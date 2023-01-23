ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Bush: Texans are Well-Served by State Government

For all the challenges facing Texans, our State government serves the people pretty darned well, especially when compared to the frequent dysfunction in Washington. Having just finished eight years in statewide elected office as Texas Land Commissioner, I can share the “secret sauce” that makes Texas work: relationships. State government is a lot like a small town in rural Texas where folks know one another, which creates incentives to work through problems and reach solutions that serve the public.
No more STAAR testing? That's what this Texas lawmaker's bill is proposing

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas state lawmaker filed a bill Wednesday aimed at replacing the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test in schools. State Rep. Matt Shaheen (R-TX), who represents Collin County in District 66, announced Wednesday he had filed House Bill 680 because he is "concerned about the accuracy and validity of STAAR tests after reviewing a study by The Meadows Center for Preventing Educational Risk at the University of Texas at Austin."
Gov. Abbott holds signing ceremony for TxDOT-U.S. military agreement

AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott held a signing ceremony for the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Statewide Intergovernmental Support Agreement (S-IGSA). In 2021, the governor signed House Bill 3399, authorizing TxDOT S-IGSA to provide road services on federal military property. According to the governor's office, the...
Could fortunes be shifting for casino gambling in Texas?

HOUSTON - The odds have never been better for Texans aching to see casino-style gambling gain a foothold in the Lone Star State. "I think it is long overdue. I think Texans are ready, their appetite is wet, it’s ready,"said State Senator Carol Alvarado. PREVIOUS: Texas bill would allow...
‘Who ever thought I would be chief?’ East Texas’ Alabama-Coushatta tribe elects first female chief

LIVINGSTON, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) — When Millie Thompson Williams and her cousin Myra Battise were growing up, they’d play make-believe underneath a canopy of pine trees in the Big Thicket National Preserve, pretending to be tribal council members. It was a true fantasy for the two girls growing up during the 1960s, when the seven-member […]
Texas bill seeks to guarantee Kickapoo Tribe’s position in gambling

A Texas senator has introduced a bill that seeks to guarantee the Kickapoo Tribe’s position should the state pass legislation expanding its gambling market. Senate Joint Resolution 30, sponsored by Sen. Roland Gutierrez, proposes a constitutional amendment authorizing the Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas to conduct gaming by executing a gaming compact with the state.
A plan to overhaul the Texas grid has set up a showdown at the state Capitol

It’s been almost two years since the big blackout of 2021, and most people agree the Texas power grid still needs "fixing.” The question is how. Now, a fight is brewing at the state Capitol over that very issue. It pits powerful industries, politicians and regulators against each other, and it will have an impact on energy bills, grid reliability and the environment.
New power plant being built to support the Texas grid

AUSTIN, Texas — The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) will be building a new power plant to provide an additional 190 megawatts for the Texas power grid. The new plant, a peaker power plant, will be based in Central Texas and expected to be operational by 2025. Peaker power plants are used for a brief period of time and provide provide dispatchable power when demand for electricity is high. They have the ability to "ramp up and shut down in minutes," according to the release.
