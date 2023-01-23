Let nursing homes take all your money & assets. Quality & still affordable. INDEPENDENT or ASSISTED LIVING. Get the care you deserve & need, & still be your own person. I have medical experience. Large private country home, park-like grounds with over 400 shade & fruit trees in Golden Valley. Sidewalks throughout. My home & yard are handicap accessible, fenced & has security dogs. Paramedics are one block away, Kingman Regional Medical Center is 8 miles & the Laughlin casinos are 24 miles. Furnished or unfurnished. Rented monthly & no deposits. No smoking. Discount for disabled veterans & disabled police officers. 928-565-7375.

GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO