New Buc-ee’s could possibly open in Florida

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A popular gas station chain may be planning a new location in Central Florida.

Buc-ee’s is known for its selection of snacks, clean bathrooms and over 100 gas pumps.

The company that owns Buc-ee’s recently applied to bring another site to Ocala, east of Interstate 75 and near Highway 326.

At this point, the project’s start date is still to be determined.

Buc-ee’s opened its first Florida location in St. Augustine in February 2021. A month later, Florida’s second Buc-ee’s opened about an hour south down I-95 in Daytona Beach.

