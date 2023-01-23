Read full article on original website
Swinging into a new season
The UTRGV Men’s Tennis Team began its new season with three matches against Oral Roberts University in Oklahoma and its first home matches against St. Mary’s University, making its record 2-2 as of press time. The Vaqueros played two matches against Southern Methodist University and the University of...
Athlete of the week: Nayla Harris
Kinesiology junior Nayla Harris is a runner for the UTRGV Women’s Track & Field Team. Harris graduated from Seguin High School in Seguin. She reached the Class 5A State Track & Field Meet every year it was held during her high school career. Q: What movies or shows do...
The Center for Student Involvement will host a fair for student organizations to provide information from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in University Center Room 205 on the Edinburg campus and from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday in Music, Science and Learning Center Room 1.105 on the Brownsville campus. Tuesday. Block...
Brownsville to get first Chipotle this year
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville will get its first Chipotle this year. ValleyCentral reached out to Chipotle who said they are planning to open the location “at some point this year.” Chipotle said the restaurant will feature a “Chipotlane” digital drive-thru pick up lane. According to Construction Journal, the construction of the Chipotle is expected […]
‘Bronco 956’ is trending online in the Valley: Here’s why
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A construction worker with a resemblance to Grupo Bronco’s lead singer has been trending on social media in recent weeks as people across the Rio Grande Valley have helped make him and his unique dance moves a viral sensation. However, with comments mentioning “Bronco 956” on social media, many people still […]
Man wins big on Texas scratch ticket: $500K
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alton man hit the top prize for a new Texas Lottery scratch ticket, claiming $500,000 last week in McAllen. The Hidalgo County man has been confirmed as the first to win the ultimate payout offered by the the 100X Cash Blitz scratch ticket game, which was released for sale starting Jan. 2, according to information obtained by ValleyCentral from the Texas Lottery Commission.
Leaders seek to remove South Texas ISD from property taxes
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — School administrators across the Valley are coming together in setting a resolution to where South Texas ISD be removed from city property taxes. Administrators say this is has been an ongoing problem for many years. This affects taxpayers in Willacy, Hidalgo, and Cameron counties and paying taxes for South Texas ISD […]
McAllen ends contract with MedCare over ‘unreasonable’ demands
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen City Commission terminated its contract with MedCare EMS, after “unreasonable and unjustified demands” were made, a release from the city stated. According to agenda documents, on Monday the commission rejected the demands and accepted MedCare EMS’s notice to terminate its contract for the delivery of emergency medical services to […]
Silver Alert: 75-year-old Mark Hamilton last seen in Belltown
The Washington State Patrol is asking for the public's help in locating 75-year-ld Mark Hamilton. A Silver Alert was activated after he went missing in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood.
Feds: Woman enters U.S. through Brownsville with 84lbs of cocaine
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman entering the United States through the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville was arrested after authorities found 35 bundles of cocaine in her vehicle, records indicated. Zanet Padron was arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, federal records show. According to a criminal complaint obtained […]
Judge orders woman to law school after pleading guilty to drug conspiracy
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As a special condition to her supervised release, a woman was ordered by a judge to finish law school after being arrested on charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Chelsea Madill was sentenced Jan. 9 to three years of supervised release with a special condition that she must “participate and complete […]
After stopping young driver, HPD finds multiple drugs at Harlingen home
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The traffic stop of a minor in possession of marijuana lead investigators to discover more drugs at a Harlingen residence, police said Monday. At about 2:49 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, Harlingen police conducted a traffic stop on a minor at the intersection of J Street and Frontage Road for multiple traffic […]
Semi driver arrested after fatal Harlingen crash
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The driver of a commercial tractor-trailer involved in a crash that left two dead Friday has been arrested, according to the Harlingen Police Department. Juan Jose Bazaldua-Sanchez, 25, on Monday was identified by police as the driver of the semi-truck. Bazaldua-Sanchez was arrested on two counts of manslaughter and transported to […]
3 dead in crash on Monte Cristo Road north of Edcouch; Victims identified
EDCOUCH, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Agencies are reporting three people are dead after a Wednesday afternoon crash along Monte Christo Road north of Edcouch. The accident involved a Peterbilt truck tractor-trailer traveling west-southwest on FM 1015, and a white Chevrolet Silverado, occupied by one female driver and three male passengers, traveling east-northeast on FM 1015. Sgt. […]
Two dead, four injured in Harlingen crash, police say
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two people have died and another four have been injured in a fatal crash Friday, according to police. The three-vehicle incident involved a semi and happened at 25340 FM 106, according to Sgt. Larry Moore, of the Harlingen Police Department. Two people died at the scene and four others are injured, […]
IDEA Mission teacher accused of improper relationship with student, police say
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An IDEA Public School teacher in Mission was arrested Thursday on charges of improper relationship between educator/student, according to Mission Police. Karen Bereniz Sosa, 27, is accused of an improper relationship with a student that occurred off campus during the school’s winter break at Bentsen Palm Park, Mission Police Investigator Art […]
Exclusive: Mission family faces hardships after crash that killed mom, injured dad
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Rio Grande Valley family is seeking the community’s support after a suspected drunk driving crash killed a Mission family’s mother, injured the children and left the father in critical condition this week. “It’s shocking,” said Ashley Chavez. “You see it on the news every day. You see that it happens […]
Former IDEA teacher charged with improper relationship with a student out on bond
A former teacher with IDEA Public Schools in Mission accused of having a sexual encounter with a student is out on bond. Karen Sosa was arrested Thursday and charged with improper relationship between an educator and a student. Jail records show Sosa was released from that same day on a $50,000 bond.
