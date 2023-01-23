ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

utrgvrider.com

Swinging into a new season

The UTRGV Men’s Tennis Team began its new season with three matches against Oral Roberts University in Oklahoma and its first home matches against St. Mary’s University, making its record 2-2 as of press time. The Vaqueros played two matches against Southern Methodist University and the University of...
EDINBURG, TX
utrgvrider.com

Athlete of the week: Nayla Harris

Kinesiology junior Nayla Harris is a runner for the UTRGV Women’s Track & Field Team. Harris graduated from Seguin High School in Seguin. She reached the Class 5A State Track & Field Meet every year it was held during her high school career. Q: What movies or shows do...
EDINBURG, TX
utrgvrider.com

Announcements

The Center for Student Involvement will host a fair for student organizations to provide information from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in University Center Room 205 on the Edinburg campus and from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday in Music, Science and Learning Center Room 1.105 on the Brownsville campus. Tuesday. Block...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville to get first Chipotle this year

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville will get its first Chipotle this year. ValleyCentral reached out to Chipotle who said they are planning to open the location “at some point this year.” Chipotle said the restaurant will feature a “Chipotlane” digital drive-thru pick up lane. According to Construction Journal, the construction of the Chipotle is expected […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

‘Bronco 956’ is trending online in the Valley: Here’s why

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A construction worker with a resemblance to Grupo Bronco’s lead singer has been trending on social media in recent weeks as people across the Rio Grande Valley have helped make him and his unique dance moves a viral sensation. However, with comments mentioning “Bronco 956” on social media, many people still […]
WESLACO, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Man wins big on Texas scratch ticket: $500K

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alton man hit the top prize for a new Texas Lottery scratch ticket, claiming $500,000 last week in McAllen. The Hidalgo County man has been confirmed as the first to win the ultimate payout offered by the the 100X Cash Blitz scratch ticket game, which was released for sale starting Jan. 2, according to information obtained by ValleyCentral from the Texas Lottery Commission.
ALTON, TX
ValleyCentral

Leaders seek to remove South Texas ISD from property taxes

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — School administrators across the Valley are coming together in setting a resolution to where South Texas ISD be removed from city property taxes. Administrators say this is has been an ongoing problem for many years. This affects taxpayers in Willacy, Hidalgo, and Cameron counties and paying taxes for South Texas ISD […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen ends contract with MedCare over ‘unreasonable’ demands

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen City Commission terminated its contract with MedCare EMS, after “unreasonable and unjustified demands” were made, a release from the city stated. According to agenda documents, on Monday the commission rejected the demands and accepted MedCare EMS’s notice to terminate its contract for the delivery of emergency medical services to […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Feds: Woman enters U.S. through Brownsville with 84lbs of cocaine

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman entering the United States through the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville was arrested after authorities found 35 bundles of cocaine in her vehicle, records indicated. Zanet Padron was arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, federal records show. According to a criminal complaint obtained […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Semi driver arrested after fatal Harlingen crash

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The driver of a commercial tractor-trailer involved in a crash that left two dead Friday has been arrested, according to the Harlingen Police Department. Juan Jose Bazaldua-Sanchez, 25, on Monday was identified by police as the driver of the semi-truck. Bazaldua-Sanchez was arrested on two counts of manslaughter and transported to […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

3 dead in crash on Monte Cristo Road north of Edcouch; Victims identified

EDCOUCH, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Agencies are reporting three people are dead after a Wednesday afternoon crash along Monte Christo Road north of Edcouch. The accident involved a Peterbilt truck tractor-trailer traveling west-southwest on FM 1015, and a white Chevrolet Silverado, occupied by one female driver and three male passengers, traveling east-northeast on FM 1015. Sgt. […]
EDCOUCH, TX
ValleyCentral

Two dead, four injured in Harlingen crash, police say

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two people have died and another four have been injured in a fatal crash Friday, according to police. The three-vehicle incident involved a semi and happened at 25340 FM 106, according to Sgt. Larry Moore, of the Harlingen Police Department. Two people died at the scene and four others are injured, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

IDEA Mission teacher accused of improper relationship with student, police say

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An IDEA Public School teacher in Mission was arrested Thursday on charges of improper relationship between educator/student, according to Mission Police. Karen Bereniz Sosa, 27, is accused of an improper relationship with a student that occurred off campus during the school’s winter break at Bentsen Palm Park, Mission Police Investigator Art […]
MISSION, TX
KING 5

SODO business owners concerned over ongoing criminal activity

SEATTLE — Property crime is overwhelming some businesses in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood. Landlords and business owners say they are filing police reports, but the criminal activity is not slowing down. Dan Byrne owns four buildings and has tenants in SODO. "This is the location where the lock was...
SEATTLE, WA

