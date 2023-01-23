On January 20, 2023, Jefferson County 911 received a call of a female in the parking lot of a business on North State Road 7. The female was passed out in her vehicle. EMS and Deputies were dispatched to the location. Deputies arrived before EMS. When they did they found the 35-year-old female awake and talking. As she stepped out of the vehicle a meth pipe was observed on the driver’s seat.

