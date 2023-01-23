ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Thomas Birmingham, former state Senate president, dies at 73

By The Associated Press
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HxA25_0kOBcsQW00

BOSTON — Former Massachusetts Senate President Thomas Birmingham, who helped ensure passage of the the state’s landmark 1993 education law, has died. He was 73.

Birmingham grew up in the working class city of Chelsea and went on to attend Harvard College and Harvard Law School. He also studied at Oxford University after receiving a Rhodes Scholarship.

But despite his gold-plated educational resume, Birmingham continued to live in Chelsea and always remembered his love of state politics.

The Democrat was first elected to the Senate in 1990 and found himself appointed Senate chair of the Legislature’s Education Committee.

It was from that post that Birmingham worked with the House chair of the committee, fellow Democrat Mark Roosevelt, to pass the Education Reform Act of 1993.

The law created an education funding formula — known as the “foundation budget” — meant to help determine how much schools should spend educating students, and how much the state should kick in.

The goal was to help smooth out some of the educational disparities between wealthier communities and poorer ones.

The law also laid the groundwork for the state’s MCAS test, meant to help gauge the progress of students. The test was also a high school graduation requirement and drew sharp criticism from opponents, including the state’s largest teachers’ union, which argued the test should be scrapped for more authentic forms of demonstrating student achievement.

In 1996, after former Democratic Senate President William Bulger stepped down, Birmingham took over the role of president — considered one of the top three most politically powerful positions in state government.

Birmingham stayed on as president until 2003, following an unsuccessful run for governor in 2002, losing the Democratic primary to former state Treasurer Shannon O’Brien.

Gov. Maura Healey called Birmingham “an incredible public servant dedicated to moving Massachusetts forward.”

“Though he walked through rooms of power and privilege, he stayed true to his roots and never forgot where he came from or what mattered,” Healey, also a Democrat, said in a statement Saturday.

She also credited Birmingham with “advocating for the rights of workers and standing up for marriage equality.”

At the 2011 unveiling of his official Statehouse portrait, Birmingham said he wasn’t sure he wanted to commission a portrait of himself until he realized his predecessor, Bulger, and successor, former Senate President Robert Travaglini, already had portraits hanging in the Senate Reading Room.

“Obviously, when I was not paying attention, a tradition grew up and surrounded me,” Birmingham said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Bill would make school lunch permanently free in Massachusetts

BOSTON -  A new push is underway to keep meals served at Massachusetts public schools free permanently. The State House News Service reports that a show of support is planned on Beacon Hill Thursday for legislation that "would allow every Massachusetts student to receive free breakfast or lunch in school without providing income or other eligibility information."Last July, former Gov. Charlie Baker and the Legislature extended the free school meals provision for another year amid the COVID pandemic. Supporters of the move say Massachusetts is one of just five states that still offers the benefit even though federal waivers for free...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

What’s in Gov. Healey’s new $1 billion bill?

Gov. Maura Healey just filed her first piece of legislation, requesting nearly $1 billion for economic development. Here is where the money would go. Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey filed her first piece of legislation Thursday, Jan. 19. The governor’s proposed $987 million “immediate needs” bond bill calls for over $140 million in funding for housing projects, over $250 million for innovative technology and manufacturing initiatives, and over $500 million for infrastructure programs across the state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Center Square

Nonpartisan nonprofit: Salary raises in Massachusetts 'not justified'

(The Center Square) – A six-year old piece of legislation in Massachusetts is paying dividends for elected officials, and drawing the ire of a nonpartisan nonprofit. Every two years, according to Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, the state’s six constitutional officers and lawmakers are up for pay raises tied to a 2017 bill, An Act Further Regulating The Compensation of Certain Public Officials. Mass Fiscal Alliance, its website says, promotes "social welfare." ...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

I-Team: Wage theft in Massachusetts is widespread in some industries

BOSTON - It's an illegal practice that costs workers a fair wage for a fair day's work. Union officials call wage theft an epidemic, with employers in some industries not paying workers what they are legally owed. And the people most affected are the most vulnerable among us. Andre Rossetti came to the U.S. more than 20 years ago and began painting. He says he loves the job but was not always paid for the work he did. Telling the I-Team, he would sometimes work more than 55 hours a week but would not be paid overtime or time and...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Lawsuit: Mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon do not contain whiskey

CHICAGO — A lawsuit filed in federal court accuses the manufacturer of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of misleading customers who buy the brand’s miniature bottles. The class-action lawsuit, filed on behalf of a citizen in Illinois, alleges that the small bottles made by Fireball and sold outside of liquor stores at gas stations and markets do not contain any whiskey. The small bottles are available for 99 cents at supermarkets and other convenience stores.
ILLINOIS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Alex Murdaugh: Attorneys duel in opening statements at double murder trial in SC

WALTERBORO, S.C. — Opening statements began in the double murder trial of former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, who is accused of killing his wife and son in 2021. The remarks by prosecutor Creighton Waters and defense attorney Dick Harpootlian on Wednesday foreshadowed what promises to be an emotional trial at the Colleton County Courthouse. Murdaugh, 54, is accused of fatally shooting his wife, Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, 52, and his son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, on June 7, 2021, on the family’s property, The State newspaper of Columbia reported.
WALTERBORO, SC
Boston 25 News WFXT

University of Wisconsin System to 'restrict' TikTok use

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — University of Wisconsin System officials said Tuesday that they will restrict the use of TikTok on system devices. System spokesman Mark Pitsch told The Associated Press about the move in an email. He didn't explain whether the system was banning the app or limiting its use to only certain situations. He didn't immediately respond to follow-up inquiries seeking more details.
MADISON, WI
WSBS

Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed the Poorest in the State for 2023

Massachusetts is a state where many people aspire to live. I can't tell you how many times throughout my years in radio I have met people that weren't originally from Massachusetts but fell in love with the Bay State when they made a visit here. People from all over the country have either moved to Massachusetts or purchased a second home here. Whether it's the metropolitan attraction of Boston or the wide open spaces of the Berkshires and everywhere in between, there's no doubt that Massachusetts is a cherished and highly sought-after state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

WATCH: Massachusetts trail cam captures video of otter frolicking in the snow

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, Mass. — A trail camera set up near a pond in Massachusetts recently captured video of an otter frolicking in the snow. Spartan cam video shared by Sally Naser on the CR Wildlife Cams Facebook page showed the otter sliding and gliding through the snow next to an iced-over beaver pond on protected conservation land in Northern Berkshire County.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

South Dakota tribe: Storm deaths 'could have been prevented'

Honor Beauvais’ every breath was a battle as a snowstorm battered the Rosebud Sioux Reservation in South Dakota. The asthmatic 12-year-old's worried aunt and uncle begged for help clearing a path to their cattle ranch near the community of Two Strike as his condition worsened, his fragile lungs fighting a massive infection. But when an ambulance finally managed to get through, Honor's uncle already was performing CPR, said his grandmother, Rose Cordier-Beauvais.
KANSAS STATE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Gov. Healey’s Job #1 for the T: Better Union Contracts

For several years now, one of the MBTA's most fundamental challenges has been the severe shortage of workers the agency has on hand to keep its sprawling, aging system running. "The combination of overworked staff and aging assets has resulted in the organization being overwhelmed, chronic fatigue for key positions...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
145K+
Followers
154K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy