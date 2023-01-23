New Buc-ee’s could possibly open in Florida
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A popular gas station chain may be planning a new location in Central Florida.
Buc-ee’s is known for its selection of snacks, clean bathrooms and over 100 gas pumps.
>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
The company that owns Buc-ee’s recently applied to bring another site to Ocala, east of Interstate 75 and near Highway 326.
At this point, the project’s start date is still to be determined.
Buc-ee’s opened its first Florida location in St. Augustine in February 2021. A month later, Florida’s second Buc-ee’s opened about an hour south down I-95 in Daytona Beach.
[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]
[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Comments / 15