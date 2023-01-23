Despite economic headwinds and layoffs in other areas, most retail and hospitality CISOs expect to add staff in 2023, according to a new report. Information security teams have always had to do more with less, but 2023 might be the year when they are able to do more with more. Riding a three-year trend, 70% of CISOs expect their budgets to increase again this year, while 60% also expect more FTEs, according to the CISO Benchmark Report released today from the Retail & Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC).

1 DAY AGO