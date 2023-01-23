ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
AOL Corp

Here’s why the IRS would want to audit your taxes

After you file your taxes, you probably don’t want to think about them again until the next year. But if you’re too aggressive with certain deductions or credits, that could trigger an audit from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). If you get an IRS notice — official correspondence...
AL.com

Here’s the average Social Security check for 66 million beneficiaries in 2023

More than 65 million Social Security recipients are receiving higher payments starting this month. The 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment is the largest one-time increase since 1981 when benefits rose 11.2% and a large boost from the 5.9% increase that took effect this year. A recent analysis by The Motley Fool shows...
CBS News

Americans may get a tax refund shock this year

Millions of U.S. taxpayers could receive a shock when they see their 2023 tax refunds due to the expiration of many pandemic benefits that lawmakers had designed to help Americans weather the crisis. That means families may see smaller refunds when they file their taxes for the 2022 tax year,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Insider

6 tax changes to know before filing your 2022 IRS return

This article was expert reviewed by Lisa Niser, EA, an enrolled agent and tax advisor. Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
AOL Corp

Taxes: Here are the federal tax brackets for 2023 vs. 2022

The income thresholds for the seven federal tax brackets increased by a bigger-than-normal amount for the 2023 tax year to reflect runaway inflation seen last year. “They are just the usual changes due to inflation," Jon Whiten, from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy told Yahoo Finance. "More dramatic this year since inflation was also dramatic.”
Benzinga

Elizabeth Warren Praises Biden's Tenant Protection Actions: 'For Too Long, Corporations Have Had Free Rein…'

President Joe Biden’s administration, on Wednesday, announced new actions to increase fairness in the rental market and further principles of fair housing. What Happened: The White House has said these actions align with a new Blueprint for a Renters Bill of Rights, which lays out a set of principles to drive action by the federal government, state and local partners, and the private sector to strengthen tenant protections and encourage rental affordability.
Magnolia State Live

‘Refund shock’ possible for Mississippians as IRS begins accepting returns today

Income tax experts are warning Mississippi filers about the potential for “refund shock” as many pandemic-era incentives and benefits end with this year’s filing. “Refunds may be smaller in 2023,” a press release from the IRS reads. “Taxpayers will not receive an additional stimulus payment with a 2023 tax refund because there were no economic impact payments for 2022.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Detroit News

Opinion: Swift punishment? Congress must hold Ticketmaster responsible for fiasco

When the Senate Judiciary Committee holds a hearing on Tuesday and questions Live Nation/Ticketmaster’s management about market competition and consumer protections, senators should prepare for an Oscar-worthy performance in finger-pointing and deflection. They will blame ticket bots for the Taylor Swift fiasco. It is an act of storytelling, relying...

Comments / 0

Community Policy