thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Appear Headed in Three Directions in NFL Draft
PITTSBURGH -- It's NFL Draft season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and early on, there's a clear consensus about how they'll approach their first-round pick. While some are hammering the table for a wide receiver, there only appears to be one real name in the conversation. Matching Jordan Addison and Kenny Pickett back up seems like the exciting move that could put the Steelers in the ranks of the Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase, Tua Tagovailoa-Jaylen Waddle conversation.
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
NFL World Stunned By Tuesday's Sean Payton Update
When the NFL playoffs began and eliminated teams sought new head coaches, two names stood out from the pack: Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton. These vaunted coaches were thought to be heavily pursued by teams willing to pay for their services. Harbaugh's candidacy fizzled out when he opted ...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Wichita Eagle
Matt Patricia Finally Off Lions Payroll
Former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia will no longer be paid by the organization. Patricia was still being compensated by the Lions organization despite his involvement with the Patriots offense this past season. Recall, the former defensive coach did not take on the official title of offensive coordinator, as...
The first 2023 NFL mock draft from Mel Kiper Jr. has a surprise in the first QB off the board
NFL Mock Draft season is in full swing now that we’re getting closer to the Super Bowl and a bunch of teams have started their offseasons (the 2023 draft order is mostly set). Our Christian D’Andrea had the Texans taking Bryce Young in his latest mock draft as the...
Wichita Eagle
Baltimore Ravens Interviewing AFC North Rival’s Assistant for Offensive Coordinator job
Baltimore Ravens are in search of their next offensive coordinator after letting Greg Roman go. That search has led them to Cleveland Browns wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea, who they will interview for the OC job today, multiple reports have confirmed. O'Shea is the passing game coordinator as well as...
Wichita Eagle
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Potential First Round Prospects in NFL Draft
As we make our way through the NFL Playoffs and all star games for the NFL Draft begin it's time to prepare for the final steps of the NFL Draft evaluation process and begin understanding what needs NFL teams have, it's time to start diving deep into how the 2023 NFL Draft might play out. Here is the first round mock draft of the week with players that could be selected with the first 32 picks combined with potential trades we could see in the top ten.
Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate
The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year... The post Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Wichita Eagle
Patrick Mahomes Headlines Five Finalists for NFL MVP Award
The Associated Press announced the five finalists for this year’s AP NFL MVP on Wednesday and one of them isn’t a quarterback. Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen and wide receiver Justin Jefferson are being considered for the award. Mahomes is the likely favorite to win...
Wichita Eagle
Grading Packers on Salary Cap Curve: Cornerbacks
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the return of Jaire Alexander, the re-signing of Rasul Douglas and the presumptive Year 2 jump from Eric Stokes, the Green Bay Packers had a trio of cornerbacks good enough to create a no-fly zone against any quarterback in the NFL. That’s how it...
Auburn football fans joke about Bryan Harsin becoming next Alabama OC
With Bill O’Brien departing Tuscaloosa to become the next New England Patriots offensive coordinator, there is a void at OC for the Crimson Tide — and Auburn football fans have the *perfect* option to replace O’Brien at Alabama: Bryan Harsin. Obviously, any time a Tigers fan or...
NFL World Reacts To Mel Kiper Jr's First Mock Draft Of 2023
On Wednesday morning, ESPN NFL draft guru Mel Kiper Jr revealed his first mock draft for the 2023 draft season. The pre-eminent draft expert, Kiper's mock drafts always have a flair for the dramatic. They also tend to be polarizing, with fans conflicted on who Kiper picks for their respective ...
Wichita Eagle
UCLA Football Offers Class of 2024 Offensive Tackle Isaiah Garcia
The Bruins have sent out an offer to another one of the top offensive linemen in the West region. Class of 2024 offensive tackle Isaiah Garcia became the latest recruit to receive an offer from UCLA football, the Cypress High School (UT) product announced Monday on Twitter. The Under Armour All-American measures in at 6-foot-6, 280 pounds and has been a target for numerous programs across the western half of the United States.
Wichita Eagle
Ankle Watch: Reid and Mahomes Speak, Practice Status Update
It's been a wild past week for the Kansas City Chiefs, as they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round of the AFC playoffs but also saw quarterback Patrick Mahomes go down with an ugly-looking ankle injury. The ailment has since been diagnosed as a high-ankle sprain, something that head coach Andy Reid confirmed on Monday afternoon. After a day of no new news, Kansas City now has some updates.
Wichita Eagle
Would Bears Really Trade Down for Weakside Linebacker?
A bold effort in mock drafting probably lacked a touch of realism. The Bears definitely are in the market for linebacker help of a particular kind and CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso in this week's mock had them trading back with the Raiders in Round 1 to then select at No. 7 and collecting a windfall of picks. Instead of the defensive line help the Bears really need, Trapasso had the Bears draft Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs’ Edwards-Helaire, Fortson remain on IR. What Reid said of chances they’ll return
The Chiefs continue to monitor running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) and tight end Jody Fortson (elbow) while both players attempt to return from the reserve/injured list. Edwards-Helaire and Fortson practiced Wednesday, eight days after the Chiefs designated the duo as “return to practice.” That designation opened a 21-day evaluation window...
NFL Star Undergoes Major Surgery
During Sunday's playoffs between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field with a very serious injury. The injury was clearly bad as the medical staff immediately put his leg into an air cast.
Wichita Eagle
Patrick Mahomes Gives Update On Injured Ankle
CINCINNATI — Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid sounded pretty confident the Chiefs quarterback would be ready to roll for Sunday's game against the Bengals. Still, his practice appearances this week will be telling. “He did the walkthrough this morning, and he'll practice this afternoon,” Reid told the media on...
