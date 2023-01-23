Read full article on original website
crothersvilletimes.com
Two Charged After Police Seize over 400 Fentanyl Pills
Pills that have resulted in a number of overdose deaths in Scott and surrounding counties were taken off the street on Thursday, Jan. 12 when Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies concluded a drug investigation with two arrests. Arrested were Kalan Lee Bowling, 30, and his wife, Kaylin Coulston, 32, both...
wslmradio.com
Bakery Employee Steals $1000s from store, arrested for drugs
On Monday January 16, and Tuesday January 17, 2023, the Salem Police Department received reports from H&R Bakery, that thousands of dollars in cash had been stolen from the store. Brittany Colglazier, an employee of H&R Bakery was taken into custody by police. Information obtained from the investigation led officers...
wslmradio.com
Over 3/4 Pound of Meth Seized East of Salem
A Seymour couple was arrested east of Salem Monday with over 3/4 pound of Meth in their vehicle. The driver of the vehicle identified as Charles Root, age 43 of Seymour, IN. The passenger was identified as Shannon Root, age 40 of Seymour, IN. The subjects were arrested and remanded...
953wiki.com
Female Found Passed Out Leads To Drug Arrest
On January 20, 2023, Jefferson County 911 received a call of a female in the parking lot of a business on North State Road 7. The female was passed out in her vehicle. EMS and Deputies were dispatched to the location. Deputies arrived before EMS. When they did they found the 35-year-old female awake and talking. As she stepped out of the vehicle a meth pipe was observed on the driver’s seat.
Convicted felon arrested after being found with gun during I-65 traffic stop
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — Police said a broken headlight led to them arresting a man who illegally had a firearm in his possession. A Bartholomew County deputy was patrolling I-65 (near mile marker 72.5) around 3 a.m. Monday when he spotted a vehicle with an “inoperable” headlight. The deputy pulled the car over and smelled […]
wbiw.com
Seymour Police arrest two in connection with numerous thefts from local retailers
SEYMOUR – Seymour Police arrest two people after a theft in Seymour who are also wanted for numerous thefts from Home Depot stores in Noblesville and Carmel. On Friday police arrested 36-year-old Donilla Dismukes, of Lafayette, and 50-year-old Scotty Gatlin, of Chicago, IL. in connection with the theft of $1,000 of merchandise at the Walmart Supercenter in Seymour on Oct. 6, 2022.
cbs4indy.com
Columbus man arrested on domestic battery charge after female suffers ‘significant’ burns
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A Columbus man was arrested on a domestic battery charge Monday after an incident involving boiling water, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said. William Guzman, 41, was booked into the Bartholomew County Jail on a 48-hour hold. At about 4:30 p.m. Monday, deputies were...
WBIR
Suspect identified in bank robbery
The man accused of robbing CBBC Bank in Louisville is identified as Richard Desmond. Police said he used a motorcycle to escape with an undisclosed amount of money.
korncountry.com
Stranded motorist helped by Jennings County deputies
NORTH VERNON, Ind. – Law enforcement work is more than making arrests. Yes, police “protect,” but the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office showed how they also “serve.”. On Monday night, deputy Morgan Gabbard encountered a vehicle on the side of the road with a flat tire....
WLKY.com
21-year-old man charged with murdering woman on Breckenridge Lane
A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a woman Tuesday night near the Klondike neighborhood. Brendan Bell, 21, has been charged with murder, domestic violence and receiving stolen property. The charges are connected to a woman who was shot in the 3300 block of Breckenridge...
WTHR
Monroe County deputies arrest 1 of 2 suspects in shooting
SMITHVILLE, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning shooting Monday that wounded a Smithville man. One person was arrested, but the sheriff's office said a second person is still at-large in the shooting. Deputies responded to the 7000 block of South Walnut Street in...
Louisville murder suspect was protecting someone else, lawyer argues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The suspect accused of murdering a 36-year-old man in Tyler Park earlier this year was in court on Wednesday. Naji Hughes, 35, is accused of shooting and killing Diunta Cross at an apartment complex on Beechwood Avenue, near Baxter Avenue in the Highlands. He has been...
WRBI Radio
Convicted felon sentenced to 11 years in prison following plea deal
Greensburg, IN — Terry Criss Jr. of Anderson was sentenced on Tuesday to 11 years in prison by Decatur Circuit Judge Tim Day after pleading guilty to drugs and weapons charges. Criss entered guilty pleas to Dealing in Methamphetamine (Level 3 felony) and Possession of a Firearm by a...
Wave 3
Former LMDC officer sentenced to federal prison for assaulting inmate
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A former corrections officer convicted of assaulting an inmate at Louisville Metro Corrections has been sentenced to federal prison. Darrell Taylor was sentenced to three years in prison and two years under supervised release, a judge determined. Taylor was convicted of violating an inmate’s civil rights...
Sheriff: 1 in 'critical condition' after car overturns in Miami Township crash
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said the man was not wearing a seatbelt, and impairment is a possible factor in the crash.
wbiw.com
Bloomington man was shot twice after confronting two people tampering with his truck
BLOOMINGTON – Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to 7000 Block of South Walnut Street in Smithville, at 4:05 a.m. on January 23, after receiving a report that a man was shot. The caller was the victim and told dispatchers that two people were tampering with his pickup...
wdrb.com
JCPS teacher accused of groping men may be tied to incident in Canada
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teacher with Jefferson County Public Schools accused of dressing up like a woman and groping men may have also gone international. Michael Mascardo now faces eight total charges after more alleged victims came forward -- and now police are trying to connect him to an incident in Canada.
wslmradio.com
25-Year-Old Brownstown Man Arrested For Stealing From Speedway
On December 6, 2022, patrol officers responded to the Speedway convenience store regarding an internal theft. Initial reports showed that a little over $16,000.00 in cash and merchandise had gone missing since November 2022. The employee in question had previously left employment and did not come back. After an internal...
Deputies make arrest after man shot in Monroe County
At about 4 a.m., deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office were called to the 7000 block of South Walnut Street in Smithville by a man who said he had been shot.
Authorities investigate fatal house fire in southern Indiana
JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities are investigating a fatal house fire in Jennings County that took the lives of three people early Tuesday morning. The Jennings County Sheriff's Department posted on social media saying deputies responded to the fully involved house fire in the northern Columbia Township, which is located slightly north east of North Vernon.
