Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Missouri’s six best ‘underrated’ towns
ST. LOUIS — Missouri has many famous natural features, including the Ozark Mountains, the Missouri River, and the Mark Twain National Forest. World Atlas has compiled a list of the six towns they are calling the “best hidden gems” in the Show Me State. Bonne Terre. The...
What is the Dirtiest City in all of Missouri?
A ranking has revealed that a couple of Missouri's biggest cities are in the top 50 of the dirtiest cities in the United States, but which city in the Show-Me State is the dirtiest?. According to a new ranking called 2023's Dirtiest Cities in America published on the website lawnstarter.com,...
mykdkd.com
Norman Alcorn
Norman Alcorn, 74, of Sedalia, Missouri, passed away peacefully surrounded by family early Saturday morning, January 21, 2023. He was at University Hospital, Columbia, Mo., after complications from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP). He was born August 12, 1948, in Kansas City, Mo., the son of Harold Carter Alcorn and Ozetta...
Parents worried about armed security at North Kansas City schools
Starting next month, North Kansas City School District will have new armed security guards in its elementary schools.
showmeprogress.com
Women’s March – Warrensburg, Missouri – January 22, 2023
Cold, wet, and overcast. Today at noon over fifty individuals gathered at the amphitheater on the campus of the University of Central Missouri for a rally in support of women’s reproductive rights. After hearing speakers the group marched to the Johnson County Courthouse, forming a picket line and chanting to passing traffic. At times those drivers honked in support.
mykdkd.com
Judith Ann “Judy” Hudson
Judith Ann “Judy” Hudson, 78, of Calhoun, Missouri, formerly of Kayenta, Arizona, passed away Friday morning, January 20, 2023, at Research Medical Center, in Kansas City, Mo. Judy was born on September 24, 1944, in Clinton, Mo., to James Albert and Gladys Irene (Vandiver) Young. On February 10,...
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: How close we are/were to a big snowstorm (MON-1/23)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s turning into a delightful day in the region as the lower clouds and fog are dissipating revealing extensive snow cover up across northern Platte County, Missouri, and north/west as a result of the weekend snow system. That generally gave the metro a dusting to about an inch or so of sticking snow overnight on Saturday into early Sunday morning.
Attorneys file motion to dismiss lawsuit from former communications director
Attorneys representing the city of Kansas City, Missouri, are asking a judge to throw out a lawsuit filed last month by the city’s former director of communications.
KCTV 5
School closings roll in Wednesday morning
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - As snow fell on the Kansas City metro early Wednesday morning, most local school districts either called off school or went virtual. The full list of school closings can be seen here, but some of the major closings include:. Kansas City Public Schools. Blue Valley.
PLANetizen
Induced Demand Be Damned: Missouri Governor Proposes I-70 Expansion
Missouri Governor Mike Parson proposed a widening of Interstate 70 near Kansas City for an estimated cost of $859 million during a recent State of the State address. As reported by Jonathan Shorman and Kacen Bayless for the Kansas City Star, the proposal drew applause from both sides of the political aisle in the Missouri State Legislature.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ANNOUNCES CATCH AND KEEP FISHING AT LIBERTY PARK POND IN SEDALIA
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) stocked rainbow trout at Liberty Park Pond in Sedalia in the fall of 2022 and anglers can begin catch and keep fishing beginning on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Trout are not native to Missouri, but can survive in cooler winter temperatures. MDC stocks trout...
Chiefs running back helps boost business for longtime Kansas City-area restaurant
Since Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco started dining at Pegah's in Kansas City, business has boomed.
kmmo.com
WARRENSBURG JUVENILE INJURED IN JOHNSON COUNTY ACCIDENT
A 17-year-old Warrensburg juvenile was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Monday, January 23, 2023. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when the vehicle driven by the juvenile traveled off the right side of the road, overturned, and came to a rest in a field.
Olathe middle school student found unresponsive in swimming pool
An Olathe Middle School nurse gave a student CPR after the 11-year-old was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at Prairie Trail Middle School.
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: February will not be like January (WED-1/25)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Things are looking rather white in the region this morning as 1-2 inches of snow has fallen, clinging to everything. In many ways, the snow reminds me more of a November-type snow where the roads have fared rather well in many instances due to the warmth built up yesterday and the day before, while the flying wet snows stuck to everything else.
kcur.org
Kansas City religious leaders sue over Missouri abortion ban: 'That doesn’t represent my faith'
A lawsuit brought by an alliance of 13 religious leaders, along with The National Women’s Law Center and Americans United for Separation of Church, attempts to overturn Missouri’s nearly total abortion ban, which went into effect in June after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Two religious leaders...
Group to build $200M food processing center in south KCMO; 583 new jobs possible
Economic development officials Monday announced plans for a new $200 million food processing center and cold storage facility in south Kansas City, Missouri.
excelsiorcitizen.com
Ameren and Missouri American Water Propose Significant Rate Increases
Excelsior Springs saw some relief when the Excelsior Springs City Council voted to lower sewer rates by 8% just a few weeks ago. It felt like nothing, though, when Spire announced a week later that they would be raising rates by 9%. Now those living in the Wood Heights area who are getting their water utilities through American Water are looking at a possible +25.7% increase. Ameren Missouri has also requested an +11.64% increase, spread evenly across all customer classes. This includes a proposed increase from $8.00 to $13.00 in the monthly fixed residential customer charge.
KC area bank cites rising rates, housing inventory as reasons for layoffs
North American Savings Bank, based in Kansas City, notified Missouri officials earlier this month that it planned to lay off dozens of employees as part of a restructuring.
mykdkd.com
Clinton Middle School Announces Release of Local Student Daniel Peek’s Book, Wings of a Bird
Clinton Middle School is very excited to announce the release of our student Daniel Peek’s book, Wings of a Bird!. Friday January 27th at 12:30 PM we will officially help launch Daniel’s book and we will honor him with a book signing at an all school assembly with his family, friends, teachers (present and past), administrators, and dignitaries from our community.
Comments / 0