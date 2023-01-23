Read full article on original website
Tottenham lining up former Chelsea manager to replace Antonio Conte - but it's not Thomas Tuchel
Tottenham are considering alternatives to Conte as discussions over a new contract are yet to begin
Manchester United battling PSG for signature of Brazilian wonderkid: report
Both sides are hoping to add attacking talent to their squads as they target silverware this season
Manchester United report: Red Devils 'offered' Dusan Vlahovic by Juventus
Manchester United are expected to be in the market for a new striker this summer – and Juve's current plight could help them...
Yardbarker
Newcastle United enter negotiations over risky £30m Premier League star
Newcastle United are currently negotiating with Everton over a fee for Anthony Gordon as Eddie Howe looks to bring a winger into his Magpies side. The Merseyside club are said to be holding out for £30m but the deal could depend on whether the Toffees can bring in a replacement for the 21-year-old before the January transfer window shuts, reports the Independent.
chatsports.com
Erik ten Hag defends Man United's £86m winger Antony after Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand led a chorus of criticism after the Brazilian struggled in loss at Arsenal... but Dutch coach admits he 'must be more direct'
Erik ten Hag has defended Manchester United's £86million winger Antony amid a storm of criticism. Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand were among the pundits asking whether the Brazilian is contributing enough after United's 3-2 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday. Ten Hag was desperate to sign Antony from his former...
Cristiano Ronaldo fails to make impact on Al Nassr debut
Cristiano Ronaldo made his long-awaited Al Nassr debut on Sunday in a 1-0 win at home to Al-Ettifaq.
‘Bit awkward’ – Sam Surridge left red-faced as he does Cristiano Ronaldo celebration before goal vs Man Utd is ruled out
SAM SURRIDGE trolled Manchester United by copying Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration - then saw his goal ruled out. The Nottingham Forest striker was left red-faced when VAR chalked what would have been his equaliser off. Surridge, 24, thought he had brought his side level in the first leg of their Carabao...
Arnaut Danjuma reveals why it was a ‘no-brainer’ to turn down Everton for Tottenham
New Tottenham Hotspur loan signing Arnaut Danjuma has insisted it was a “no-brainer” for him to turn down Everton over their Premier League rivals.Danjuma completed a loan switch to fifth-placed Spurs from Villarreal on Wednesday to cap a remarkable turn of events.The ex-Bournemouth attacker had agreed a move to relegation-threatened Everton last weekend and been set to be announced in the early part of this week before Tottenham hijacked the deal for the forward.He told Spurs TV: “It is amazing. I’m very delighted to be here. “As soon as Tottenham came through for me, it was a no-brainer.“It’s a massive...
Yardbarker
Manchester United legend offers transfer advice to Arsenal
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has advised Arsenal to add two or three new men to their squad in this transfer window. Mikel Arteta’s men have had a good season and have made two new additions to their squad in recent days. Reports continue to link them with some...
Arsenal vs Aston Villa Continental Cup: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Everything you need to know about the Conti Cup quarter-final between Arsenal & Aston Villa.
Yardbarker
Inter Milan Coach Simone Inzaghi On Milan Skriniar’s Red Card Vs Empoli: “First Second Yellow For My Player After 35 Minutes Since I’ve Been Coaching”
Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi feels that the red card received by defender Milan Skriniar during the first half of his team’s 0-1 loss to Empoli in Serie A was inexplicable in the context of his coaching career. Speaking to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, via FCInterNews, the coach...
Milan in talks with Roma over Tottenham target Nicolo Zaniolo
Milan have held talks with Roma regarding a January move for Nicolo Zaniolo, sources have told 90min.
Tottenham boost attacking options with signing of Arnaut Danjuma
Tottenham have signed forward Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal until the end of the season.The Netherlands international had been expected to join Premier League rivals Everton before Spurs hijacked the move.His arrival in north London boosts Antonio Conte’s attacking options, with Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison and Lucas Moura each having experienced injury issues this term.To dare is to do. Let’s get to work! 👊🏽🫡 #COYS pic.twitter.com/5pe7fvtjaZ— Arnaut Danjuma (@Danjuma) January 25, 2023Danjuma, who will turn 26 next week, spent two years playing in England with Bournemouth between 2019 and 2021.While he starred for the Cherries in the Sky...
Man Utd transfer news LIVE: Forest win reaction, Red Devils eye HUGE Chiesa deal, Kane linked – updates
CASINO SPECIAL - BEST ONLINE CASINOS FOR 2023. Stay up to date with all the latest from Old Trafford... Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly a candidate to take over Everton but he wants the club to sign two Manchester United stars. The Norwegian has been out of work since leaving...
Is VAR in place in the 2022/23 FA Cup fourth round?
A look at the use of VAR in the 2022/23 FA Cup and whether it will feature in the fourth round.
'1-0 to the Arsenal': Arsenal chant lyrics, origin and video
How did the famous - of infamous - '1-0 to the Arsenal' chant come about? All you need to know is right here.
Southampton transfer news: Right-back deal close; talks over Rennes winger
The latest Southampton transfer news as Saints search for right-back & winger.
Antonio Conte vows to help Harry Kane win a trophy
Antonio Conte reacts to Harry Kane equalling Jimmy Greaves' goalscoring record & reflects on importance of winning a trophy at Tottenham.
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Nottingham Forest - Carabao Cup
Predicting Erik ten Hag's starting XI for the first leg of Man Utd's Carabao Cup semi-final tie against Nottingham Forest.
Why Premier League clubs are signing players from Brazil & Argentina
Why Premier League clubs are trying to sign more players from Brazil and Argentina now than at any time before.
90min
