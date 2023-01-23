ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrensburg, MO

mykdkd.com

Norman Alcorn

Norman Alcorn, 74, of Sedalia, Missouri, passed away peacefully surrounded by family early Saturday morning, January 21, 2023. He was at University Hospital, Columbia, Mo., after complications from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP). He was born August 12, 1948, in Kansas City, Mo., the son of Harold Carter Alcorn and Ozetta...
SEDALIA, MO
showmeprogress.com

Women’s March – Warrensburg, Missouri – January 22, 2023

Cold, wet, and overcast. Today at noon over fifty individuals gathered at the amphitheater on the campus of the University of Central Missouri for a rally in support of women’s reproductive rights. After hearing speakers the group marched to the Johnson County Courthouse, forming a picket line and chanting to passing traffic. At times those drivers honked in support.
WARRENSBURG, MO
mykdkd.com

Judith Ann “Judy” Hudson

Judith Ann “Judy” Hudson, 78, of Calhoun, Missouri, formerly of Kayenta, Arizona, passed away Friday morning, January 20, 2023, at Research Medical Center, in Kansas City, Mo. Judy was born on September 24, 1944, in Clinton, Mo., to James Albert and Gladys Irene (Vandiver) Young. On February 10,...
CALHOUN, MO
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: How close we are/were to a big snowstorm (MON-1/23)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s turning into a delightful day in the region as the lower clouds and fog are dissipating revealing extensive snow cover up across northern Platte County, Missouri, and north/west as a result of the weekend snow system. That generally gave the metro a dusting to about an inch or so of sticking snow overnight on Saturday into early Sunday morning.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

School closings roll in Wednesday morning

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - As snow fell on the Kansas City metro early Wednesday morning, most local school districts either called off school or went virtual. The full list of school closings can be seen here, but some of the major closings include:. Kansas City Public Schools. Blue Valley.
KANSAS CITY, MO
PLANetizen

Induced Demand Be Damned: Missouri Governor Proposes I-70 Expansion

Missouri Governor Mike Parson proposed a widening of Interstate 70 near Kansas City for an estimated cost of $859 million during a recent State of the State address. As reported by Jonathan Shorman and Kacen Bayless for the Kansas City Star, the proposal drew applause from both sides of the political aisle in the Missouri State Legislature.
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

WARRENSBURG JUVENILE INJURED IN JOHNSON COUNTY ACCIDENT

A 17-year-old Warrensburg juvenile was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Monday, January 23, 2023. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when the vehicle driven by the juvenile traveled off the right side of the road, overturned, and came to a rest in a field.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: February will not be like January (WED-1/25)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Things are looking rather white in the region this morning as 1-2 inches of snow has fallen, clinging to everything. In many ways, the snow reminds me more of a November-type snow where the roads have fared rather well in many instances due to the warmth built up yesterday and the day before, while the flying wet snows stuck to everything else.
KANSAS CITY, MO
excelsiorcitizen.com

Ameren and Missouri American Water Propose Significant Rate Increases

Excelsior Springs saw some relief when the Excelsior Springs City Council voted to lower sewer rates by 8% just a few weeks ago. It felt like nothing, though, when Spire announced a week later that they would be raising rates by 9%. Now those living in the Wood Heights area who are getting their water utilities through American Water are looking at a possible +25.7% increase. Ameren Missouri has also requested an +11.64% increase, spread evenly across all customer classes. This includes a proposed increase from $8.00 to $13.00 in the monthly fixed residential customer charge.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
mykdkd.com

Clinton Middle School Announces Release of Local Student Daniel Peek’s Book, Wings of a Bird

Clinton Middle School is very excited to announce the release of our student Daniel Peek’s book, Wings of a Bird!. Friday January 27th at 12:30 PM we will officially help launch Daniel’s book and we will honor him with a book signing at an all school assembly with his family, friends, teachers (present and past), administrators, and dignitaries from our community.
CLINTON, MO

