Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major Trade
The Boston Red Sox have been busy this offseason acquiring players like Masataka Yoshida, Corey Kluber, Justin Turner, Kenley Jansen, and Chris Martin. The team also extended Rafael Devers to a long-term extension.
Here's to the stars who fell off the HOF ballot
Congratulations to Scott Rolen on joining Fred McGriff in the Baseball Hall of Fame’s class of 2023. But let’s take a moment to honor those who fell from the ballot Tuesday. These 13 players either did not receive the requisite 5 percent of the votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America to continue on the ballot or, in the case of Jeff Kent, didn’t receive the 75 percent needed for induction on his 10th and final year on the ballot.
Ex-Yankees Left-Handed Hurler Reportedly Linked To Red Sox After Tuesday's Big Trade
Should the Red Sox add the former Yankees left-hander?
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Baseball World Not Happy With 1 Hall Of Fame Omission
The results are in for this year's Baseball Hall of Fame class and of the 28 candidates on the ballot, only one got in: third baseman Scott Rolen. Cooperstown voting is often a source of contention among fans, but one omission had much of the baseball world upset and that's 10-time Gold Glove ...
Tomase: How Triston Casas can make or break the Red Sox offense
Dissecting every mid-level veteran the Red Sox have added this offseason ignores the most likely way they'll contend in 2023, and that's on the backs of their homegrown players. Today let's consider the broadest shoulders amongst that group -- first baseman Triston Casas. The young slugger showed up at Winter...
Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Reportedly Signs Lucrative Contract Extension With Rays
Former Boston Red Sox reliever Jeffrey Springs reportedly signed a lucrative extension with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Red Sox designate RHP Matt Barnes for assignment
The Boston Red Sox made a surprising move to clear space on their roster on Tuesday. Veteran reliever Matt Barnes was designated for assignment to make room for newly-acquired outfielder Adam Duvall, the team announced. Boston will still need to pay his $7.5 million salary for 2023. Tomase: Can Bryan...
This Kiké Hernández Tweet Hints At New Role For Red Sox
Much has been made about the Boston Red Sox’s future at shortstop. After watching Xander Bogaerts depart for the San Diego Padres on a monster contract and Trevor Story go down with an elbow injury that is likely to end his season, the Red Sox were left looking for answers up the middle. While the questions haven’t been directly answered, it appears Kiké Hernández has provided insight into who will be manning the shortstop position this season in Boston.
THN On The ‘O’: Kings’ OHLers and Top Prospects Game Preview
It’s episode 13 of The Hockey News On The ’O’ Podcast. Hosts Brock Otten and Tony Ferrari discuss the Ontario Hockey League weekly, bringing you the best coverage of the OHL from two of the baldest and brightest in the game. This week, Tony and Brock preview...
From the Archives: How the Amerks Almost Ruled New York
For one season, 1925-26, the New York Americans ruled The Big Apple. They got there first, one season before the Rangers arrived. The Rangers would win three Stanley Cups, while the Amerks went for the goose egg during the 17 years of their existence. Yet, in less than two decades,...
NHL Power Rankings: Sabres and Avalanche Climb as Bruins Stay No. 1
Aside from the mighty Bruins, two other teams went a perfect 4-0-0 over the past week in the NHL: the Avalanche and Sabres. For the Avs, what a difference a healthy lineup makes. It’s no coincidence the return of Nathan MacKinnon has helped them turn a corner, and even though they’re missing Cale Makar (expected to be back soon), they’ve quickly re-established themselves as a contender. With MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen anchoring different lines, it’s given them a two-pronged attack that’s difficult to stop.
Hawks Beat Thunder 137-132 in Shootout
Wednesday night's interconference matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder featured two teams battling for postseason seeding. It also served as Trae Young's annual homecoming. Atlanta took the game 137-132 in a high-scoring affair that gave fans their money's worth. Both teams play at a top-ten pace, but...
