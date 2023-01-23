Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
Crews respond to rear-end collision Wednesday morning in southeast Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a two-vehicle, rear-end collision Wednesday morning in southeast Topeka. The crash was reported around 8:45 a.m. near S.E. 29th and Wisconsin. Topeka police said at the scene that a Dodge Ram pickup truck rear-ended a Nissan Murano as both vehicles were headed east...
WIBW
One hospitalized after SUV hits car parked on shoulder of KC interstate
MISSION, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman was hospitalized after an SUV hit her car parked on the shoulder of a Kansas City interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, emergency crews were called to the area of southbound I-35 and Lamar Ave. with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.
WIBW
Traffic clears as I-70 reopened following crash in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic is clearing as I-70 has been reopened following a lane closure as crews cleared a crash in Topeka. The Kansas Department of Transportation’s KanDrive alert system indicates that just after 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, officials have closed the left lane of westbound I-70 for a collision in Topeka.
Car pinned under semi, dragged for miles along KC interstate
A Kia compact was dragged for miles along I-435 after the driver was pinned underneath a semi after they slid through a red light
WIBW
Crash under investigation after semi drags car about 8 miles following crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Leawood Police said a driver was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a semi-truck Wednesday morning. Officers stated the tractor-trailer had struck a silver Kia Compact at the intersection of an on-ramp from State Line Road to westbound I-435 just after 3:30 a.m. The Kia became stuck underneath the right rear of the trailer.
Emporia gazette.com
UPDATE: Vehicle-pedestrian collision leaves one hurt
An Olathe man was transported to Newman Regional Health Monday evening after he was struck by a pickup truck in the crosswalk at 15th and Merchant. According to Emporia Police Department Captain Lisa Hayes, Larry Hartup, 78, of Emporia was traveling southbound on Merchant St. when he struck William Hillyer, 21, of Olathe.
WIBW
Topeka Police search for suspect after early-afternoon attempt to contact
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are searching for a male suspect in a domestic incident after early-afternoon attempts to make contact with him were unsuccessful. The Topeka Police Department says that around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 officials were looking for a suspect they believe to be connected to an alleged domestic incident in the 600 block of SE Lake. St.
6 die from fire injuries in 2022, TFD says
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new report released by the Topeka Fire Department shows that firefighters responded to more than a thousand fire calls in 2022. Rosie Nichols, a spokeswoman for the City of Topeka, released the TFD 2022 annual report as part of an effort to increase awareness from the public regarding the number and […]
Highway roadwork to cause traffic delays near Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Core drilling work is set to cause several lane closures near the capital city on U.S. 75 Highway and K-4 Highway later this week. Kate Craft, a spokeswoman for the Kansas Department of Transportation, reports that maintenance crews will be reducing lanes at two spots on U.S. 75 Hwy and one location […]
New information revealed in Topeka triple murder case
TOPEKA (KSNT) -New information has been released by the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office regarding the death of a woman and two children in a house fire in Topeka earlier this month. Firefighters were called at 4:54 a.m. on Jan. 20 to a residence in the 900 block of Southwest Warren Ave. after receiving a […]
Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks catch and remove 80-pound blue catfish from Kansas River
The Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks Fisheries Division posted on Facebook Wednesday that they caught and removed an 80-pound blue catfish from the Kansas River.
WIBW
Triple murder charges filed against man accused of starting fatal fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Murder charges have been filed against the Topeka man accused of lighting the fire that killed his girlfriend and two children. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay charged Kyle Tyler three counts of murder, aggravated arson, and two counts of child endangerment. He’s held on $1...
WIBW
North Topeka police traffic stop ends in northern Douglas County arrest
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says a man who fled from deputies in North Topeka ended up in handcuffs in Douglas Co. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to stop Mitchell Glynn, 61, around 10 a.m. near NW Topeka Blvd. and NW Paramore St. Glynn refused to stop, speeding off from the area.
KVOE
Bike rider hurt after crash involving SUV in east Emporia
A crash in east Emporia between an SUV and bicycle sent the bike rider to Newman Regional Health for treatment Tuesday evening. A vehicle collided with a bike at Ninth and Sylvan around 6:40 pm. Emporia Police Officer Dominick Vortherms says the bike, driven by Raul Reyes of Emporia, was westbound on Ninth when it was hit by an SUV driven by Carla Flores-Rodriguez, also of Emporia. Reyes suffered apparently non-life-threatening injuries.
Deputies arrest Topeka man on numerous charges
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is in custody and facing charges after fleeing from law enforcement in North Topeka. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, reports that deputies tried to pull a vehicle over around 10 a.m. on Jan. 24 near the intersection of Northwest Topeka Boulevard and Northwest Paramore Street […]
WIBW
Family of 8 loses home in early morning house fire in Osage City
Osage City, Kan. (WIBW) - According to a Facebook post from the Osage City Police Department, at 4:00 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 21st, firefighters from Osage City, Burlingame, Carbondale, Lyndon, Miller, and Reading responded to a house fire at 622 Main Street in Osage City. According to the post, eight people...
WIBW
After fire deaths, Topeka records five homicides in first 20 days of 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After an intentionally set house fire Friday morning claimed the lives of a woman and two children, Topeka had recorded five homicides in the first 20 days of 2023, according to WIBW records. The fatal house fire was reported around 5 a.m. Friday at a home...
WIBW
Arrest made after police see man walking with allegedly stolen electrical wire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police arrested a man walking with electrical wire after they found a nearby business had recently had some stolen. The Topeka Police Department says that around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, officers had been on patrol and saw an individual, later identified as Colton G. Miller, 25, of Topeka, with a large spool of electrical wire in a shopping cart. They stopped Miller and began to investigate.
Topeka church burglary suspects in custody
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two suspects are in custody following a report of a robbery at a Topeka church. Rosie Nichols, a spokeswoman for the City of Topeka, reports that officers responded to a burglary in progress call at 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 23 for a church located in the 2600 block of Southeast Minnesota Ave. […]
WIBW
KCK police seize $100,000 in fentanyl during sweep of shipping facility
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police seized over 10,000 counterfeit prescription pills laced with fentanyl last weekend, accounting for a street value of around $100,000. The seizure occurred during a routine sweep of a local shipping distribution center, although police have not said exactly where the bust...
Comments / 0