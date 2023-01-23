ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

Proposal to have Medicaid fund housing in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — To help with the homelessness crisis in Rhode Island, a bill is being proposed that would have Medicaid fund housing. The bill, proposed by Sen. Josh Miller and Rep. David Bennett, would have the Executive Office of Health and Human Services to “commission Medicaid waiver funds for a pilot program covering supportive housing services to people suffering from chronic homelessness.”
PROVIDENCE, RI

