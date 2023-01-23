ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

First UK festival for east and south-east Asian writing announced

By Sarah Shaffi
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dm0D1_0kOBbzdo00
Foyles bookshop Charing Cross Road, London. Photograph: Martin Godwin/The Guardian

The bookshop Foyles is to partner with a publishing network to launch a new festival featuring writers from east and south-east Asia, thought to be the first in the UK focused wholly on writers from the region.

Running in September, the ESEA Lit Fest is being launched by the ESEA Publishing Network, a group of publishing professionals in the UK book industry, in partnership with the bookshop.

The group was founded in 2022 by publicity director Maria Garbutt-Lucero, who works at Hodder & Stoughton, and commissioning editor Joanna Lee, who works at independent publisher Atlantic Books. Its aim is to amplify the voices of east and south-east Asian writers and promote ESEA talent working across the UK publishing industry.

Garbutt-Lucero, who co-manages and writes for Florence Welch’s book club Between Two Books and launched a Filipino food pop-up in 2018, said that while growing up she “felt the dearth of literature available by east and south-east Asians, particularly British voices”.

“We want to change that for future generations by creating a joyful, thought-provoking celebration of ESEA culture that’s open to all people,” she continued. “We couldn’t have a better partner than Foyles, as they are passionate, long-standing advocates for ESEA literature and are perfectly located, close to the heart of things in Chinatown.”

Garbutt-Lucero said the festival had enlisted “two icons of the ESEA community”. Helena Lee, who created the East Side Voices salon in 2020 and published an anthology of the same name, will host an East Side Voices event, while the writer Jenny Lau, whose platform Celestial Peach brings the ESEA food community together through potlucks and fundraisers, will run one of her #AsianDessertExchange charity fundraisers.

Related: What does this year’s double Booker win mean for south Asian literature?

Joanna Lee said: “In 2022’s East Side Voices, Helena Lee talks about the ‘cycle of systemic non-representation’ of British east and south-east Asian identity. In publishing and the media more widely, we’ve found this to be true and endlessly frustrating – our aim with the ESEA Lit Fest is to disrupt this cycle, create space for solidarity, and showcase the breadth of ESEA talent from across the diaspora. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Foyles on this initiative and are excited about what’s to come.”

The festival will take place at Foyles’ flagship store on Charing Cross Road in London on 23 September, during ESEA Heritage Month.

The ESEA Publishing Network has held events to bring publishing professionals and writers together, including a lunar new year celebration. Forthcoming events include a Debuts Night, in partnership with publisher 4th Estate on 16 February, featuring authors Cecile Pin, Wiz Wharton and Nicola Dinan as well as a preview of RF Kuang’s Yellowface.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Sending tanks to Ukraine makes one thing clear: this is now a western war against Russia

Sending more western tanks to support Ukraine does not mean, as some politicians occasionally come dangerously close to implying, that the war is now almost over – save only for the fighting. The Ukraine war will still last months, if not years, and today’s decisions are more of a strategic body swerve than a complete and fully executed U-turn. Nevertheless, this is an unmistakably big moment, and for three main reasons.
WASHINGTON STATE
BBC

Bat thought extinct in UK found in West Sussex rail tunnel

A bat which was thought to be extinct in the UK has been found hibernating in a disused railway tunnel. In 1992, the greater mouse-eared was declared extinct in the UK, but in 2002 a single male was found in a network of tunnels in West Sussex, where it has been known to hibernate for the last 20 years.
Time Out Global

Someone has renamed east London’s tube stations in cockney

East Londoners are cracking up at a graphic that has renamed East End tube stations in cockney, ‘as they should be’. Non-cockneys have been given schooling in the correct pronunciation of stops on the tube (‘Oxo cube’ in cockney rhyming slang): West Ham is ‘West Aam’, Mile End is ‘My Lend’, Plaistow should be ‘Plarstow’, Bethnal Green is ‘Befnal Green’ and Canning Town is ‘Cannin’ Taaan’.
operawire.com

UK Opera Companies Release Joint Statement Towards Arts Council England

A number of opera houses in the United Kingdom have released a joint statement calling for the Arts Council England (ACE) to develop an opera strategy, in conversations with audiences and colleagues across the industry. The statement said, “The boards of the Royal Opera House, Glyndebourne Opera, Opera North, the...
ARTnews

A Massive Viking Hall was Unearthed in Denmark: “The Largest Find” in a Decade

The remains of a Viking hall has been uncovered by archaeologists from the Historical Museum of Northern Jutland in Denmark. Unlike any other known in the area, it is the biggest building of its kind found in more than a decade. “This is the largest Viking Age find of this nature in more than ten years, and we have not seen anything like it before here in North Jutland, even though it has only been partially excavated,” archaeologist and excavation leader Thomas Rune Knudsen said in a statement. “We only had the opportunity to excavate part of the hall, but there...
The Guardian

Tuesday briefing: The shocking kidnapping of unaccompanied children

Good morning. Two days ago, the Observer reported a story that seemed to set a new low for the authorities’ handling of asylum seekers who come to the UK by small boats: dozens of vulnerable children, with no parent in the country, being abducted from outside Home Office-run hotels and disappearing. And yet that summary only scratches the surface of the policy mess that has left them so at risk.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

559K+
Followers
128K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy