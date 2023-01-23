ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Amazon employees say they were laid off by email: ‘Your role has been eliminated’

Fired Amazon workers griped about the e-retail giant using email to inform them they were no longer needed by the company, according to a published report. At least five employees who were laid off Wednesday said they received a cold-blooded missive from management, according to Insider. “Unfortunately, your role has been eliminated,” wrote Beth Galetti, the top executive at Amazon’s human resources department, in one of the emails. “You are no longer required to perform any work on Amazon’s behalf effective immediately.” The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is culling 18,000 jobs from its payroll as part of cost-cutting measures. The five ex-workers said that none of...
Fortune

A top tech analyst just warned another 15% to 20% of big tech employees could be laid off over the next 6 months

Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp., during the company's Ignite Spotlight event in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Big tech giants have laid off tens of thousands of employees over the past few months as recession fears, persistent inflation, and rising interest rates continue to weigh on earnings results. The likes of Google, Amazon, and Meta have let go of nearly 40,000 employees combined.
San Francisco Examiner

ChatGPT triggers Microsoft, Google billion-dollar AI brawl

Get ready for an AI brawl between Google and Microsoft. Microsoft said Monday it’s making a massive investment in OpenAI, the San Francisco maker of ChatGPT, the groundbreaking AI software that has taken the tech industry by storm. “We formed our partnership with OpenAI around a shared ambition to responsibly advance cutting-edge AI research and democratize AI as a new technology platform,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a statement. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Google workers demand ‘psychological safety’ from bosses after mass layoffs

Google employees who survived the company’s recent purge of 12,000 of their now-former colleagues grilled executives during a tense all-hands meeting on Monday — anxiously demanding assurances that their jobs aren’t next on the chopping block. One Google employee based in the UK told management that “psychological safety is paramount” after parent company Alphabet Inc. shed around 6% of its full-time workforce. The employee was outraged that among those let go by Google were high performers and people on immigration visas. “How are we supposed to ever feel safe again?” the employee wondered. His comments were reported by Insider. The workers at the tech...
Polygon

Comixology hit hard by Amazon’s massive layoffs

Amazon has cut a significant part of its Comixology staff as part of its mass wave of layoffs Wednesday. The company announced in early January that it intended to eliminate 18,000 roles beginning on Jan. 18. Workers across the company began receiving notice of layoffs on Wednesday, largely focused on the Amazon Stores division, which includes Comixology.
Observer

Microsoft’s ChatGPT Deal Means Bing and Office Could Get Smarter Faster

Microsoft announced a “multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment” in OpenAI on Jan. 23, aiming to accelerate research in artificial intelligence and help both companies “commercialize the resulting advanced A.I. technologies,” according to a press release. This partnership could bring a wave of change to many of Microsoft’s consumer products, from its search engine Bing to its Office suite of productivity software.

