Bengals’ Joe Burrow Appears to Tweak NFL With Instagram Post
Cincinnati’s star quarterback continued to make his gripe with the league well known on social media.
Chiefs-Bengals betting-line shift takes Vegas by surprise: ‘That just doesn’t happen’
How did the Chiefs open as three-point favorites against the Bengals? A Vegas bookmaker walks us through the group discussion that took place Sunday.
NFL World Reacts To The Jimmy Garoppolo Announcement On Monday
Could we see Jimmy Garoppolo return for the 49ers this Sunday in the NFC Championship? The Niners have been teasing Garoppolo's return for several weeks now. However, it doesn't appear it's going to happen just yet. Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Monday that he'd be "very surprised" if ...
Aaron Rodgers just made it tougher for the Packers to trade him
Aaron Rodgers turned the Packers narrative on its head, and suddenly they’ll look bad for dealing the franchise QB. In the weeks following the Packers season-ending defeat at the hands of the Detroit Lions, it’s become increasingly likely that their long-term marriage with Aaron Rodgers comes to an end.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Jerry Jones sore loser move
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, and it seems like it’s still affecting team owner Jerry Jones. During the season, Jones does a weekly appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan. But following this weekend’s playoff loss, the Cowboys team owner abruptly canceled his appearance this week.
Which former Ohio State football players are on the Cincinnati Bengals with Joe Burrow?
Joe Burrow is not the only former Ohio State football player to be on the Cincinnati Bengals' 2022 roster. Burrow is one of seven players to have played for the Buckeyes that are currently on the Bengals' active or practice squad rosters. Without Burrow or linebacker Keandre Jones, who both transferred to LSU and Maryland, respectively, the Bengals rank second with five Ohio State players on the roster behind the New Orleans Saints' six: Marshon Lattimore, Chris Olave, Bradley Roby, Nick Vannett, Michael Thomas and Pete Werner.
NFL World Reacts To What Bills Said About Ja'Marr Chase
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane had his annual end-of-the-season press conference on Tuesday. It came just two days after the Bills' season came to an end when they lost 27-10 to the Cincinnati Bengals. During the presser, Beane was asked about the Bengals' roster and if there was ...
Bengals coach Zac Taylor has clear message for critics
The Cincinnati Bengals have played the ‘underdog’ role pretty well. Their critics are still in their minds though as the team prepares for the AFC Championship Game. While the team is now favored to win after an odds shift in their favor, head coach Zac Taylor addressed the Bengals’ critics recently. The Bengals themselves tweeted Read more... The post Bengals coach Zac Taylor has clear message for critics appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sean Payton sweepstakes about to end in most boring way possible
Sean Payton’s candidacy for head coaching roles is about to come to a really disappointing end, if reports are to believed. Sean Payton appears to be interested in getting back to the NFL coaching world, but only if the job is right. So far, no such fit has presented itself according to NFL reports.
Key doctor backs Miami Dolphins' GM: Tua Tagovailoa isn't automatically a concussion risk
Dr. Joseph Maroon, who helped create a test for concussion recovery, agrees with the Dolphins: With proper rest, Tua Tagovailoa isn't at elevated risk.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders trade with Bears to pick C.J. Stroud; Seahawks use both firsts to bolster D-line
Some team is going to trade with the Chicago Bears at No. 1 overall to select one of the marquee quarterback prospects in this draft class. Last week, my mock featured the Panthers doing it. This week, let's run a simulation with the Raiders doing so. Also in this mock,...
Tom Brady Addresses Retirement Rumors in Very Cranky Manner
Tom Brady getting a little prickly about retirement talk.
Report reveals Mac Jones’ reaction to Bill O’Brien hire
The New England Patriots have hired a new offensive coordinator, and you can probably guess how Mac Jones feels about the move. The Patriots on Tuesday agreed to a deal to bring back Bill O’Brien, who previously worked as an assistant under Bill Belichick from 2007-2011. A source close to Jones told Mark Daniels of... The post Report reveals Mac Jones’ reaction to Bill O’Brien hire appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Where does Joe Burrow rank all-time among Ohio State football quarterbacks in the NFL?
Joe Burrow has put on a show in three NFL seasons. After three seasons at Ohio State and two seasons at LSU, Burrow has helped lead the Cincinnati Bengals to two-straight AFC Championship games, earning All-Pro, and Comeback Player of the Year honors in 2021 and a Pro Bowl spot in 2022.
NFL World Reacts To Gisele's 'Relationship' Development
Gisele Bundchen and her trainer, Joaquim Valente, continue to be spotted out together. But are they still just friends or are they becoming an item? According to reports, Gisele and Joaquim have a great "relationship" and it's one that is clearly continuing to develop in recent months, following ...
linknky.com
Finally: A Northern Kentucky bar gets signed game day Bengals football
Bars across Cincinnati have received them, and now we have one on this side of the river too. It was like a bad joke that started out with “two Bengals football players walk into a bar.”. As the Cincinnati Bengals continue to dominate the playoffs, social media feeds buzzed...
Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow has intriguing take ahead of AFC Championship Game
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has won all three of his matchups with the Kansas City Chiefs over the past
'Where's the refund?': Local bakery shades NFL with funny Bengals cookies
A local bakery followed Joe Burrow's lead in poking fun at the NFL's foiled AFC championship plans. Wyoming Pastry Shop began selling "Where's the refund!?" cookies Monday, one day after the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional round. ...
Who Dey nation shows off their Bengals tattoos
Bluemagic Tattoo Lounge has had more people walk through their door, wanting a Bengals inspired tattoo.
WLWT 5
Bengals fans celebrate team's winning streak
CINCINNATI — Diane Gamble is fairly typical of Who Dey-lirium this week. She raised up a bagful of Bengals clothing to show us this morning and quipped, "Feel like I went to the grocery store." At the Bengals Pro Shop, quicker than you could say Who Dey, she dropped...
FanSided
