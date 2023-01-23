ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

wrif.com

Michigan Has One of the Top 5 Dirtiest Cities in America

Michigan, I’ve always felt, is a very clean state. But, of course, every state has some areas with more pollution and trash. Now, a new study claims that one Michigan city is inside the top five dirtiest cities in America. The study comes from LawnStarter, which states, “City living has its advantages, but more residents usually means more pollution, more rats, and more trash. The problem is worse in some cities than in others. LawnStarter ranked 2023’s Dirtiest Cities in America following one of the trashiest times of the year, the winter holiday season.”
MICHIGAN STATE
wtae.com

Pennsylvania businessmen die in avalanche during skiing trip in Canada

Two members of the Kinsley family, leaders of Pennsylvania-based Kinsley Enterprises, died in an avalanche while on a skiing trip in Canada. Jon Kinsley, 59, and Tim Kinsley, 57, died Monday in British Columbia. Jon was an executive at Kinsley Enterprises. Tim was the president of Kinsley Properties. The companied...
YORK COUNTY, PA
morethanjustparks.com

10 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Michigan (Expert Guide + Photos)

Historic Sites In Michigan. More Than Just Parks has 10 incredible must-see sites for you to visit. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

20+ Unwritten Michigan Rules That All Locals Know

Michigan, like every other state, has rules and laws that citizens are supposed to follow. Many laws are in place to keep people safe. Common sense isn't something you can buy, rent or lease. There are laws that exist that people don't talk about. For instance, it's ok to turn...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

The people have spoken: Golfers value 2 Michigan courses among 10 best publics in USA

We often look to the "experts" when reviewing and searching for the best golf courses, so it's refreshing to cull data from "the people" to see what they think. After more than 315,000 reviews in 2022 on GolfPass.com, reviewers have spoken and two Michigan courses were among the top 10 public sites in the U.S. golfers loved the most, and six others made the top 50. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Snowstorm: Where to Expect the Biggest Impact

It’s this time of year that I usually say I hate winter, but the nice thing about this January is that it hasn’t felt like winter at all. Here in Michigan, at least where I live, it’s been very rainy and not winter-like. I’ll take it.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Parts of Michigan Could Get Hammered With Snow This Week

There's a winter storm brewing that could sweep through Michigan this week. The question is, where and how brutal will it get?. When it comes to snow, you have to admit, we've had it pretty good this winter season. The only snowstorm that Genesee County residents faced was back in late December.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

This funky, throwback rock band could be the next breakout artist out of Michigan

ROYAL OAK, MI - They’ve got a funky, 70s throwback rock vibe happening and they could be the next breakout band to emerge from Michigan. We caught up with Mac Saturn as they embark on their first headline tour, which takes them all over the country before returning home for two shows at Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig on March 31 and April 1. Tickets to all of their shows can be purchased here.
MICHIGAN STATE
