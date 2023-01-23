Read full article on original website
Related
Another Northeast Ohio movie theater shutters: The Wake Up for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. When the coronavirus pandemic shut down movie theaters for months, many of our movie-watching habits changed for good. When was the last time you went to the movies?. There may be no...
Hey Derek Merrin: You lost! Why do you keep trying to run the Ohio House as if you won? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The power struggle between Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens and state Rep. Derek Merrin flared up this week, as Stephens’ allies and House Democrats outvoted vocal Merrin supporters to approve House rules and House GOP leaders. We’re talking about why Merrin won’t back down on Today...
Fox 19
New photo ID law intended to limit voter fraud may impact Ohio veterans, others
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new Ohio law that will require a government-authorized photo ID to vote in person may make it more difficult, and possibly even prevent some Ohioans from voting. House Bill 458, a bill that modifies voter ID laws and absentee voting, received Gov. Mike DeWine’s signature on...
Who are Ohio’s biggest employers? The Wake Up for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. The Cleveland Clinic. Progressive. Sherwin-Williams. Obviously, they all make the list of the top employers in Ohio, all with more than 3,000 employees, as ranked by the Ohio Department of Development. The...
Just who are these people on SNAP about to see cuts in food stamp help? In Ohio, a lot of workers and families with children
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in March will impact hundreds of thousands of Ohio households of all backgrounds, from older Ohioans and married couples to two-worker households and those with disabilities, according to the latest census estimates. From ahead of the pandemic in 2019 to...
Records: Ex-Ohio House speaker didn’t report ‘transparent’ $400k loan in state ethics disclosures
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Prosecutors got it wrong, a lawyer for ex-Ohio House speaker Larry Householder said in court earlier this week, when they accused him of improperly using more than $400,000 in political funds to fix up his vacation house in Florida, among other personal expenses. The money was...
Householder trial: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After two days, the racketeering trial in Cincinnati of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder was put on hold for the rest of the week when a juror tested positive for Covid-19. When the trial to prove Householder tested positive for Corruptvid-19 resumes, a case can be made it would be more fitting to do so at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, since Householder is accused of orchestrating a bribery scheme of FirstEnergy to pass House Bill 6 supporting the utilities two financially failing nuclear power plants.
‘Small victory’: Family celebrates signing of Ohio Senate Bill 288
Marie Belcastro's family is celebrating a "small victory" in their fight to reverse a state law that took effect in 2021 that made her killer eligible for parole.
Marijuana made easy: Ohio’s newest cannabis dispensary features a drive-thru in Lorain County
LORAIN, Ohio — Filling a prescription for medical marijuana is about to get a whole lot easier for patients in Lorain County. Customers of a new cannabis dispensary will be able to make their pickups at a drive-thru about as easily as making fast-food runs or banking on the go.
sciotopost.com
Field Reports from Ohio Wildlife Officers
Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife Officers. State Wildlife Officers Chad Grote and Antoinette Freet, assigned to Marion and Licking counties, respectively, contacted a group of campers at Delaware Wildlife Area. One member of the group provided a false identity to the officers. It was later discovered that the individual had felony arrest warrants from several counties. The officers arrested the individual and took them to the Marion County Jail.
Ohio House GOP still squabbling after 'chaos' erupts on chamber floor
After the past few contentious years in Ohio, it's not uncommon to see a scuffle on the House floor. What isn't common is that a public fight took place between members of the same party.
What are the best pizza places in Ohio, according to Yelp?
Yelp has released the top 100 pizza places in the United States and a couple Ohio places made the top 100. The top rated pizza joint in Ohio according to Yelp is In Forno Pizza, located in Avon, Ohio. In Forno Pizza ranks #12 on Yelp’s list. Yelp says In Forno Pizza is known for […]
Motley Fool
3 Cannabis Companies To Watch if Ohio Approves Adult-Use Cannabis Sales
Ohio saw a rise of 72.8% this year in medical cannabis sales. Green Thumb Industries and Cresco Labs each have the state maximum of five dispensaries in the state. Curaleaf, with a processing facility in Johnstown, could easily expand on its two dispensaries. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Why are flags at half-staff in Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered both the United States and Ohio flags to half-staff Monday morning to remember the victims of the Monterey Park, California mass shooting. A 72-year-old gunman fatally shot 10 people and wounded 10 others at a dance ballroom in Monterey Park — a primarily Asian community east […]
Akron residents sue city over controversial sale of White Pond Drive land
AKRON, Ohio – Residents are fighting the city’s controversial sale of 68 acres off White Pond Drive to a developer who wants to build a $55 million housing and retail project. Homeowners near the site and a group, LEAD for Pollinators, filed a lawsuit in Summit County Common...
Scenes from Tom Hanks’ latest film, ‘A Man Called Otto,’ were shot on the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Northeast Ohio audiences are loving “A Man Called Otto.” Sony Pictures Entertainment reported that the latest Tom Hanks film, released earlier this month, is over-performing in the Midwest with older moviegoers. It turns out that Cleveland connections abound in the film, which tells the story...
See morning snowfall totals across Greater Cleveland; highest amounts in Medina, Summit counties
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Just light snow blanketed parts of Northeast Ohio early Wednesday, though more could be on the way. The late morning update of the winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service calls another 1 to 3 inches, with the highest amounts in extreme Northeast Ohio. The advisory runs through 4 p.m.
Are Ohio’s largest employers also its fairest employers?
Your front-page Jan. 25 article on Ohio’s largest employers (”Health is at the top of the list”) provides quantitative but no qualitative employment data. Are these big employers providing high-quality jobs? It’s critical to know how many living-wage jobs with benefits these large employers provide. Especially...
Northeast Ohio school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Several school districts, most south of the Cleveland area, have canceled classes for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, because of poor weather conditions. School districts in Cuyahoga County that have canceled classes include Berea City Schools, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, Parma City Schools and Strongsville Schools. The list below...
Another Regal Cinemas in Greater Cleveland is closing
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Regal Great Northern Mall Stadium 10 & RPX is closing after less than 10 years in business. The last day of operations is Friday. The move comes as Regal parent Cineworld approaches its sixth month of bankruptcy. On Monday, the company filed a statement with the court saying it intends to focus its efforts on finding a buyer for its assets and has already reached out to “over 30 potential transaction parties,” including many of its competitors, Deadline reported. Last week, Cineworld unveiled a plan to reject the leases at 39 theaters across the country in a move designed to save $22 million annually. Regal Montrose Movies Stadium 12 in Copley Twp. is among the theaters on the chopping block, though, for now, it remains open. Regal’s Middleburg Heights location closed back in September shortly after Cineworld declared bankruptcy.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
99K+
Followers
94K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 6