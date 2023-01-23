Rock and Roll legend Stevie Nicks coming to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is coming to Oklahoma City.

On Monday, organizers announced that Stevie Nicks has extended her tour with 14 new performances across the United States, including a stop in Oklahoma City.

Nicks will be coming to Oklahoma City’s Paycom Center on Thursday, March 30.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

