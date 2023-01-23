Read full article on original website
Two years after Texas’ voting rights showdown, lawmakers again push dozens of elections bills
This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Less than two years after Texas Democrats staged a dramatic showdown to forestall sweeping changes to voting laws, the Legislature is poised to once again revisit how Texas runs elections. Entering the 2023 legislative session in January, more than 75 bills related...
riograndeguardian.com
Bush: Texans are Well-Served by State Government
For all the challenges facing Texans, our State government serves the people pretty darned well, especially when compared to the frequent dysfunction in Washington. Having just finished eight years in statewide elected office as Texas Land Commissioner, I can share the “secret sauce” that makes Texas work: relationships. State government is a lot like a small town in rural Texas where folks know one another, which creates incentives to work through problems and reach solutions that serve the public.
No more STAAR testing? That's what this Texas lawmaker's bill is proposing
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas state lawmaker filed a bill Wednesday aimed at replacing the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test in schools. State Rep. Matt Shaheen (R-TX), who represents Collin County in District 66, announced Wednesday he had filed House Bill 680 because he is "concerned about the accuracy and validity of STAAR tests after reviewing a study by The Meadows Center for Preventing Educational Risk at the University of Texas at Austin."
saobserver.com
Thursday is Confederate Heroes Day in Texas, but Houston lawmakers want it gone after this session
A Texas lawmaker is pushing to eliminate “Confederate Heroes Day,” as he says it should have never been recognized in the first place. A Texas lawmaker is pushing to eliminate a state holiday that’s celebrated on Jan. 19. That holiday is known as “Confederate Heroes Day,” and it was created in 1973 by the Texas Legislature.
Lawmaker proposes $15K pay raise for Texas teachers
State Representative James Talarico is bringing forth a plan to give teachers in Texas the largest pay raise in state history.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Gov. Abbott holds signing ceremony for TxDOT-U.S. military agreement
AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott held a signing ceremony for the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Statewide Intergovernmental Support Agreement (S-IGSA). In 2021, the governor signed House Bill 3399, authorizing TxDOT S-IGSA to provide road services on federal military property. According to the governor's office, the...
fox26houston.com
Could fortunes be shifting for casino gambling in Texas?
HOUSTON - The odds have never been better for Texans aching to see casino-style gambling gain a foothold in the Lone Star State. "I think it is long overdue. I think Texans are ready, their appetite is wet, it’s ready,"said State Senator Carol Alvarado. PREVIOUS: Texas bill would allow...
Texas senator proposes gun laws allowing school shooting victims to sue state, impose firearms tax
AUSTIN, Texas — After multiple mass shootings across the country this week, Uvalde families gathered Tuesday as Texas legislators introduced four new bills that would tighten gun laws in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting last May. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, introduced bills that, if...
‘Who ever thought I would be chief?’ East Texas’ Alabama-Coushatta tribe elects first female chief
LIVINGSTON, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) — When Millie Thompson Williams and her cousin Myra Battise were growing up, they’d play make-believe underneath a canopy of pine trees in the Big Thicket National Preserve, pretending to be tribal council members. It was a true fantasy for the two girls growing up during the 1960s, when the seven-member […]
Alphas at the Capitol: Historically black fraternity talks maternal mortality rates, gun violence with lawmakers
More than 100 members of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity stood together, making sure their voices are considered during the 88th Legislative Session.
igbnorthamerica.com
Texas bill seeks to guarantee Kickapoo Tribe’s position in gambling
A Texas senator has introduced a bill that seeks to guarantee the Kickapoo Tribe’s position should the state pass legislation expanding its gambling market. Senate Joint Resolution 30, sponsored by Sen. Roland Gutierrez, proposes a constitutional amendment authorizing the Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas to conduct gaming by executing a gaming compact with the state.
Texas lawmaker files bill that could strip Austin of its compatibility laws
A Republican state lawmaker filed a bill that, if passed, would scrub some of the City of Austin's compatibility laws.
votebeat.org
Three Texas counties sue Ken Paxton to settle dilemma over public access to ballots
Votebeat is a nonprofit news organization reporting on voting access and election administration across the U.S. Dig deeper into how our democracy works with Votebeat’s free newsletters. At least three Texas counties — Tarrant, Williamson, and Harris — have sued Attorney General Ken Paxton and are asking a judge...
LIST: See which power positions your Texas senator landed this session
As the person who controls the work of the Texas Senate, Lt. Gov Dan Patrick has the responsibility of making committee assignments for the 31 state senators. He said the current group of lawmakers will work to address the top priorities for Texas.
‘Tornadoes suck’: Texas lawmaker’s law office destroyed
Texas Rep. Briscoe Cain, R-Houston, shared a photo on his personal Twitter account that showed him climbing through what's left of his firm in Deer Park, a community about 20 miles east of Houston.
Should Gov. Abbott legalize marijuana in Texas?
A Dallas Morning News-University of Texas at Tyler poll found that 60% of Texans support the legalization of marijuana for recreational use. This included 75% of Democrat voters and 42% of Republican voters.
Meet the latest wingnuts to join Texas' State Board of Education
Seditious Texiters. Conspiracy theorists. A January 6 insurrectionist.
kut.org
A plan to overhaul the Texas grid has set up a showdown at the state Capitol
It’s been almost two years since the big blackout of 2021, and most people agree the Texas power grid still needs "fixing.” The question is how. Now, a fight is brewing at the state Capitol over that very issue. It pits powerful industries, politicians and regulators against each other, and it will have an impact on energy bills, grid reliability and the environment.
Myhighplains.com
New segment of state-funded border wall raising safety concerns in tiny South Texas town
LOS INDIOS, Texas (Border Report) — A second segment of the state-funded border wall is being built in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley as part of the governor’s plan to combat illegal immigration, but local officials say they weren’t consulted. The 30-foot-tall steel bollards are going up...
New power plant being built to support the Texas grid
AUSTIN, Texas — The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) will be building a new power plant to provide an additional 190 megawatts for the Texas power grid. The new plant, a peaker power plant, will be based in Central Texas and expected to be operational by 2025. Peaker power plants are used for a brief period of time and provide provide dispatchable power when demand for electricity is high. They have the ability to "ramp up and shut down in minutes," according to the release.
