Denver, CO

Coban Porter, brother of Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr, arrested in fatal crash

By SHELLY BRADBURY | The Denver Post
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 2 days ago
DENVER — Coban Porter, the brother of Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr. and a University of Denver basketball player, was arrested early Sunday in connection with a fatal crash in south Denver, according to Denver police.

Coban Porter was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide and reckless driving, police spokesman Kurt Barnes confirmed Sunday. The 21-year-old was taken into custody at the scene of a fatal two-vehicle crash at South University Boulevard and Buchtel Boulevard, Barnes said.

The crash happened at about 1:54 a.m. One driver died at the scene.

Barnes said he could not provide an arrest report or additional details on what unfolded Sunday. Barnes said he had no information to indicate that Michael Porter Jr. was involved in the crash. A Nuggets team spokesman told The Post that he was not involved in the incident. He was held out of Sunday night’s game against Oklahoma City due to “personal reasons.”

Denver7 News KMGH

