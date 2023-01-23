ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

92 Moose

Dave Matthews is Coming To Bangor Maine This Summer

Dave Matthews is an epic touring musician and has been rocking the world with his music since the early 90s. The depth of his music is endless and he's so seamless when he plays. He takes you on a journey every time he plays. It was announced yesterday that this...
I-95 FM

People Name The Places In Maine They Think Are ‘Tourist Traps’

Is there anywhere in Maine that you would not go to because it is too “touristy” (Yes, it is a word, I checked) When the question was posed recently on social media, it got me to thinking about how much I love Bar Harbor, and Old Orchard Beach, but maybe I don’t enjoy both of those spots as much as I should, because each time I go, there seems to be a ton of traffic and out of state visitors.
95.9 WCYY

Remember When This Legendary Maine Restaurant Was A Grocery Store?

You can always tell when someone has lived in an area for a long time by how they refer to old buildings and old businesses. It's true. Even though most of us don't think about it on the regular, many of the buildings that are home to our favorite businesses have been around for many decades. For example, the Dunkin on Bangor Street in Augusta used to be home to another donut place (from north of the border). And, the building that currently houses MIKA in Augusta used to be home to a video store.
Q106.5

Is Tony Really the Ugliest Statue In the Whole State of Maine?

They always say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Honestly, I'm banking on it. I have to continue to live in a world where my wife is super into chubby nerds who talk too much. Otherwise, I'm absolutely screwed. I think they call it imposter syndrome. Every single day, I feel like I'm about to be on an episode of Punk'd and my wife is totally in on the joke. But enough about my near-psychotic insecurities, haha.
wabi.tv

Japanese Hibachi Steakhouse opens in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Denny’s on High Street in Ellsworth closed in March of 2020 due to pandemic concerns. It was announced in May of that year it would not reopen. The building had been vacant ever since, until Monday. The owners of Crazy Sumo have been working...
observer-me.com

Bangor drag queen troupe schedule 1st show in Dover-Foxcroft

DOVER-FOXCROFT — A popular drag group that performs at venues across the state will be in Piscataquis County for the first time in April. Delicious Drag Divas, founded in Bangor by Lloyd Tracy and his husband, Tony, a.k.a. LaDonya Lovelace, is coming to the Center Theatre in Dover-Foxcroft on April 15.
wabi.tv

First dedicated courthouse therapy dog in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “I am training the very first service dog ever in Maine’s history,” Jones said. Her name is Holiday and she is a yellow lab being trained to provide comfort during court proceedings to children and and other abuse and trauma victims. “Her job...
Z107.3

Mainers Share Their Blizzard Videos On Social Media

Some people chose to make the best of the crappy weather on Sunday & Monday. What a storm! The state of Maine got walloped with some pretty intense snow the last two days. It turns out that our buddy Todd Simcox. from Channel 5, was right on the money with his snowfall predictions.
wabi.tv

Maine baseball starts to look toward new season

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Black Bear baseball is back to build another team capable of hosting the America East Tournament. Maine fell short of a conference title, so the motivation is there as they try to replace key graduated players. “Unless if you win the College World Series, you’re going...
wabi.tv

Matthew Fawcett to face hometown team with Black Bears

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s opponent this weekend is Providence. Black Bear Matthew Fawcett is from nearby Lincoln, R.I. Fawcett discussed how growing up in New England shaped him into a college hockey player. “Rhode Island hockey has grown a lot. I grew up playing for an organization called...
wabi.tv

Several State Offices closed for storm

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills announced the closure of several State Offices due to the storm. Offices in Penobscot, Piscataquis, Hancock, Washington, Aroostook, Somerset, Franklin and Oxford counties are all closed Thursday, Jan. 26. State Offices in all other counties will open at 11 a.m. The Governor also urged...
wabi.tv

Snow, Heavy At Times Overnight, Changes To Rain Early Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Snow has moved into the region and the snowfall intensity will increase overnight with snowfall rates for some areas peaking at 1-2″ per hour. This will result in rapidly deteriorating road conditions with low visibility and quickly accumulating snow. A high “fluff factor” during the start of the snow will result in significant snowfall totals for the first half of the storm. As warm air moves in, the “fluff factor” will come down.
wabi.tv

Orono’s Ruth White wins Gatorade Award

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Orono’s Ruth White has racked up a ton of honors after just her junior cross country season. She’s this season’s Gatorade Maine Girls Cross Country Player of the Year after winning it last year too. That goes hand-in-hand with her repeat as Class...
