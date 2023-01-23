Car plunges down embankment in Escondido, 2 rescued

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) – Emergency crews rescued two people trapped in a car that plunged down an embankment off an Escondido street Monday morning.

Just before 1:40 a.m., Escondido Police officers and firefighters were called to Beethoven Drive, near Westfield North County mall, due to a reported incident in which a white sedan veered off the roadway and went down a hillside.

An Escondido Police sergeant at the scene told ABC 10News that the city’s 911 dispatch received an Apple crash detection alert from an iPhone, and then dispatchers heard people on an open line.

The iPhone’s location was tracked, allowing officers to find the crash site, the sergeant added.

Police and fire crews arrived to find the car about 30 feet down the embankment and two 19-year-olds trapped in the wreckage.

Crews used the Jaws of Life to cut the car and extract the two people. They were taken to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which is being investigated by Escondido Police.