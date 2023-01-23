ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

Comments / 24

Guest
2d ago

Editing correction are must in this article. First it’s Robeson County, North Carolina in addition states Reno County, SC. Town accident took place at is Fairmont, NC in Robeson County.

Reply(4)
6
Isaac Locklear
2d ago

You guys talking about the dirt bike shouldn't have been on the road must not realize that you can in rural areas. Cooper passed that 2 or 3 years ago.

Reply(1)
4
MELISSA C
2d ago

All the people on here talking about editing the article because it wasn’t spoken properly really surprise me it’s not about that it’s about the person Losing their life

Reply
3
Related
WECT

Troopers searching for driver of 18-wheeler involved in fatal wreck

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The State Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of an 18-wheeler involved in a fatal wreck Wednesday morning. According to Trooper Shepherd, the wreck occurred around 6 a.m. when the 18-wheeler traveling on Tobermory Road failed to yield for a Sonoma pickup truck traveling on N.C. 87. The 18-wheeler then left the scene.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
abcnews4.com

Community held prayer vigil in honor of Robeson Co. family killed

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A prayer vigil was held on Wednesday for the victims of a shooting that left three dead and one injured on Tuesday afternoon. James Elijah Beauregard, 45, Donald Kendrick Williams, 51, and Sierra Nicole Wherry, 34, were all deceased when law enforcement arrived on the scene, according to a press conference with the sheriff's office.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Teen Shot in Dothan

Fourth Area Killing for 2023. The fourth area homicide in the first three weeks of 2023 was reported Monday. The unnamed 18 year old male was shot and killed in the 3800 block of Old Dothan Road. A 911 call came in at 12:50 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office is investigating.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Victims in Robeson County shooting identified

Four people were shot and three people were killed in a shooting in Robeson County Tuesday afternoon. The suspect is arrested 15 miles away. Four people were shot and three people were killed in a shooting in Robeson County Tuesday afternoon. The suspect is arrested 15 miles away. Reporter: Julian...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy