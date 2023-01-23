ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KSNT

A round of light snow heading our way on Saturday

Staying chilly through the weekend with another system on the way. Cloud cover will remain stubborn through the night but winds should start to let up later this evening. Temperatures will drop below freezing into the lower 20s. Clouds should start to break apart by the morning. Highs for the...
WISH-TV

Winter storm warning to begin early Wednesday

Winter storm warnings are set to be in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tuesday will be quiet before the winter weather arrives with highs in the lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday night through Wednesday morning:. Our next potent winter system arrive late...
CBS 42

Snow Flurries Possible Friday

Tonight: Lows will be dropping into the mid to upper 30s with increasing clouds. There are a few flurries possible early tomorrow morning through early afternoon. There will be some wrap around moisture behind this low and that will allow for a few showers across Alabama. It will be just cold enough in the upper […]
ALABAMA STATE
27 First News

Winter storm: Snow mixing to sleet and rain

A large storm system is impacting much of the United States causing winter weather alerts and warnings from Arizona and Texas to Ohio. This large storm is impacting Ohio and Pennsylvania today. Bringing snow, a wintry mix and rain to the Valley. See all of the Current Weather Alerts here.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
K2 Radio

Up to 100 MPH Wind Gusts Possible in Southeast Wyoming Today

Hurricane-force winds are expected to slam southeast Wyoming today, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. "This is likely to be one of the more impactful strong wind events for the entire wind season, with wind gusts of 65 to potentially 100mph being possible where High Wind Warnings are present," the agency said.
WYOMING STATE
FOX 61

Where is the snow?

CONNECTICUT, USA — This mild winter shouldn't be too much of a surprise. It's exactly what our winter outlook released in late November called for. It's the third La Nina winter in a row, and most factors heading into the winter were not pointing to an overly snowy one.
CONNECTICUT STATE
iheart.com

Heavy Snow, Freezing Rains And Tornadoes Expected To Hit Parts Of US

Another major winter storm is expected to hit several parts of the United States, which could develop into tornadoes in certain regions, NBC News reports. Heavy snowfall, sleet and freezing rain, is expected to hit the Central High Plains as the winter storm continues to move northeast into the Great Lakes by Tuesday (January 2), according to the National Weather Service.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Weather Channel

Winter Storm To Dump Snow From Southern Plains To Midwest And Northeast

A winter storm is developing in the Southwest right now. This storm will impact the Southern Plains, Midwest and Northeast through midweek. Significant snowfall and gusty winds will hamper travel along the path of the storm. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The...
The Independent

Dog plays in snow as cold snap sends temperatures plummeting

Parts of the UK have been blanketed by snow as a cold snap sends temperatures plummeting across the nation.This video shows a dog happily playing in the fluffy snow, trying to bite the flakes as they fall.The Met Office said temperatures dropped as low as -10C in parts of Scotland on the night of Wednesday, 18 January.Snow and ice warnings were issued across the UK valid through to Thursday at noon, with up to 5cm of more snow expected.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Arctic blast: Pets frolic as Britain blanketed by freshly fallen snowEel spotted swimming through flooded Hastings town centreUK weather: Snow forecast as temperatures set to drop to -10C in Arctic blast
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Koyukuk Valley by NWS

Effective: 2023-01-25 14:36:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-26 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Koyukuk Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Blowing snow reducing visibility to one half mile or less at times. Heavy drifting snow. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Upper Koyukuk Valley. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility with large snow drifts. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 45 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
natureworldnews.com

High Winds to Hit South US, Snow and Ice Expected in the Northeast

High winds could spike temperatures in the South US, while a cold weather could persist in the Northeast US due to an approaching coastal storm, according to the latest forecast. NWS Forecast. The National Weather Service (NWS), through its Weather Prediction Center (WPC), on Sunday, January 15, issued a short-range...
WISCONSIN STATE

