fox10phoenix.com
Another round of snowfall in Arizona's high country
Some places in Arizona are looking like a winter wonderland! Check out the beautiful landscapes from FOX 10 viewers in Flagstaff, Sedona, Camp Verde, Payson, Prescott, Lakeside, Cordes Lakes, and Page.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day on Tuesday brings freeze warning, drop in temperatures
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A cold start to our morning with a low of 38 degrees; so far we have had a high of just 49 degrees. If we stay at 49 degrees this afternoon, this would be the first time in 4 years that we have stayed under 50 degrees for a high temperature. This cold air is from a deep low-pressure system that is moving across Arizona today, bringing some strong winds across southwest Arizona and southeast California.
AZFamily
I-17 reopens between Cordes Lake & Camp Verde; Flagstaff sees near-record January snowfall total
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/AP) - Interstate 17 has reopened between Cordes Lake and Camp Verde as dangerous road conditions prompted ADOT to close the highway throughout much of the morning commute. As Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather team forecasted days in advance, a storm system began moving into the region...
Flagstaff closing in on near-record January snowfall total
More snow will take place on Monday over northern Arizona. This will add to what already is near-record snowfall amounts in Flagstaff for the month of January. The post Flagstaff closing in on near-record January snowfall total appeared first on KYMA.
prescottenews.com
More Snow Predicted for Monday – US National Weather Service Flagstaff
More snow is on the way late Sunday through Monday. This one has been trending wetter and is very cold. Some snow will fall across many valley locations, even into the depths of the Grand Canyon this time. Snowfall amounts will vary dramatically by location and will favor north and...
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott Valley delays two major road projects due to costs, labor, supply chain
Prescott Valley delays two major road projects due to costs, labor, supply chain. The Town of Prescott Valley has delayed two major projects until Spring 2023 because of construction costs, labor shortages and supply chain issues. The Glassford Hill Road resurfacing project, which will improve the road surface from Highway...
SignalsAZ
UPDATE Snow Day for Chino Valley Unified School District – Jan 23, 2023
Update: Chino Valley Unified School District has updated to make January 23, 2023, an AT HOME LEARNING DAY due to snowy conditions. Chino Valley Unified School District is on a two-hour snow delay today, Monday, January 23, 2023, due to snowy conditions. On occasion there are weather events where it...
ABC 15 News
Single dad to move into first Habitat for Humanity Flagstaff starter home
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Thomas "Tucker" Usher III is getting the keys to a brand new home built through Habitat for Humanity of Northern Arizona's (HFHNA) new Starter Home Program. The program, developed following Flagstaff's housing emergency declaration, aims to add 100 starter homes to the affordable housing market. HFHNA...
kjzz.org
Arizona is having a surprisingly wet winter — and it's actually helping the drought
For the last week, we’ve seen heavy rains in the Valley and mountains of snow in the high country. In Phoenix, rainfall is already above average with 1.23 inches of rain this month. And up north in Flagstaff, snowpack is two feet above normal. As Arizona faces historic drought...
SignalsAZ
Tracy Lawrence and Clay Walker at Findlay Toyota Center
Prescott Valley’s Findlay Toyota Center plays host to country music legends Tracy Lawrence and Clay Walker – One Night, Two Icons: Sharing One Stage, Performing Together with a Full Band, live in Prescott Valley, Arizona on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 7:30 pm. Tracy Lawrence—one of country’s truest...
theprescotttimes.com
Enough fentanyl pills flowed through Arizona last year to kill all of the state’s 7 million-plus residents.
Ed from Sheriff Rhodes- As a new governor leading Arizona, Katie Hobbs faces an important question in the infancy of her governorship: What will she do to help stanch the flow of drugs and people crossing illegally at our southern border? Unfortunately with the release of her first budget proposal, the governor has taken a dangerous step backward in that fight.
theprescotttimes.com
UPDATE: MARITZA HAS BEEN LOCATED
UPDATE (1/24/23, 12:40PM): MARITZA HAS BEEN LOCATED. The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate runaway juvenile, Maritza Diaz. On January 22, 2023, around 6:30PM, Maritza ran away from her residence in Prescott Valley after having an argument with her mother and left the house without permission. She was last seen getting into a grey Dodge Charger belonging to her boyfriend. She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a red sweater, and carrying an orange backpack.
Two dead, two hurt in crash on U.S. 93 north of Wickenburg
Two people are dead and at least two others are hurt after a serious accident on U.S. 93 in Yavapai County.
theprescotttimes.com
Driver Crashes Into Dollar Tree
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (January 23, 2023) –On January 19, 2023, at approximately 2:20pm Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to the Dollar Tree in Seligman to the report of a vehicle that had crashed into the store. A Honda CRV driven by Terryl Day (76) of Seligman, crashed...
knau.org
Coconino County to take on short-term rentals
The Coconino County Board of Supervisors is considering whether to require a permit application and fee for short-term rentals. In addition to the permit, property owners would also be required to notify neighbors of short-term rental operations, meet building codes and prevent rentals for special events. County officials say the...
Atlas Obscura
The Arizona Cattle Ranch Hiding 10,000 Year-Old Petroglyphs
As a small child in the 1940s, Brantley Baird lived in Show Low, Arizona, a town over a mile above sea level in the White Mountains. He and his brother rode their horses—bareback—to the one-room schoolhouse each day, tying up the animals to wait outside until school finished. It was an extreme place to live, Baird remembers: “The snow would get up around the horse’s belly in winter.”
