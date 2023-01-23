Read full article on original website
DVM 360
PetDx names new president and chief executive officer
Alejandro Bernal, DVM, MS, MBA, will succeed PetDx founder Daniel S. Grosu, MD, MBA. PetDx announced it has appointed Alejandro Bernal, DVM, MS, MBA, as its new president and chief executive officer. Bernal succeeds PetDx founder Daniel S. Grous, MD, MBA, who will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board.
Second Nature Brands Appoints Chris Caswell as Chief Financial Officer
DETROIT & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023-- Second Nature Brands, the US-based creator of premium, nutritional and better-for-you snacks and treats, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Caswell as Chief Financial Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005589/en/ Second Nature Brands Appoints Chris Caswell as Chief Financial Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
ffnews.com
FilmHedge Appoints Josh Harris As Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer
FilmHedge, the entertainment industry’s leading non-equity financiers for film and television productions, has appointed Josh Harris (a FilmHedge co-founder) as both Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Harris will lead strategy, underwriting, and operations for the company, identifying new ways to secure and deploy capital investments in film, TV, and media projects.
World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
McDonald's CEO warns of possible 2023 layoffs as chain leans into fast service, innovation, and operational efficiencies
CEO Chris Kempczinski said "we will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization" and there will be "difficult decisions" ahead.
Marketing Communications Agency Specializing In Cannabis Joins Acceleration Community of Companies
Acceleration Community of Companies (ACC), a company that developed a go-to-market business approach with a series of strategic and complementary acquisitions, announced the acquisition of Trailblaze, a boutique marketing communications agency specializing in cannabis and wellness brands. Trailblaze, founded in 2018 by Lisa Weser, is a marketing communications agency for...
Tech layoffs are accelerating. The industry’s newest hires still aren’t spooked.
Tech employers are rapidly slashing jobs ahead of a potential recession, but even the industry’s newest workers remain largely unbothered. The recent wave of tech layoffs has begun to unwind the industry’s hiring spree during the coronavirus pandemic, when millions of Americans rode the “Great Resignation” into new jobs and careers. While the nation’s historically hot labor market is fitfully cooling down, many of the least experienced tech workers say their new skills and connections put them on firmer footing in case the economy deteriorates this year.
accessinternational.media
ERA publishes digitalisation guide for rental
The European Rental Association (ERA) has published its ‘Impact of Digitalisation’ report to help equipment rental companies understand how digital technologies are transforming the industry. The report, which is free to download, aims to raise awareness among all rental companies in Europe, including SMEs and national associations, about...
Cyngn Announces the Appointment of Bill Ong and Ben Mimmack to Investor Relations Team
MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 25, 2023-- Cyngn Inc. (the “Company” or “Cyngn”) (NASDAQ: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial applications, today announced the appointment of Bill Ong as Head of Corporate Planning and Strategy, and Ben Mimmack as Head of Investor Relations, signaling the company’s commitment to Investor Relations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005068/en/ Bill Ong, Head of Planning & Strategy; Ben Mimmack, Head of Investor Relations at Cyngn (Graphic: Business Wire)
gcimagazine.com
School House Adds VP of Brand Strategy to Engage & Elevate Clients
School House has appointed Amber Williams as its first vice president of brand strategy. Williams will provide strategic and inspirational leadership for the creative agency to engage and elevate clients. She will join the agency’s leadership team, which includes Christopher Skinner, principal and founder, and Elizabeth Marvin, who was appointed president in October 2022.
salestechstar.com
New MACH Alliance Partner Report, The Pulse of Retail, reveals sentiment of more than 500 Retail Executives towards Digital Transformation in 2023
Now in its fourth year, the annual Research was commissioned by MACH Alliance members Mercaux, Fluent Commerce, commercetools and Orium. Report surveys more than 500 Senior Retail Executives across the UK, USA, Spain, Italy, France, BeNeLux and The Nordics on their transformation plans in 2023. Research conducted and verified by...
fintechfutures.com
Freedom Finance names Richard Parfitt head of data science
Freedom Finance has appointed Richard Parfitt as head of data science as it looks to leverage data resources to drive automation and product development. Parfitt will be tasked with leading Freedom Finance’s data products initiative, building out and managing a multi-disciplinary team to develop new services for customers. He...
The CEO of the company behind AI chatbot ChatGPT says the worst-case scenario for artificial intelligence is 'lights out for all of us'
Experts warn OpenAI's ChatGPT could be abused to scam people or spread misinformation. CEO Sam Altman fears the worst case for AI is much bleaker.
salestechstar.com
Sales Leader Niels Kvaavik Joins MarqVision to Help Solve Global Counterfeiting Problems and Protect IP
As Head of Global Sales, Kvaavik will capitalize on worldwide demand for the first comprehensive IP operating system. MarqVision, developers of the world’s first AI-powered IP protection platform, announced that Niels Kvaavik has joined the company as its Head of Global Sales. Kvaavik is an established sales leader with more than 20 years of experience, working in several international markets. In his new role, he is responsible for growing revenue globally across MarqVision’s Sales and Client Services teams in APAC, Europe and North America. Kvaavik will report to MarqVision CEO Mark Lee.
retrofitmagazine.com
EnOcean Alliance and LonMark International Explore Deeper Cooperation Opportunities
EnOcean Alliance and LonMark International announce talks aimed at deeper cooperation and collaboration to simplifying and enabling multi-protocol open data connectivity standards for professional installations. LonMark International and EnOcean Alliance began their cooperation shortly after the formation of the open, non-profit, standardization organization EnOcean Alliance in 2008. Both alliances share...
Carbios Strengthens Executive Committee in Pivotal Year for Industrial and Commercial Development
CLERMONT-FERRAND, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- Regulatory News: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005432/en/ (L-R): Martine BRISSET (General Manager Biodegradation Division, Senior Vice President of Carbios Group, and Executive Committee Member) and Delphine DENOIZE (Innovation Programs Funding, Regulation and LCA Director, and Executive Committee Member)
retrofitmagazine.com
Boon Edam Secured Entry Solutions Are Effective at Essential Data Centers
Boon Edam Inc.’s secured entry solutions are proving effective for risk mitigation and regulatory compliance at essential data centers around the world. Layering Boon Edam secured entry solutions at all data center perimeter entry and exit points and critical internal access points provides the strongest possible physical security measures to mitigate against unauthorized access.
salestechstar.com
Cybersecurity Budgets Increase for Retail & Hospitality Industry
Despite economic headwinds and layoffs in other areas, most retail and hospitality CISOs expect to add staff in 2023, according to a new report. Information security teams have always had to do more with less, but 2023 might be the year when they are able to do more with more. Riding a three-year trend, 70% of CISOs expect their budgets to increase again this year, while 60% also expect more FTEs, according to the CISO Benchmark Report released today from the Retail & Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC).
mpo-mag.com
Josh Flum Joins LRVHealth as Managing Partner
Flum most recently served as executive vice president, Chief Strategy and Business Development officer at CVS Health. LRVHealth has hired Josh Flum as a managing partner. He has nearly two decades of experience driving growth and innovation at CVS Health. “Bringing Josh to LRVHealth from the inside of one of...
salestechstar.com
Multicloud Evolution, Strategic Data Practices, and Commoditization of AI Among Key Trends to Watch in 2023, According to Rackspace Technology
As organizations look ahead to an uncertain 2023, Rackspace Technology, a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, predicts that the continued evolution of cloud strategies, the adoption of more sophisticated data management models and the commoditization of artificial intelligence (AI) will be among the key trends driving companies’ IT agendas.
