, through the Atlanta Community Food Bank, launches Tuesday, Jan. 24 for people living within a ten-mile radius of East Point. It will be offered weekly on Tuesdays and Fridays only. No income qualifications.
Atlanta Activists Say Those Committing Violence Are Not Connected To Atlanta Protesters
Multimedia personality and youth advocate Shar Bates joined The Rashad Richey Morning Show to provide clear distinctions between Atlanta activists and the recent violence demonstrated by out-of-state visitors.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Suspects rob Little Caesars, other Stockbridge businesses
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Henry County police are searching for three suspects they believe were involved in robbing a Little Caesars pizza shop in Stockbridge before burglarizing two other businesses in the area. Officers said two of the suspects smashed the front door to the pizzeria located at 1920 Hudson Bridge...
johnnyjet.com
VIDEO: Woman Loses it at Atlanta Airport and Does the Unthinkable as Passengers Run
I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. The year is young but so far, there have already been two mind-boggling airport incidents involving travelers. It really makes you shake your head. Here’s the first incident, if you missed it: VIDEO: American Airlines Passenger at Miami Airport Wins Most Outrageous Behavior Award.
