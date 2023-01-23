New Tottenham Hotspur loan signing Arnaut Danjuma has insisted it was a “no-brainer” for him to turn down Everton over their Premier League rivals.Danjuma completed a loan switch to fifth-placed Spurs from Villarreal on Wednesday to cap a remarkable turn of events.The ex-Bournemouth attacker had agreed a move to relegation-threatened Everton last weekend and been set to be announced in the early part of this week before Tottenham hijacked the deal for the forward.He told Spurs TV: “It is amazing. I’m very delighted to be here. “As soon as Tottenham came through for me, it was a no-brainer.“It’s a massive...

13 HOURS AGO