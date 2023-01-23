Read full article on original website
Announcements
The Center for Student Involvement will host a fair for student organizations to provide information from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in University Center Room 205 on the Edinburg campus and from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday in Music, Science and Learning Center Room 1.105 on the Brownsville campus. Tuesday. Block...
Returning to the Final Four
The Pan-American Intercollegiate Team Chess Championship took place Jan. 5-8 in Seattle, Washington, where UTRGV’s Chess Team A placed third and Team B placed fourth. The tournament, made up of 85 different teams, each representing 44 different colleges in total, according to UTRGV Chess Coach Bartek Macieja, was one of the biggest and most prestigious tournaments of the entire semester. With only the top four placing teams qualifying to advance to the next competition, the main goal of the team was to finish among the top four and advance to the Final Four College Chess Championship later this semester.
Athlete of the week: Nayla Harris
Kinesiology junior Nayla Harris is a runner for the UTRGV Women’s Track & Field Team. Harris graduated from Seguin High School in Seguin. She reached the Class 5A State Track & Field Meet every year it was held during her high school career. Q: What movies or shows do...
Swinging into a new season
The UTRGV Men’s Tennis Team began its new season with three matches against Oral Roberts University in Oklahoma and its first home matches against St. Mary’s University, making its record 2-2 as of press time. The Vaqueros played two matches against Southern Methodist University and the University of...
Police Reports
The following are among the incidents reported to University Police between Jan. 17 and 18. 12:10 p.m.: An employee reported that two men entered a Mathematics & Science Academy classroom in the Main Building on the Brownsville campus and offered students what they said were alcoholic beverages and left the area after they were asked to leave. Officers located the men matching the description on campus. After further investigation, it was determined that the drinks were non-alcoholic beverages. Both subjects were issued criminal trespass warnings for all UTRGV properties and left the area without further incident.
