ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

New Buc-ee’s could possibly open in Florida

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qOEJq_0kOBdFh000

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A popular gas station chain may be planning a new location in Central Florida.

Buc-ee’s is known for its selection of snacks, clean bathrooms and over 100 gas pumps.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The company that owns Buc-ee’s recently applied to bring another site to Ocala, east of Interstate 75 and near Highway 326.

At this point, the project’s start date is still to be determined.

Buc-ee’s opened its first Florida location in St. Augustine in February 2021. A month later, Florida’s second Buc-ee’s opened about an hour south down I-95 in Daytona Beach.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 15

Christopher Kent
2d ago

Buc-ees isn't just a gas station... it's a destination spot. It would be good for the economy at any location. People will make it a point to stop there while on their trip to wherever.

Reply
7
luther lex
2d ago

How many times are they going publish that Buccee’s is coming to Ocala? This is at least the 3rd article in past 7 days.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
floridaing.com

Navigating the New Waters of Fishing Licenses in Florida

Are you ready to go fishing in Florida? If so, you need to make sure you have the proper licenses and permits. Fishing licenses in Florida are a requirement for anyone who wishes to fish recreationally on public waters. It’s exciting to know that each purchase of a Florida fishing...
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of they week.
FLORIDA STATE
Fast Casual

Capital Tacos signs 3-store agreement for Florida

Shortly after announcing its five-market expansion plan, Capital Tacos is making good on its promise to establish brick-and-mortar franchises in its home base of Florida with the announcement of a three-unit development agreement for the state's central region. The first will open this spring at the Clermont Regional Shopping Center, 1042-1044 E Highway 50 in Clermont, under the ownership of Jim Kerr, according to a company press release.
CLERMONT, FL
wfla.com

Florida man who was cut in Publix ticket line wins $1M lottery prize

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One lucky Florida man credited another person’s behavior for winning a $1 million prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off lottery game. “It was the end of a long day, and I was tired,” said 43-year-old Delray Beach resident, Stephen Munoz Espinoza. “I stopped at Publix and was about to buy a ticket at the machine when a man cut right in front of me.”
DELRAY BEACH, FL
floridaing.com

Cool Things to Do on the Gulf Coast of Florida

Are you looking for the ultimate vacation spot? Look no further than Florida’s Gulf Coast! With miles of pristine coastline and plenty of activities, there are so many cool things to do on the Gulf Coast of Florida. From beach hopping to parasailing and everything in between, you’re sure to have an unforgettable vacation.
FLORIDA STATE
itechpost.com

Where in Florida is the Cheapest Real Estate?

Florida's warm beaches and the mild climate attract many people from all over the world. To find the perfect home, use the services of realtors in Miami, FL. According to a recent study, Florida will have the highest number of immigrants and is one of the top states for population growth. It's no surprise that two Florida cities made the list of America's best places to live, and the state topped the list of best conditions for retirees. One of the best places to live in Florida is Tampa. It's primarily a city of young people because of the many colleges and universities. Other top cities include Jacksonville, Gainesville, and Orlando, ranking highly for affordability and job opportunities. Florida has long had a reputation as one of the best states to live comfortably. However, the cost of housing is increasing here. According to realtors in Tallahassee, FL, in August 2022, the median home sales price in the state reached $407,000.
FLORIDA STATE
denisesanger.com

Ultimate List Of The Best Places To Kayak In Florida

This article may contain affiliate links. Whenver you buy something through one of these links, I may earn a small commission without any cost to you. Thank you!. best places to kayak in Florida starting With Rivers. An outdoor enthusiast’s paradise and one of the best places to kayak in...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Head of main Florida power company retiring amid controversy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The leader of Florida’s primary electric company, which has been embroiled in controversy over allegations that it backed sham election candidates and spied on a journalist, will be stepping down next month, it was announced Wednesday. Florida Power & Light’s parent company, NextEra Energy,...
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla

New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla. The city of Orlando has been invaded by a unique lizard species that local residents have given the name ‘Godzilla’. In a recent Facebook video, an enormous lizard was seen inside a home in Apopka, a city outside of Orlando. You can see the lizard climb the window screen from various angles throughout the 40-second video, even crossing the window’s ledge. As the video ends, the animal slams to the ground after climbing several inches up the screen before falling. So, what exactly is this giant lizard? Have you ever wondered whether this lizard might actually be harming Florida’s natural habitat?
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Head of FPL retiring amid controversy

The leader of Florida’s primary electric company, which has been embroiled in controversy over allegations that it backed sham election candidates and spied on a journalist, will be stepping down next month, it was announced Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Egg shortage sends Central Floridians rushing to buy their own hens

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Florida is currently thesecond most expensive state to buy eggs with a 57% increase since January of last year, according to Instacart. Diane Murphy and her husband run Funny Farm Eggs in St. Cloud where they charge $5 a dozen. That's less than average grocery store prices for farm fresh eggs, but the recent demand has them selling out and even turning people away.
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

Food Stamps Schedule: When Florida SNAP EBT Payments Are Sent in February

Florida SNAP benefits help low-income seniors, people with disabilities living on fixed incomes and other low-income households supplement their monthly food budget. The Florida Department of Children and Families Office of Economic Self-Sufficiency (ESS) is responsible for determining SNAP eligibility and distributing benefits. SNAP dollars are sent out according to a fixed monthly schedule and your February 2023 benefits can be accessed using your Florida EBT card.
FLORIDA STATE
denisesanger.com

Ultimate List Of Florida Springs: Where to go and fun things to do.

This article may contain affiliate links. Whenver you buy something through one of these links, I may earn a small commission without any cost to you. Thank you!. Florida is home to some of the most beautiful springs in the world. I know I live in Northern Florida near quite a few of these springs, some first-magnitude springs where water flows at a rate of 748 gallons per second. And Florida Springs are stunning!
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
127K+
Followers
150K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy