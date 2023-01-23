ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

psychologytoday.com

5 Personality Traits Linked to a Painful Childhood

High-impact events in childhood can include abuse, neglect, divorce, and chaos in the home. Childhood adversity is linked to personality traits such as high negative emotion and a focus on external success. These personality traits may have developed in part as a way to protect a person from additional pain...
msn.com

Scientists accidentally recorded a brain dying. Here is what they found

In case you missed this discovery, a scientific accident found that when people die, their life may actually flash before their eyes. Does your life flash before your eyes when you die?. An 87-year-old patient, who had developed epilepsy, was being studied by a group of scientists. They were measuring...
Phys.org

Can dogs tell the difference between when we are unable to do something for them, versus being simply unwilling?

A team of researchers at the University of Veterinary Medicine Vienna, working with a colleague from AS University of Applied Sciences in the Netherlands, has found evidence that suggests dogs, under some circumstances, are able to understand the intentions of people that they do not know. In their paper published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B, the group describes experiments they carried out with treats given to a variety of dogs.
Phys.org

College student evaluations of teachers found to have another kind of gender bias

A trio of researchers from the University of Cincinnati, the University of Colorado Boulder and Clemson University has found that college students giving evaluations of their professors in upper-level courses exhibited a gender bias based on the predominance of gender ratios of professors in a given department. In their paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Oriana Aragón, Evava Pietri and Brian Powell describe analyzing more than 100,000 student evaluations at Clemson University.
CLEMSON, SC
AFP

How long can a healthy human live?

The death of the world's oldest person at the age of 118 has reignited a debate that has divided scientists for centuries: is there a limit on how long a healthy human can live? She remains the oldest person ever to have lived -- that has been verified, at least.
Phys.org

When speaking up at work, talk to someone who can take action, study recommends

Conventional wisdom says it pays to speak up at work: When an employee offers a novel idea for workplace improvements, and managers listen and act, both the organization and employee win. But new research from Texas McCombs finds much depends on whom those employees speak to. In a recent paper,...
Phys.org

Children learn to read faster when given appropriate challenges, study finds

Reading is the basis for most subjects, but a lot of children struggle to master it. Every fourth Norwegian boy aged 15 does not understand a complicated text. Girls do better. But new research shows very promising results in the effort to help pupils learn to read. It is important...
MedicalXpress

Unique MIT suit helps people better understand the aging experience

Visitors to MIT's AgeLab in the Center for Transportation and Logistics are greeted silently by a shiny mannequin in a jumpsuit and chunky red goggles, standing a little ominously in a glass-walled studio. While the mannequin itself cuts a striking appearance, it's the accessories under the jumpsuit that are the real attraction: a collection of weights and bungie cords, some unwieldy gloves, and a pair of Crocs with blocks of foam glued to the bottom of them—as well as the red goggles.
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

How one health system developed AI to tackle patient safety

Sheba Medical Center is focused on using artificial intelligence to turn around statistics on patient safety. "In terms of patient safety, we've made no progress over the past 30 years," said Prof. Dr. Eyal Zimlichman, chief transformation and innovation officer at Sheba Medical Center, located on the outskirts of Tel Aviv.
psychologytoday.com

ChatGPT, Artificial Intelligence, and the Future of Writing

ChatGPT and other AI-assisted writing softwares have arrived. And by all accounts, they are surprisingly good. From the perspective of writing education, this kind of software is more than a little problematic. This software may well reduce writing, communication, and thinking abilities dramatically in future generations. The potential of Artificial...
Phys.org

Research reveals protein plaques associated with Alzheimer's are stickier than thought

Scientists from Rice University are using fluorescence lifetime to shed new light on a peptide associated with Alzheimer's disease, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates will affect nearly 14 million people in the U.S. by 2060. Through a new approach using time-resolved spectroscopy and computational chemistry, Angel...
straightarrownews.com

ChatGPT AI passes MBA and medical licensing exams

Everyone has heard about ChatGPT, as the software has been blowing up all over the internet. The artificial intelligence tool is nothing short of impressive, but with users testing out the limits, it’s turning out to be a lot smarter than originally thought. According to a Wharton Business School...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
aiexpress.io

Clinical Trials in the Millennial and Gen-Z Era

Current trade developments akin to DCTs, AI, and machine studying are shaping the way forward for medical trials. Medical trials will proceed to play an important function in the way forward for medication. With the rise of the Millennial and Gen Z generations, you will need to take into account how these demographic shifts will influence the design and execution of medical trials. As expertise advances and our understanding of medication evolves, the best way medical trials are carried out can also be altering. Specifically, the way forward for medical trials will possible considerably influence Gen Z and Millennials, who’ve grown up in a digital age and have completely different expectations of healthcare and analysis.
businesspartnermagazine.com

The Impact of Having Soft Skills in the Business World

The right soft skills in the business world can have an incredible impact. The skills that make you successful include compassion, adaptability, and emotional intelligence. Having the right skills can also help you be more comfortable with social situations and make communication easier. These skills will help you become a more effective and confident leader.

