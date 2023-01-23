EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — January 31 is the last day that 2022 property taxes can be paid without penalties and interest. Property owners can pay in person, online, or by mail. And in some cases, like in Hidalgo County, owners can also pay at any Lone Star National Bank. Some counties offer discount incentives for those who […]

HIDALGO COUNTY, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO