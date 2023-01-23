Read full article on original website
Related
McKee: Eligible first-time homebuyers can receive $17,500 in assistance
Gov. Dan McKee is looking to help first-time homebuyers break into the state's competitive housing market.
Bill seeks to ban smoking in RI casinos
Rep. Teresa Tanzi introduced the legislation last spring and casino workers rallied behind it, but the bill failed to make it out of committee.
ABC6.com
Proposal to have Medicaid fund housing in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — To help with the homelessness crisis in Rhode Island, a bill is being proposed that would have Medicaid fund housing. The bill, proposed by Sen. Josh Miller and Rep. David Bennett, would have the Executive Office of Health and Human Services to “commission Medicaid waiver funds for a pilot program covering supportive housing services to people suffering from chronic homelessness.”
orangeandbluepress.com
One-Time $800 South Carolina Check Deadline Fast Approaching
South Carolina residents only have 3 weeks left to file their 2021 taxes and get a check worth up to $800. $800 One-Time Check for South Carolina Residents, Filing Deadline is Fast Approaching. This tax rebate can be claimed by all South Carolina citizens as long as they have already...
orangeandbluepress.com
Amended Tax Relief Legislation Includes Tax Deduction For Expecting Parents
Missouri Representative Doug Richey proposes to extend the tax break for dependents to parents who are expecting a child. Missouri Representative Doug Richey in his amended tax relief legislation allows the state’s existing tax deduction for dependents to also apply to pre-born children. The Missouri law includes taxpayers that would allow the $ 1,200 tax deduction per child to apply to pregnancies. Richey’s HB 457 would allow parents to also deduct $1,200 for each pre-born child.
orangeandbluepress.com
$672 Million In New York State to Provide Relief Of Overdue Gas, And Electric Bills
New York state will forgive $672 million worth of unpaid gas and electric utility bills from the Covid-19 era for about half a million consumers. New York To forgive $672 Million Worth Of Unpaid Gas And Electric Utility Bills. Governor Kathy Hochul will forgive $672 million worth of unpaid gas...
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: Dr. Newton Takes Over GI Group and DiSanto, Priest & Co. Promotes Three
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. University Gastroenterology - Rhode Island's largest gastroenterology group - announced that it has named gastroenterologist Eric B. Newton, MD, as...
orangeandbluepress.com
$672 Million Available To Fund 530,000 New Yorkers In Paying Off Utility Bills, Gov. Kathy Hochul says
Governor Kathy Hochul announced this week that 478,000 New York residential customers and 56,000 small business owners will obtain assistance totaling $672 million to pay off unaffordable past-due utility bills. The Financial Assistance Program. Governor Kathy Hochul’s announcements in her State of the State address revealed last week addressing energy...
orangeandbluepress.com
$1,500 Tax Credit Deadlines, See Exact Dates Here
As tax season approaches, multiple tax credit application deadlines are set for taxpayers to finish their applications. Wisconsin residents are given a short time to claim payments to relieve the burden of property tax bills. New Jersey’s ANCHOR benefit application is also closing soon. With this, taxpayers are pressured to accomplish the requirements on time. These programs are intended to provide property tax relief for qualifying Americans in the states.
ABC6.com
State lawmaker wants to limit self check out lines at Rhode Island grocery stores
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Self-checkout lanes are a big part of the customer experience when it comes to grocery shopping, swapping the social aspect of a cashier for the speed of self service. Matthew Adams of Providence said, “I think we in this world tend to go the more...
rinewstoday.com
Homeless in RI: Update – Deaths, Point-in-Time count, Mobile Van, $30Million for ’24 shelters…
The national – and Rhode Island – attempt to count those living unhoused begins tomorrow. Volunteers organized by the RI Coalition to End Homelessness will lead the effort with volunteers and other organizations to span out and count men, women, and children, if any, on the streets. In December the Coalition was raising funds to support the Coalition efforts, part of which was to go to buy gift cards to pay those they are counting for their cooperation.
Surprising Santa DNA Test Results Out of Rhode Island
A determined young Rhode Island resident tried to prove Santa was real by using DNA and the test results are in. Scarlett, 10, collected her "evidence" on Christmas morning in her personal quest to prove Santa Claus was real. She grabbed partially eaten carrots and leftover Oreo cookies in plastic bags and then sent them to the Cumberland Police Department for help.
orangeandbluepress.com
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s Budget Proposal Includes Multiple Money-Back Options for Residents
Gov. Kemp plans to raise state employee salaries, and send out property tax relief payments and tax refunds in his budget proposal. The proposal will include multiple plans of giving out money to the state’s residents. The first part would be a pay raise for some state employees. The next one is a budget recommendation for tax rebates and a property tax relief program as stated in a post by Fox 5 Atlanta.
Turnto10.com
Consumer Alert: Marijuana dispensary scams reportedly on the rise
(WJAR) — With new recreational pot shops now open in Rhode Island and Connecticut, it's no surprise Southern New Englanders want to give legal weed a try. Unfortunately, the Better Business Bureau says scammers are already capitalizing on the interest. The BBB says victims are attempting to purchase marijuana...
Expert: $225 million needed to replace more than 35,000 lead water pipes in RI
Lead can cause serious health problems, especially in children and pregnant women.
ecori.org
Affordable Housing Stock Shrinks in Some R.I. Towns
A nearly finished development called Pine View has helped the town of Exeter increase its proportion of affordable housing. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) During the past decade, a few Rhode Island municipalities have made slow progress toward the state’s 10% low- and moderate-income housing requirement, while some have stalled and many others have fallen behind.
orangeandbluepress.com
Most Convenient Way to File Your Property Taxes – See How
The state’s Department of Revenue announced that older and disabled Pennsylvanians can now apply for rebates on property taxes or rent paid in 2022. Property Tax Rebate Application for Pennsylvania Residents. Since 1971, the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program has provided eligible residents of Pennsylvania with assistance totaling more than...
Local doctors, patients feeling strain of national physician shortage
Patients told 12 News they are having trouble finding doctors, while physicians said they can't keep up with the demand.
GoLocalProv
Big Tech Is Slashing Jobs, But in Rhode Island, We Don’t Have Any
Big tech is slashing jobs at a record pace. The numbers of job losses are daunting. But, the slashing has little impact on Rhode Island's job picture -- the big tech companies have a very small footprint in the state. Google parent company Alphabet announced Friday that it is cutting...
tourcounsel.com
Providence Place | Shopping mall in Rhode Island
Providence Place is a very large shopping center with many floors where you will find an extensive line of stores. In addition, the offers and discounts in this place are favorable. On the other hand, the restaurants offer you a tentative gastronomic proposal, finding a fast food area, and other more gourmet alternatives.
Comments / 0