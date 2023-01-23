Read full article on original website
The 20 Worst Cities for Black Americans
Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the United States, a holiday meant to honor the life of one of, if not the most important figures in the fight for racial equality in this country. Systemic racism and historical inequality have ingrained racial disparities into daily life in America. Black Americans are much more […]
The demise of local news
The U.S. is losing newspapers at the rate of more than two a week, at a steep cost to our communities — and our democracy. Here's everything you need to know: How bad is the problem? The U.S. has lost more than 2,500 newspapers since 2005 — or 25 percent of the total — and is on track to lose a third by 2025, according to a 2022 report by Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. The result is a growing number of Americans, now approaching 70 million, who live in a "news desert" — a community with no local news source....
msn.com
Reparations for Black Americans will cost up to $14 trillion and ‘could finally lead to closure,’ economist Sandy Darity says
Black Americans whose ancestors were enslaved have been excluded from full citizenship in the United States for the last 247 years — and granting them full citizenship will cost between $13 trillion and $14 trillion, economist William “Sandy” Darity told a conference of fellow U.S. economists last week.
Boston Globe
Millions of Americans have left the country. Where are they going, and why?
We all know that America is a nation of immigrants (with the obvious exception of its long-marginalized Native population). But every so often, it feels like it’s on the verge of becoming a nation of emigrants. After the 2004 reelection of George W. Bush, the 2020 election of Joe...
Americans are still moving to Florida. They might regret it.
Florida was the fastest-growing state in 2022. But some newcomers might not stay in the Sunshine State for long.
Is the left coming for your pickup truck? Critics say there's a growing movement to tell Americans how to live
'Outnumbered' co-hosts discuss a new Axios report that suggests pickup trucks are becoming supersized vehicles that create a greater risk to pedestrians.
iheart.com
5 things the Great Reset will BAN to protect the climate
Over the past year or more, Glenn has been focused on exposing the global threat of the Great Reset. As Glenn's listeners are well aware, the Great Reset refers to the agenda proposed by the World Economic Forum in 2020, urging leaders to take advantage of the COVID-19 crisis to restructure the "world order" to bring about a leftist Utopia. A major aspect of this vision is encouraging world leaders to force their people into compliance with climate change agendas and strive towards "zero-net emissions."
Attention, neo-Nazi white supremacists: You and your beliefs are not welcome in Fresno | Opinion
Opinion by Marek Warszawski: “Go peddle your racism elsewhere. Preferably at the bottom of a mine shaft.”
msn.com
The best places to retire to in America, according to data
SFGate
DC Townhouse Linked to Fallen FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Is Listed for $3.3M
What a difference a few months makes. Since the implosion and bankruptcy filing of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX in November, its founder Sam Bankman-Fried has experienced some dramatic life changes—as have those closest to him. A prime example? The listing of a townhouse in Washington, DC, that was purchased...
Vox
Trump’s worst judge is now a dangerous threat to press freedom
The plaintiffs in Children’s Health Defense v. Washington Post are an array of Covid conspiracy theorists, anti-vaxxers, and disgraced media figures who preach the gospel of ivermectin. They target four of the world’s leading media institutions — the Washington Post, the BBC, the Associated Press, and Reuters — claiming...
tvinsider.com
Bernard Kalb: Veteran TV Journalist and ‘Reliable Sources’ Co-Host Dies at 100
Veteran television journalist Bernard Kalb, who worked for the likes of CBS, CNN, and NBC over his six-decade career, has died. He was 100. As reported by The Washington Post, Kalb passed away on Sunday, January 8, at his home in North Bethesda, Maryland, following complications from a fall he suffered on January 2.
Immigration is Harming American Agricultural Workers—Especially Black Ones | Opinion
If you find yourself sympathizing more with the imported white South African immigrants than the displaced Black American farmers, you are part of the problem.
Washington Post lays off 20 newsroom employees, shuts down gaming section
The Washington Post on Tuesday became the latest media company to conduct layoffs, cutting 20 roles in a move that publisher Fred Ryan had indicated last month the newspaper would take in early 2023.
'Radicalizing Our Elders'—California Shootings Leave Asian Americans Aghast
Chunli Zhao, 67, is suspected of opening fire at two locations, just days after an older Asian man allegedly killed 11 during Lunar New Year celebrations.
ABC Action News
Governor talks about rejection of Black history course that has stirred debate
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Governor is now talking about his administration’s decision to reject an Advanced Placement course focused on African American studies. The state has said the class for high school students violates state law. Governor Ron DeSantis provided more clarity on Monday, claiming it imposes a...
Feds announce massive takedown of fraudulent nursing diploma scheme
Twenty-five people are accused of operating a multi-million dollar nursing school scheme, including two Burlington County, New Jersey residents.
ABC Action News
Price of Forever stamp rises to 63 cents
Mailing a letter will cost more in 2023. The cost of a Forever stamp jumped from 60 cents to 63 cents on Sunday. The cost of mailing a postcard also increased. It went from 44 cents to 48 cents. The Postal Service said the increased prices are meant to offset...
The Hill’s Morning Report — US joins Germany to send tanks to Ukraine
Editor’s note: The Hill’s Morning Report is our daily newsletter that dives deep into Washington’s agenda. To subscribe, click here or fill out the box below. It may take a year or more for the United States to get 31 M1 Abrams tanks promised by President Biden on Wednesday to Ukraine’s front lines. It will…
Monster of 2022: Billionaires
Consider the billionaire. Yes, that is a David Foster Wallace reference. I spotted his book of essays, Consider the Lobster, yesterday morning in one of those little libraries people of a certain demographic put up in front of their houses. My morning walk takes me up into the Oakland-Berkeley Hills, and past the homes of two billionaires. That’s rare; most billionaires choose to live far from us mere mortals. My family lives a little further down toward the flats, in a neighborhood that was once middle-class, but where a well-maintained two-plus-bedroom, one-bath house now sells for north of $1 million. We bought in at the right time.
