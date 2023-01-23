Read full article on original website
Safe Crib Program at Henry County Health Center
The Safe Crib program is funded by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and Children’s Trust Fund. This program provides a full-size Pack-N-Play for qualifying families. Parents are provided information on safe sleep for their baby, and infants are provided a safe place to sleep. The overall...
Cardinals Making Community Connections
Clinton High School offers a variety of Communication Arts classes, one of which is Career English. This class, taught by Haylee Clark, prepares students who are planning to enter directly into the workforce after high school. One requirement of this class is for students to job shadow in the career field in which they intend to be employed someday.
Montrose School Partners with Henry County Health Department to Create Teen Outreach Program
The Montrose School partnered with the Henry County Health Department to create the Teen Outreach Program. With this program the students in 6th and 8th grades who want to participate have to complete 20 hours of community service. This year they wanted to help Henry County Children’s Division. The students raised funds to put together personal hygiene bags for youth when they come into care! Thank you for your help!
UDDATED: Toddler found wandering just west of Sedalia, sheriff searching for caregivers
UPDATE: The mother has been located. The Pettis County Sheriff takes to social media Tuesday to try and find the caregivers of a two-year-old boy. Sheriff Brad Anders reported the boy, who they’re estimating is around two, was found walking in Country Club Estates. The department asks anyone who’s missing a child to contact police at 660-827-0052.
Celebration of Life for Jerry Hughes Thursday at UCM
A Celebration of Life for Jerry Hughes, vice president for intercollegiate athletics at the University of Central Missouri, is planned for 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26, in the Elliott Student Union Ballrooms at UCM. Parking will be available in the visitor lot south of the Elliott Student Union and the large faculty/staff/student lot south of the Wood Building. Those who wish to view the service via livestream may do so at www.ucmo.edu/live-event. The link will be active by 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Winter Weather Reminders for Clinton School District
Will school be closed tomorrow? This is a great question! We will be monitoring the weather and road conditions closely tomorrow morning, and if school must be cancelled, below are the ways you will find out!. SOCIAL MEDIA-The first notification you will receive about a school closure will come from...
Clinton Middle School Announces Release of Local Student Daniel Peek’s Book, Wings of a Bird
Clinton Middle School is very excited to announce the release of our student Daniel Peek’s book, Wings of a Bird!. Friday January 27th at 12:30 PM we will officially help launch Daniel’s book and we will honor him with a book signing at an all school assembly with his family, friends, teachers (present and past), administrators, and dignitaries from our community.
Photos: Ozarks hit with January snowstorm
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A snowstorm hit the Ozarks on January 24 that has resulted in several inches of snow for most of the viewing area. You can view the photos below in our slideshow. If you have any photos you would like to submit, email news@kolr10.com or reply to our Facebook post. We will then […]
10,000 chickens killed in Pleasant Hope fire
PLEASANT HOPE, Mo. – About 10,000 chickens were killed and the building that housed them was destroyed in a fire in the 2100 block of 552nd Road in Polk County today (Jan. 24, 2023). Pleasant Hope Fire Protection District Chief Greg Wood said the cause of the blaze was not yet known. Employees were in the […]
Clinton High School Student Lauren Bailey Competes in the MQHA State Speaking Contest
On Saturday, Lauren Bailey traveled to Osage Beach to compete in the MQHA State Speaking Contest. The topic of the speech was “What sparked your interest in horses and how have they impacted your life?”. While speaking on the topic Lauren also included keeping a positive attitude through tough...
Winter Weather Advisory for Henry County
01/23/2023: Henry County has been placed under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY beginning at 6:00pm on Tuesday (01/24/2023) and ending at 12:00pm on Wednesday (01/25/2023). Accumulating snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts are possible.
Judith Ann “Judy” Hudson
Judith Ann “Judy” Hudson, 78, of Calhoun, Missouri, formerly of Kayenta, Arizona, passed away Friday morning, January 20, 2023, at Research Medical Center, in Kansas City, Mo. Judy was born on September 24, 1944, in Clinton, Mo., to James Albert and Gladys Irene (Vandiver) Young. On February 10,...
Norman Alcorn
Norman Alcorn, 74, of Sedalia, Missouri, passed away peacefully surrounded by family early Saturday morning, January 21, 2023. He was at University Hospital, Columbia, Mo., after complications from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP). He was born August 12, 1948, in Kansas City, Mo., the son of Harold Carter Alcorn and Ozetta...
Socket Telecom Ribbon Cutting
Socket Telecom invites you to join them January 25th for a ribbon cutting, hosted by State Fair Community College, to announce the expansion of their fiber-optic network to the Clinton area. There will be information on where they are going, their estimated timeline for construction, and what services will be offered. Attendees can enter a drawing for a $50 Shawnee Mound BBQ gift card.
Laurie Resident Hits Powerball Jacketpot
A resident in Laurie is a few dollars richer today matching all five of the white power ball numbers earlier this month. Officials with the Missouri Lottery say the un-named player was attempting to win the $1 Million dollar base prize, but added a Power Play and doubled it to $2 Million dollars.
Burglary suspect hospitalized after Cass County deputies deploy road spikes
Cass County Sheriff's deputies deployed road spikes to stop the car of a theft suspect, which caused the driver to lose control and crash.
Benton County Sheriff’s Office Execute Drug Bust Near Warsaw MO
On January 13th 2023, at approximately 4:08 PM, a search warrant was executed at a residence on Fairview Drive near Warsaw, MO. Jada E. Gedminas, 46, of Warsaw was arrested and charged with delivery of a controlled substance, a class C felony. Gedminas was transported to the Benton County Jail and received a $25,000 cash or surety bond. In total, approximately one-half ounce of methamphetamine, scales, measuring devises, paraphernalia, baggies and cash where seized.
Henry County Sheriff’s Report (01/23)
Arrested David Schock, age 49, of Urich on a Henry County warrant for no valid license, no proof of insurance, and failure to display plates. Issued David Schock a citation for no valid license and a citation for no proof of insurance. Abandoned vehicle in the 200 block of S...
New Schnucks Under Construction In Oak Grove
Schnucks has broke ground on its new facility off Highway 185 South and Springfield Rd. The new store, which will replace the current location in downtown Sullivan, will be located in Oak Grove Village and include a CVS Pharmacy. Possible other development in and around the facility has been reported but not confirmed at press time. Pictured are construction crews beginning the excavation work for the new facility.
Five people injured following crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Five people are recovering after a crash in Morgan County Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash happened on Missouri Highway 52, east of Jefferson Street in Morgan County around 9:40 a.m. Troopers say, 38-year-old Brandlee L. Stilfield, of Barnett Missouri, and 76-year-old James M. The post Five people injured following crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
