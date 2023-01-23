MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN – Bringing the best of college football to the region’s premier sports and entertainment venue, the Minnesota Twins and South Dakota State University (SDSU) today announced that the reigning national champion Jackrabbits football team will host Drake University on September 16 at Target Field. The contest between these two Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) programs will be an SDSU home game; it also marks the third college football game in the 14-year history of the Twins’ home ballpark, and the second NCAA Division I contest.

