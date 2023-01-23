Read full article on original website
Dorothy Boettcher
Dorothy Boettcher, age 91, of Maple Lake, Minnesota, formerly of Gaylord, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at her home in Maple Lake. Funeral Service will be held Friday, January 27, 2023, 11:00 A.M. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Gaylord with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be will be one hour prior to the service on Friday. Arrangements are with the Egesdal Funeral Home in Gaylord.
Grace Kosek
Grace Kosek, age 93, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at her home in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with internment at a later date. Visitation will be held Sunday, January 29, 2023, from 3:00-6:00 P.M. at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
Gerald (Gary) Cuhel
Gerald (Gary) Cuhel, age 80, formerly from Silver Lake, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Fergus Falls, Minnesota after contracting COVID. Mass of Christian Burial and Interment will be held Saturday, April 29, 2023 at St. James of Maine Catholic Church, Underwood, Minnesota. Arrangements are with Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Passenger Injured in Meeker Co Crash
A passenger was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Meeker County Wednesday night. The State Patrol says 15-year-old Shawn Bollin of Litchfield was taken to Litchfield Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. He was a passenger in a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Andreas Joyner of Litchfield. He was not...
Target Field to host the National Champs
MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN – Bringing the best of college football to the region’s premier sports and entertainment venue, the Minnesota Twins and South Dakota State University (SDSU) today announced that the reigning national champion Jackrabbits football team will host Drake University on September 16 at Target Field. The contest between these two Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) programs will be an SDSU home game; it also marks the third college football game in the 14-year history of the Twins’ home ballpark, and the second NCAA Division I contest.
Standoff in Winsted Ends/Suspect Found Dead
A standoff at a home in Winsted that began with two McLeod County Deputies being hit with gunfire around noon Monday ended hours later after the suspect was found dead in a bedroom. The incident began when deputies were serving a warrant on the suspect and he fired on the...
Designs/Artwork for 2023 Water Carnival Button Needed
The Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival Committee is seeking design submissions for the 2023 Water Carnival Button. The public is invited and encouraged to submit their ideas. Artwork may be designed with up to three colors along with black and/or white.Designs must include the following information:. 80th Annual Hutchinson Jaycee Water...
