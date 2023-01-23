Fourth Area Killing for 2023. The fourth area homicide in the first three weeks of 2023 was reported Monday. The unnamed 18 year old male was shot and killed in the 3800 block of Old Dothan Road. A 911 call came in at 12:50 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office is investigating.

WHITEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO