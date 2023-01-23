Read full article on original website
People Name The Places In Maine They Think Are ‘Tourist Traps’
Is there anywhere in Maine that you would not go to because it is too “touristy” (Yes, it is a word, I checked) When the question was posed recently on social media, it got me to thinking about how much I love Bar Harbor, and Old Orchard Beach, but maybe I don’t enjoy both of those spots as much as I should, because each time I go, there seems to be a ton of traffic and out of state visitors.
Charlotte J. Root, obituary
ROCKLAND — Charlotte J. Root, 95, passed away peacefully at the Knox Center, Sunday, January 22, 2023, surrounded by her family. Born in Bristol, Connecticut, December 19, 1927, she was the daughter of Henry and Vernita Johnson. She attended local schools and graduated from Weaver High School in Hartford, Connecticut. Her first employment was with Connecticut Mutual Life Insurance Company in their tax department.
Karen Rhodes Clarke, obituary
THOMASTON — Karen Rhodes Clarke, 77, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 16, 2023 at the Sussman House in Rockport, Maine with her loving family by her side. Karen was born in Boston, Massachusetts on November 30, 1945 as the first of three daughters to Nan (Kuperberg) Rhodes and Hilliard Rhodes.
Raymond ‘Skip’ Davenport, notice
BELFAST — Raymond “Skip” Davenport, 87, husband of the late Joan Davenport, died on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice in Scarborough. A complete obituary will be published later. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.longfuneralhomecamden.com. Arrangements are with the Long Funeral Home,...
Several State Offices closed for storm
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills announced the closure of several State Offices due to the storm. Offices in Penobscot, Piscataquis, Hancock, Washington, Aroostook, Somerset, Franklin and Oxford counties are all closed Thursday, Jan. 26. State Offices in all other counties will open at 11 a.m. The Governor also urged...
Did You Know This Central Maine Statue Has A Name?
There is a good chance you have driven past this statue dozens (or even hundreds) of times and never really thought too much about it. Did you know that it has a name?. They always say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Honestly, I'm banking on it....
After possible Graham Lacher sighting in Gardiner area, volunteers bump up their efforts
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The search continues for 38-year-old Graham Lacher. About eight months ago, Lacher walked away from Dorthea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor. Over time, there have been reported sightings, but nothing that has lead to finding him. Family and friends have been helping with the search, putting...
Joyce Elaine Cressler, obituary
BURKETVILLE — Joyce Elaine Cressler, passed away in Rockport, on Friday, January 13, 2023, at the age of 91. She was blessed to live the last 20 years of her life with her daughter at her farm in Burketville, until her passing after a brief stay at The Sussman House.
'He's so sweet' | Jasper needs a home, after more than 500 days at midcoast shelter
BRUNSWICK, Maine — A 4-year-old pit bull terrier mix is looking for his forever home after spending more than 525 days at shelters in Maine. Right now, Jasper is at Midcoast Humane in Brunswick. "He originally came to us locally. He lost his home, then he lost his home...
Midcoast Maine snow cancellations and closures for Jan 22 - 23 storm
MIDCOAST — Organizations have gotten an early start in announcing building closures ahead of a forecasted storm that begins late Sunday night, Jan. 22, and continues into Monday morning. County of Waldo offices – Commissioner Shorey has directed all non-essential employees to work remotely Monday, January 23, 2023, due...
Camden group pledges $11,500 for Montgomery Dam repairs to be made in advance of 2023 tourist season
CAMDEN — Members of the citizen-formed Save the Dam Falls Committee pledged to the Camden Select Board at its Jan. 17 meeting that they would contribute $11,500 to the town to make repairs on the Montgomery Dam, at the head of Camden Harbor where the Megunticook River empties into the ocean.
Richard ‘Dick’ Wilshire, obituary
FRIENDSHIP — On January 18, Richard “Dick” Wilshire, 89, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to many passed at the Sussman House where he was surrounded by family and friends. While at the Sussman House, he enjoyed sharing stories with family and friends. We were blessed to have the time with him in his last days to express our love and to be there.
Waldoboro lawmaker under investigation for allegedly forging signatures
AUGUSTA — Just a little more than a month after being elected to serve in the 131st Maine State Legislature, a Waldoboro man is under investigation by the Maine Attorney General’s Office over an accusation of signature fraud related to his legislative campaign. Rep. Clinton Collamore, a Democrat,...
Francis A. Dudley, obituary
BELFAST — Francis A. Dudley, 89 of Belfast, died January 20, 2023 at Waldo County General Hospital, Belfast, Maine. Francis was born July 1, 1933 in Brooks, Maine to Frederick W. Dudley and Eva E. (Cook) Dudley. He worked for several companies and was well known for his expertise...
Did You See Augusta, Maine Featured on Jeopardy Last Night? Here Was The Answer!
If you blinked you might have missed it, but Augusta, Maine was featured in a question, errr answer, last night on the hit TV game show, Jeopardy!!. I just happen to catch a post in my Facebook newsfeed from the Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce about it and, lo and behold, the answer had everything to do with out local chamber.
Jan. 25 update: Midcoast adds seven new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Photo Gallery: The Big Rockland Chill Street Party
ROCKLAND—When it feels like six months of winter is the norm in Maine with back-to-back snowstorms, you’ve got to find ways to still get together and have fun. The Strand Theatre’s newest winter fest, The Big Rockland Chill, was a big hit on Saturday, January 21, taking over Oak Street and spilling into the theater. The community-wide event started in the afternoon at 1 p.m. and went through the late evening with the last shoe at The Strand Theatre screening, The Shining. Fitting!
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Jan. 16-20. Camden. Brian Tolman, Bruce Tolman, and Cheryl English to Dana J. Rendon. Katherine R. Tranzillo Est. to Katherine E. Jefferson and John M. Twomey. Matinicus. Matinicus Isle Plantation to John A. Melquist...
Community opens new warming center in Bangor to help those experiencing homelessness
BANGOR, Maine — As homelessness is a major concern in many communities across the state, two volunteers in Bangor opened a new place for people to stay warm. Mel Coombs and Larry Keezer have been helping Bangor's homeless population for more than a decade through their street ministry, Jericho Road.
Waldo County grand jury indictments
BELFAST — A Waldo County grand jury handed up the following indictments Jan. 17-18. An indictment does not imply guilt. Doris M. Gifford, 67, of Montville, arson in Montville Sept. 7. Marty A. Ashworth, 49, of Prospect, operating after revocation in Searsport March 26. Richard Berrier, 38, of Carmel,...
