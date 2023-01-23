Read full article on original website
anglerschannel.com
Lake Havasu Readies for MLF Toyota Series Western Division Opener Presented by Psycho Tuna
LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (Jan. 24, 2023) – The Major League Fishing (MLF) Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats is set to launch next week, in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, Feb. 2-4, with the Toyota Series at Lake Havasu Presented by Psycho Tuna. The three-day tournament, hosted by Go Lake Havasu, is the first of three regular-season events in the Western Division Presented by Tackle Warehouse.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Some 200 volunteers turned out for desert clean up project
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) conducted a Desert Cleanup event on January 14, outside of Lake Havasu City. Sheriff Schuster opened the event Saturday morning with a safety briefing and thanked the volunteers for their dedication and efforts to help remove unwanted trash from our deserts.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Altitude Trampoline Park bounces into Havasu
LAKE HAVASU – Altitude Trampoline Park has signed a franchise agreement to leap into Lake Havasu as the go-to location for active family fun and entertainment. Local entrepreneurs, Bill and Liz Renfro will introduce the energetic brand to Mohave County. “We’ve been intrigued by Altitude ever since we started...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Cupid Family Bingo Night set
KINGMAN – Kingman Academy Middle School (KAMS) will be hosting Cupid Family Night – Bingo / Dinner / Dessert Night on Friday, Feb. 3. Dinner will be from 6 to 6:45 p.m. with bingo from 6:45 to 9 p.m.; doors open at 5:30 p.m. They will be serving...
thestandardnewspaper.online
LBRW meet Feb. 6
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The London Bridge Republican Women’s Dinner will be held Monday, Feb. 6, at Shugrues Bridgeview Room. Check in is at 5 p.m. with dinner and the meeting at 6 p.m. The guest speaker will be Dan Delasantos. Delasantos will be speaking about Kids on...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Lake Havasu considers MF projects
CAPTION: Delta Apartments. Credit: Selberg Associates, Inc./Lake Havasu City. While metro Phoenix and Tucson may get 99% of the attention, no part of the state is immune to the need for more housing units and greater density, as illustrated by two cases in Lake Havasu City this month. The first...
thestandardnewspaper.online
No injuries in RV blaze
KINGMAN – Some may have seen a large column of black smoke billowing from the desert north of Kingman Tuesday, Jan. 24. Personnel aboard the Northern Arizona Fire District (NAFD) Engine 311 spotted the smoke at 8:50 a.m. when returning to base from Kingman Regional Medical Center. Chief Dennis...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Educational vignettes will highlight new museum garden
BULLHEAD CITY – The Colorado River Historical Society (CRHS) is packing eight historical vignettes showcasing native plants into the 7,500+ sq. ft. Educational Garden between the CRHS Museum and the Little Red Schoolhouse, located at 1239 Hwy. 95. Entering the Gardens from the existing CRHS Museum, which is worth...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Lost hiker found near Sara’s Park
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Lake Havasu City Police Department at approximately. 9:30 p.m. Sunday evening Jan. 22, that a 62-year-old female hiker had become separated from her group and the group was unable to locate her. The party had...
ABC 15 News
ADOT looking for feedback on new US 93/I-40 interchange in Wednesday meeting
On Wednesday, the Arizona Department of Transportation will be hosting a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. to go over the new design plans for the interchange between I-40 & US 93. ADOT says the goal of this more than $160 million project is designed to reduce congestion on the route between Phoenix and Las Vegas.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Historic county jail to be repurposed
KINGMAN – The historic Mohave County Jail on the campus of the new Law and Justice Center is being re-purposed in downtown Kingman. The board of supervisors voted Jan. 17 to lease the building to the Mohave County Historical Society. “We are very excited about the opportunity to turn...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Woodystock Blues & Brews Festival moves to Lake Havasu City
LAKE HAVASU CITY – If it’s Spring, it must be time for the Woodystock Blues and Brews Festival, back for its 10th consecutive year in their new home, Windsor Beach State Park #4, Save the Date: Saturday, March 25. Gates open at 10 a.m. Music starts 11 a.m. 699 London Bridge Road.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Let nursing homes take all your money & assets. Quality & still affordable. INDEPENDENT or ASSISTED LIVING. Get the care you deserve & need, & still be your own person. I have medical experience. Large private country home, park-like grounds with over 400 shade & fruit trees in Golden Valley. Sidewalks throughout. My home & yard are handicap accessible, fenced & has security dogs. Paramedics are one block away, Kingman Regional Medical Center is 8 miles & the Laughlin casinos are 24 miles. Furnished or unfurnished. Rented monthly & no deposits. No smoking. Discount for disabled veterans & disabled police officers. 928-565-7375.
KTAR.com
Arizona cold case victim from 1971 identified with forensic genealogy
PHOENIX — A woman from a decadeslong cold case in Arizona has finally been identified, Mohave County authorities said Tuesday. Colleen Audrey Rice was identified through forensic genetic genealogy and with assistance from Othram Inc., the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit said in a press release.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Teen perishes in motorcycle crash
LAKE HAVASU CITY – A motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a teenager in Lake Havasu City is under investigation by the police department. Detective Chris Angus said officers responded at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 to the incident on Hwy. 95 just north of Mulberry Ave.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Beckwith murder trial begins
KINGMAN – There’s no dispute that one teenager shot and killed another at a party in Lake Havasu City 18 months ago as a murder begins in Kingman. Attorneys, however, have asked a Mohave County Superior Court jury to reach disparate conviction-acquittal outcomes in the trial of Carter Beckwith, 19, Lake Havasu.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Illegal dumping allegedly ordered by registered contractor
MOHAVE COUNTY – A citizen’s tip led to the arrest of two Fort Mohave men who allegedly engaged in illegal dumping in Mohave Valley. Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies reportedly responded at about 10:50 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 to reports of an illegal dump in progress in the area of Kodiak East and Nez Perce Rd.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Contractor may face charges for illegal dumping
BULLHEAD CITY – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has identified the contractor who reportedly admitted directing employees to dump concrete waste product in a Mohave Valley wash. Likely facing prosecution for the illegal dumping incident is Roger Coon. The MCSO has referred the matter to the Mohave...
Body found floating in Colorado River at Bullhead City
A woman was found dead on Tuesday morning, floating in the Colorado River in Bullhead City, Arizona, according to police.
ABC 15 News
Body recovered from Arizona side of Colorado River now identified
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ — The body of a woman recovered from the Arizona side of the Colorado River has been identified, Bullhead City police said Thursday. Police said the body of 54-year-old Deana Harris of Fort Mohave was found Tuesday morning floating in the lagoon at the Palo Verde Meadows Estates.
