Report: New York poised to lead on tobacco policy
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — According to the American Lung Association’s 21st-annual “State of Tobacco Control” report, released on Wednesday, New York State is in a position to solidify its leadership role on tobacco control policies. The state’s mixed grades remained the same for the second year in a row, with tobacco use rates in decline.
O'Donnell: Natural gas ban will be part of Hochul's executive budget
“I expect this will be in her budget proposal,” said Albany insider Jack O’Donnell when asked about Governor Kathy Hochul’s plan to end the sale of fossil fuel-powered heating equipment. “We should see it by February 1, when the budget is due.”
SNAP supplemental benefits for New Yorkers to end after February
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York households enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive emergency allotments (EA) for the last time in February. The federal omnibus bill for fiscal year 2023 that passed in December ended the monthly supplemental benefits, which were initiated for SNAP recipients in...
New Yorkers to get maximum SNAP benefits for January
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New Yorkers participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive the maximum allowance for the month of January, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday. All households — including those already at the maximum level of benefits — will receive additional funding this month thanks to $234 million in federal funding. […]
What Does New York State’s Open Container Law Mean?
New York State is one where you cannot buy wine, liquor and beer in the same store. It is also the same state where you can buy beer at the drug store or the convenience mart at 8 am on Sunday, but on that same Sunday you will need to wait until noon to purchase wine or liquor. Some states are different.
$100 Million Tax Relief Plan to Roll Out in Rhode Island; Gov. Dan McKee Says
Gov. McKee in his State of the State Address earlier this week, announced a $100 million tax relief plan to support Rhode Island residents. Earlier this week Gov. Dan McKee’s State Address rolled out his $100 million tax relief plan as part of his FY24 budget proposal. The tax relief plan from Rhode Island decreases the state sales tax incrementally, starting this year from 7% to 6.85%. It would result in annual savings of about $35 million.
Stimulus update: These states are sending payments in 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Individual states are issuing stimulus checks to its residents to help offset the increase cost of groceries, gas, utilities and other daily expenses because of inflation. Since the beginning of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the federal government issued three stimulus payments between 2020 and 2021...
SNAP Benefits Amount to Change in March
(Camden, NJ) – As the SNAP federal emergency allotment from COVID-19 is set to expire on March 1, households may see a change in monthly benefit amounts. During the COVID-19 pandemic, households received higher allotments for SNAP but on March 1, households will begin receiving their regular payments. Seeing that families and individuals continue to face difficulty affording food, Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation in June 2022 to establish the State SNAP Minimum Benefit Program that ensured that SNAP recipients receive at least $50 per month in assistance when the federal emergency allotments end. New Jersey is the first state to set a minimum benefit, which required an $18 million investment of state funds.
Adams dishes on gas stoves as Hochul proposes to ban them in new construction
Mayor Eric Adams says he prefers to use gas stoves even though the governor is considering banning them on future construction projects. A national discussion over the efficacy of gas stoves landed in the mayor’s lap on Monday when he was asked about Gov. Kathy Hochul’s support of a statewide ban on the sale of fossil fuel-based heating equipment. [ more › ]
Does New York state have money that belongs to you? Here’s an easy way to find out
New York State is sitting on a pile of money, and some of it may belong to you. The state Comptroller’s Office currently has $17.5 billion in unclaimed funds, and they’re trying to encourage people to find out if they are owed any of that cash so they can hand it over.
New York State Fails to Enforce Healthcare Staffing Ratios: Why Are These Essential for Quality Care?
The state of New York has long been a healthcare leader. But, recently, it has failed to enforce its healthcare staffing ratio laws that took effect on January 1st, 2023. This negligent behavior jeopardizes the safety and quality of care for patients.
Who Is Responsible For Removing Snow From Sidewalks In New York State
It's the first snowfall for 2023 and we could be see a lot of snow and ice by the time that we are done this week. The last thing that we want is for someone to slip and fall on the sidewalk in front of our home or apartment. if...
