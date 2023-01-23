Read full article on original website
Road project in Edinburg subdivision makes progress
People who live in the Lull Subdivision finally have a paved road as construction in the Edinburg neighborhood continues. City leaders broke ground on street improvement upgrades in September 2021 and were supposed to be finished a year later. It took about eight additional months for crews to finish. But...
I-69C underpass work prompts nightly closures
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Construction on the SH495 underpass at I-69C will prompt temporary nightly closures this week. The closure began Monday and will be in effect every day through Saturday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. All work is weather permitting. On Monday, the Texas Department of Transportation issued an update for the I-2/I-69C […]
McAllen city leaders vote for city hall expansion project
McAllen city leaders voted Monday to set aside millions for a city hall expansion project. City leaders want a bigger building, they want five floors - 45,000 square feet. McAllen’s city manager says they have the cash needed for the project. “We recommend that we set aside the money,...
Highway 107 widening project facing more delays
The Texas State Highway 107 widening project in La Blanca is facing more delays. The project, which started in May 2021, aims to expand the section of the highway between U.S. 281 and FM 493 from two lanes to three. The Texas Department of Transportation scheduling utility relocations is causing...
CCRMA continues temporary ramp closures
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Regional Mobility Authority announced they will be closing the northbound and southbound ramps at Paredes Line Road/FM 1847. SH 550 road will be temporarily closed at these locations: Location Start Date Start Time End Date End Time Northbound & Southbound Paredes Line Road/FM 1847 Ramps Wednesday, Jan. 25, […]
Justice of the Peace extends office hours
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, Place 2 Andre Maldonado’s office is now open during the lunch hour. JP Maldonado’s office said residents needing to do business with the JP’s office can visit between the hours of noon and 1 p.m. “We understand our constituents lead busy lives and we […]
Property tax deadline approaching in the Valley
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — January 31 is the last day that 2022 property taxes can be paid without penalties and interest. Property owners can pay in person, online, or by mail. And in some cases, like in Hidalgo County, owners can also pay at any Lone Star National Bank. Some counties offer discount incentives for those who […]
Leaders seek to remove South Texas ISD from property taxes
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — School administrators across the Valley are coming together in setting a resolution to where South Texas ISD be removed from city property taxes. Administrators say this is has been an ongoing problem for many years. This affects taxpayers in Willacy, Hidalgo, and Cameron counties and...
McAllen Seeking New Ambulance Company After Terminating Contract
The City of McAllen is looking for a new company to provide ambulance and emergency medical services. The city terminated its contract with MedCare EMS on Monday for what were termed unreasonable and unjustified demands. The contract will end on February 22nd. The city said in a statement that arrangements...
New healthcare, retail businesses to open in Pharr
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new plaza is opening Thursday in Pharr that will welcome new businesses to the community. The Mi Jardin Plaza development will be home to new retail, medical and healthcare businesses, the city announced Wednesday. The plaza will also include four medical office suites and retail space for a potential restaurant […]
Elsa residents discuss possibility of more game rooms during public meeting
Elsa residents made their voices heard Tuesday to speak out against the possibility of a new 8-liner game room in the city. A former auto parts store is a cause for concern on the debate due to rumors that it will be converted into a game room. The location is...
90 days: RGV Humane Society on the clock to turn Mission shelter into no-kill
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The clock is ticking for the Rio Grande Valley Humane Society to transform the Mission Aminal Shelter into a no-kill shelter. On Monday, the Mission mayor and council unanimously voted to enter into an agreement with the RGV Humane Society to manage the shelter and change it to a no-kill operation […]
3 dead in crash on Monte Cristo Road north of Edcouch; Victims identified
EDCOUCH, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Agencies are reporting three people are dead after a Wednesday afternoon crash along Monte Christo Road north of Edcouch. The accident involved a Peterbilt truck tractor-trailer traveling west-southwest on FM 1015, and a white Chevrolet Silverado, occupied by one female driver and three male passengers, traveling east-northeast on FM 1015. Sgt. […]
Harlingen Municipal Court to offer amnesty for some cases during February
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Municipal Court is holding amnesty on failure-to-appear cases. The Harlingen Municipal Court said the amnesty will only take place during February, on Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The court is located at 1018 Fair Park Blvd. in Harlingen. If the original violations are paid immediately […]
One in custody following pursuit in Brownsville, DPS says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One person is in custody following a pursuit in Brownsville, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. ValleyCentral spoke with DPS who said that a trooper tried to conduct a traffic stop when the vehicle evaded. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Cameron County. Brownsville police provided assistance, saying […]
Credit card skimmers found at Harlingen gas stations
Harlingen police are noticing an increase in credit card skimmers at local gas stations. While the devices may not look like much, they are capable of stealing debit or credit card information with just one swipe. Two skimmers were found already found at Harlingen gas stations, one on West Tyler...
Migrants hide under houses during pursuit in Cameron County, DPS says
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol apprehended several groups of migrants found hiding underneath houses and in the brush. A video from Christopher Olivarez, with the Texas Department of Public Safety’s, posted on Twitter showed a brush and human smuggling pursuit early Wednesday morning in Cameron County. The video shows agents following shoe prints […]
Groundbreaking Held for New UTRGV Collegiate Academy in McAllen
Feature Photo: UTRGV and the McAllen Independent School District officials broke ground on the UTRGV-McAllen ISD Collegiate Academy last week. Image: UTRGV/Paul Chouy. McAllen (Hidalgo County) — UTRGV and the McAllen Independent School District have broken ground on the new UTRGV-McAllen ISD Collegiate Academy to serve the students in the area.
Low-income housing on track for demolition
Mission’s affordable housing community Anacua Village is on course for demolition pending approval from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). And if all goes as planned, by 2025, there will be a new mixed-income development with more units in the same location. According to Mission Housing...
Chamber of commerce bringing back Taste of Alamo
The Alamo Chamber of Commerce is bringing back their Taste of Alamo expert after putting it on hiatus since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Alamo Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Savannah Lerma says the expo is a way to connect with local restaurants and the community. “They feel a...
