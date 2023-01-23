ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Newcastle United enter negotiations over risky £30m Premier League star

Newcastle United are currently negotiating with Everton over a fee for Anthony Gordon as Eddie Howe looks to bring a winger into his Magpies side. The Merseyside club are said to be holding out for £30m but the deal could depend on whether the Toffees can bring in a replacement for the 21-year-old before the January transfer window shuts, reports the Independent.
chatsports.com

Erik ten Hag defends Man United's £86m winger Antony after Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand led a chorus of criticism after the Brazilian struggled in loss at Arsenal... but Dutch coach admits he 'must be more direct'

Erik ten Hag has defended Manchester United's £86million winger Antony amid a storm of criticism. Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand were among the pundits asking whether the Brazilian is contributing enough after United's 3-2 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday. Ten Hag was desperate to sign Antony from his former...
The Independent

Arnaut Danjuma reveals why it was a ‘no-brainer’ to turn down Everton for Tottenham

New Tottenham Hotspur loan signing Arnaut Danjuma has insisted it was a “no-brainer” for him to turn down Everton over their Premier League rivals.Danjuma completed a loan switch to fifth-placed Spurs from Villarreal on Wednesday to cap a remarkable turn of events.The ex-Bournemouth attacker had agreed a move to relegation-threatened Everton last weekend and been set to be announced in the early part of this week before Tottenham hijacked the deal for the forward.He told Spurs TV: “It is amazing. I’m very delighted to be here. “As soon as Tottenham came through for me, it was a no-brainer.“It’s a massive...
Yardbarker

Manchester United legend offers transfer advice to Arsenal

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has advised Arsenal to add two or three new men to their squad in this transfer window. Mikel Arteta’s men have had a good season and have made two new additions to their squad in recent days. Reports continue to link them with some...
The Independent

Tottenham boost attacking options with signing of Arnaut Danjuma

Tottenham have signed forward Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal until the end of the season.The Netherlands international had been expected to join Premier League rivals Everton before Spurs hijacked the move.His arrival in north London boosts Antonio Conte’s attacking options, with Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison and Lucas Moura each having experienced injury issues this term.To dare is to do. Let’s get to work! 👊🏽🫡 #COYS pic.twitter.com/5pe7fvtjaZ— Arnaut Danjuma (@Danjuma) January 25, 2023Danjuma, who will turn 26 next week, spent two years playing in England with Bournemouth between 2019 and 2021.While he starred for the Cherries in the Sky...
90min

90min

