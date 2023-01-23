ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, IN

crothersvilletimes.com

Two Charged After Police Seize over 400 Fentanyl Pills

Pills that have resulted in a number of overdose deaths in Scott and surrounding counties were taken off the street on Thursday, Jan. 12 when Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies concluded a drug investigation with two arrests. Arrested were Kalan Lee Bowling, 30, and his wife, Kaylin Coulston, 32, both...
SCOTTSBURG, IN
wslmradio.com

Bakery Employee Steals $1000s from store, arrested for drugs

On Monday January 16, and Tuesday January 17, 2023, the Salem Police Department received reports from H&R Bakery, that thousands of dollars in cash had been stolen from the store. Brittany Colglazier, an employee of H&R Bakery was taken into custody by police. Information obtained from the investigation led officers...
SALEM, IN
wslmradio.com

Over 3/4 Pound of Meth Seized East of Salem

A Seymour couple was arrested east of Salem Monday with over 3/4 pound of Meth in their vehicle. The driver of the vehicle identified as Charles Root, age 43 of Seymour, IN. The passenger was identified as Shannon Root, age 40 of Seymour, IN. The subjects were arrested and remanded...
SEYMOUR, IN
953wiki.com

Female Found Passed Out Leads To Drug Arrest

On January 20, 2023, Jefferson County 911 received a call of a female in the parking lot of a business on North State Road 7. The female was passed out in her vehicle. EMS and Deputies were dispatched to the location. Deputies arrived before EMS. When they did they found the 35-year-old female awake and talking. As she stepped out of the vehicle a meth pipe was observed on the driver’s seat.
wbiw.com

Seymour Police arrest two in connection with numerous thefts from local retailers

SEYMOUR – Seymour Police arrest two people after a theft in Seymour who are also wanted for numerous thefts from Home Depot stores in Noblesville and Carmel. On Friday police arrested 36-year-old Donilla Dismukes, of Lafayette, and 50-year-old Scotty Gatlin, of Chicago, IL. in connection with the theft of $1,000 of merchandise at the Walmart Supercenter in Seymour on Oct. 6, 2022.
SEYMOUR, IN
WBIR

Suspect identified in bank robbery

The man accused of robbing CBBC Bank in Louisville is identified as Richard Desmond. Police said he used a motorcycle to escape with an undisclosed amount of money.
LOUISVILLE, KY
korncountry.com

Stranded motorist helped by Jennings County deputies

NORTH VERNON, Ind. – Law enforcement work is more than making arrests. Yes, police “protect,” but the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office showed how they also “serve.”. On Monday night, deputy Morgan Gabbard encountered a vehicle on the side of the road with a flat tire....
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

21-year-old man charged with murdering woman on Breckenridge Lane

A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a woman Tuesday night near the Klondike neighborhood. Brendan Bell, 21, has been charged with murder, domestic violence and receiving stolen property. The charges are connected to a woman who was shot in the 3300 block of Breckenridge...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTHR

Monroe County deputies arrest 1 of 2 suspects in shooting

SMITHVILLE, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning shooting Monday that wounded a Smithville man. One person was arrested, but the sheriff's office said a second person is still at-large in the shooting. Deputies responded to the 7000 block of South Walnut Street in...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Convicted felon sentenced to 11 years in prison following plea deal

Greensburg, IN — Terry Criss Jr. of Anderson was sentenced on Tuesday to 11 years in prison by Decatur Circuit Judge Tim Day after pleading guilty to drugs and weapons charges. Criss entered guilty pleas to Dealing in Methamphetamine (Level 3 felony) and Possession of a Firearm by a...
ANDERSON, IN
Wave 3

Former LMDC officer sentenced to federal prison for assaulting inmate

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A former corrections officer convicted of assaulting an inmate at Louisville Metro Corrections has been sentenced to federal prison. Darrell Taylor was sentenced to three years in prison and two years under supervised release, a judge determined. Taylor was convicted of violating an inmate’s civil rights...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wslmradio.com

25-Year-Old Brownstown Man Arrested For Stealing From Speedway

On December 6, 2022, patrol officers responded to the Speedway convenience store regarding an internal theft. Initial reports showed that a little over $16,000.00 in cash and merchandise had gone missing since November 2022. The employee in question had previously left employment and did not come back. After an internal...
BROWNSTOWN, IN
WHAS11

Authorities investigate fatal house fire in southern Indiana

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities are investigating a fatal house fire in Jennings County that took the lives of three people early Tuesday morning. The Jennings County Sheriff's Department posted on social media saying deputies responded to the fully involved house fire in the northern Columbia Township, which is located slightly north east of North Vernon.
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN

