Flagstaff, AZ

AZFamily

First Alert Weather Day on Tuesday brings freeze warning, drop in temperatures

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A cold start to our morning with a low of 38 degrees; so far we have had a high of just 49 degrees. If we stay at 49 degrees this afternoon, this would be the first time in 4 years that we have stayed under 50 degrees for a high temperature. This cold air is from a deep low-pressure system that is moving across Arizona today, bringing some strong winds across southwest Arizona and southeast California.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Single dad to move into first Habitat for Humanity Flagstaff starter home

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Thomas "Tucker" Usher III is getting the keys to a brand new home built through Habitat for Humanity of Northern Arizona's (HFHNA) new Starter Home Program. The program, developed following Flagstaff's housing emergency declaration, aims to add 100 starter homes to the affordable housing market. HFHNA...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

Tracy Lawrence and Clay Walker at Findlay Toyota Center

Prescott Valley’s Findlay Toyota Center plays host to country music legends Tracy Lawrence and Clay Walker – One Night, Two Icons: Sharing One Stage, Performing Together with a Full Band, live in Prescott Valley, Arizona on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 7:30 pm. Tracy Lawrence—one of country’s truest...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Enough fentanyl pills flowed through Arizona last year to kill all of the state’s 7 million-plus residents.

Ed from Sheriff Rhodes- As a new governor leading Arizona, Katie Hobbs faces an important question in the infancy of her governorship: What will she do to help stanch the flow of drugs and people crossing illegally at our southern border? Unfortunately with the release of her first budget proposal, the governor has taken a dangerous step backward in that fight.
ARIZONA STATE
theprescotttimes.com

UPDATE: MARITZA HAS BEEN LOCATED

UPDATE (1/24/23, 12:40PM): MARITZA HAS BEEN LOCATED. The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate runaway juvenile, Maritza Diaz. On January 22, 2023, around 6:30PM, Maritza ran away from her residence in Prescott Valley after having an argument with her mother and left the house without permission. She was last seen getting into a grey Dodge Charger belonging to her boyfriend. She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a red sweater, and carrying an orange backpack.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Driver Crashes Into Dollar Tree

PRESCOTT ARIZONA (January 23, 2023) –On January 19, 2023, at approximately 2:20pm Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to the Dollar Tree in Seligman to the report of a vehicle that had crashed into the store. A Honda CRV driven by Terryl Day (76) of Seligman, crashed...
SELIGMAN, AZ
knau.org

Coconino County to take on short-term rentals

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors is considering whether to require a permit application and fee for short-term rentals. In addition to the permit, property owners would also be required to notify neighbors of short-term rental operations, meet building codes and prevent rentals for special events. County officials say the...
Atlas Obscura

The Arizona Cattle Ranch Hiding 10,000 Year-Old Petroglyphs

As a small child in the 1940s, Brantley Baird lived in Show Low, Arizona, a town over a mile above sea level in the White Mountains. He and his brother rode their horses—bareback—to the one-room schoolhouse each day, tying up the animals to wait outside until school finished. It was an extreme place to live, Baird remembers: “The snow would get up around the horse’s belly in winter.”
WINSLOW, AZ

