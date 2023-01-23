The Pan-American Intercollegiate Team Chess Championship took place Jan. 5-8 in Seattle, Washington, where UTRGV’s Chess Team A placed third and Team B placed fourth. The tournament, made up of 85 different teams, each representing 44 different colleges in total, according to UTRGV Chess Coach Bartek Macieja, was one of the biggest and most prestigious tournaments of the entire semester. With only the top four placing teams qualifying to advance to the next competition, the main goal of the team was to finish among the top four and advance to the Final Four College Chess Championship later this semester.

EDINBURG, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO