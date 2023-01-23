A Celebration of Life for Jerry Hughes, vice president for intercollegiate athletics at the University of Central Missouri, is planned for 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26, in the Elliott Student Union Ballrooms at UCM. Parking will be available in the visitor lot south of the Elliott Student Union and the large faculty/staff/student lot south of the Wood Building. Those who wish to view the service via livestream may do so at www.ucmo.edu/live-event. The link will be active by 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

1 DAY AGO