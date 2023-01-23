Read full article on original website
Man worth $7.48B says Google should cut 28,000 more people after layoffs
Fortune Magazine said he paid himself $1.9 million a day in 2022.
Google's Sundar Pichai reportedly says yearly bonuses of executives will see 'very significant' cuts
CEO Sundar Pichai has said the yearly bonuses of some higher-ups at tech giant Google will see "very significant" reductions, Business Insider reported.
Laid-off Google engineer says he was in 'a state of shock' after being locked out of work emails at 3 a.m.
A senior Google engineer said he read the layoff email and was locked out of his work accounts 20 minutes later.
2023 has barely started and Amazon, Salesforce, and Vimeo have already announced over 25,000 job cuts
The rash of layoffs come after tech companies hired aggressively during the pandemic. But fears of a recession in 2023 have put the brakes on growth.
Google boss Sundar Pichai tells staff they can work from home to process the 'difficult news' of the company's mass layoffs
Pichai asked staff to "take good care" of themselves, after announcing that the company was laying off 6% of its staff in a memo.
Amazon employees say they were laid off by email: ‘Your role has been eliminated’
Fired Amazon workers griped about the e-retail giant using email to inform them they were no longer needed by the company, according to a published report. At least five employees who were laid off Wednesday said they received a cold-blooded missive from management, according to Insider. “Unfortunately, your role has been eliminated,” wrote Beth Galetti, the top executive at Amazon’s human resources department, in one of the emails. “You are no longer required to perform any work on Amazon’s behalf effective immediately.” The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is culling 18,000 jobs from its payroll as part of cost-cutting measures. The five ex-workers said that none of...
Some Google employees didn't realize they were laid off until their badges wouldn't let them into the office
Google notified 12,000 employees of their fate by overnight email, but those that didn't check their inbox got a tough surprise when swiping in.
Tech layoffs are setting off a desperate scramble for foreign workers to find new jobs in 60 days before being forced to leave the U.S.: ‘I am always in fear of what will happen’
Laid-off tech employees on work visas describe the urgency to find new jobs.
Even with a bump to $14 an hour, Walmart workers won't make nearly as much as some activists say they should
America's largest employer will raise wages for thousands of workers, but critics say the company is still far behind paying its fair share.
A top tech analyst just warned another 15% to 20% of big tech employees could be laid off over the next 6 months
Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp., during the company's Ignite Spotlight event in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Big tech giants have laid off tens of thousands of employees over the past few months as recession fears, persistent inflation, and rising interest rates continue to weigh on earnings results. The likes of Google, Amazon, and Meta have let go of nearly 40,000 employees combined.
This Streaming Service Beat Netflix as the No. 1 One Market Leader in the U.S.
As of Q4 2022, industry pioneer Netflix is not longer at the top.
Amazon, Microsoft, Google parent Alphabet top growing list of layoffs
Layoffs are on the rise across various industries, although the tech industry has taken a huge hit in recent months. Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft have all recently cut jobs.
A laid-off Google employee said she felt 'betrayed' and 'reduced to a dollar sign' when the tech giant cut her job
An ex-Googler said she "disagrees" with how the tech giant executed the layoffs and is "disappointed" they didn't take other measures.
Where Will Amazon Be in 3 Years?
Investors haven't had reason to cheer, as the e-commerce giant has gone nowhere over the past three years.
ChatGPT triggers Microsoft, Google billion-dollar AI brawl
Get ready for an AI brawl between Google and Microsoft. Microsoft said Monday it’s making a massive investment in OpenAI, the San Francisco maker of ChatGPT, the groundbreaking AI software that has taken the tech industry by storm. “We formed our partnership with OpenAI around a shared ambition to responsibly advance cutting-edge AI research and democratize AI as a new technology platform,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a statement. ...
Google workers demand ‘psychological safety’ from bosses after mass layoffs
Google employees who survived the company’s recent purge of 12,000 of their now-former colleagues grilled executives during a tense all-hands meeting on Monday — anxiously demanding assurances that their jobs aren’t next on the chopping block. One Google employee based in the UK told management that “psychological safety is paramount” after parent company Alphabet Inc. shed around 6% of its full-time workforce. The employee was outraged that among those let go by Google were high performers and people on immigration visas. “How are we supposed to ever feel safe again?” the employee wondered. His comments were reported by Insider. The workers at the tech...
Google to layoff 12,000 workers
Google is laying off 12,000 workers, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff after rapid expansions during the COVID-19 pandemic have worn off.
Polygon
Comixology hit hard by Amazon’s massive layoffs
Amazon has cut a significant part of its Comixology staff as part of its mass wave of layoffs Wednesday. The company announced in early January that it intended to eliminate 18,000 roles beginning on Jan. 18. Workers across the company began receiving notice of layoffs on Wednesday, largely focused on the Amazon Stores division, which includes Comixology.
Observer
Microsoft’s ChatGPT Deal Means Bing and Office Could Get Smarter Faster
Microsoft announced a “multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment” in OpenAI on Jan. 23, aiming to accelerate research in artificial intelligence and help both companies “commercialize the resulting advanced A.I. technologies,” according to a press release. This partnership could bring a wave of change to many of Microsoft’s consumer products, from its search engine Bing to its Office suite of productivity software.
An Amazon engineer asked ChatGPT interview questions for a software coding job at the company. The chatbot got them right.
This was one of many work-related ChatGPT topics discussed recently in an Amazon internal Slack channel.
