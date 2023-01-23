Read full article on original website
Related
Woman shares clever hack to unclog sink using just two household ingredients
Another day, another simple hack that will change your life forever. And this time, a woman has taken to social media to share her handy hint for unblocking the drains. Check it out:. If you've ever had to grab the plunger or, if you're particularly desperate, the wire coat-hanger to...
Cleaning expert shares three things you should bin in your house immediately
A group of cleaning experts have shared some pretty decent ideas to help make your home more eco-friendly. The TikTok account Purdy & Figg, a company who makes environmentally friendly cleaning products, has urged viewers to dispose of these three items in your home 'immediately'. Watch below to learn more:
Tips for How To Clean a Coffee Machine
Coffee makers are necessities for caffeine addicts, as these amazing appliances heroically brew delicious cups of java each morning. Coffee beans and water can create quite a mess, and because coffee machines foster a warm, damp environment, nasty germs and mold can easily grow. Coffee machines also accumulate mineral buildup from water that can ruin your machine’s filter and add a bitter taste to your cup of joe. Regular maintenance and cleanup can help your coffee machine perform better, so stick around to the end of this blog to learn the step-by-step process for thoroughly cleaning your coffee machine.
12 cute bathroom decor buys to beautify small washrooms
These cute bathroom decor picks will add the ultimate dose of personality to even tiny rental washrooms for a styled and refreshed aesthetic.
yankodesign.com
This ordinary looking gadget transforms plastic bags and soft plastics into bricks
For people who like saving things up like plastic bags and other single-use bags for future use, chances are you actually won’t be using more than half of them anytime soon. You end up having a lot of plastic bags inside other plastic bags until you finally decide to get rid of them, therefore adding up to all the plastic pollution if you don’t bring it to a recycling center. Not all places have a center nearby so they most likely end up in the trash and don’t get recycled. What if you had a machine in your house that can help you take a convenient first step in the recycling process?
7 Best Home Items To Buy at Dollar Tree in January
Need a few home essentials to refresh your living space? Stop by Dollar Tree anytime in January to find everything you need! Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023Related: 3...
msn.com
Don't Eat That Leftover Rice Languishing in Your Fridge. Here's Why
You might want to rethink eating that leftover rice in your fridge. If you're eating rice that has been sitting in the fridge for a few days, there's a chance you could be giving yourself food poisoning. If you're looking to do some advance meal prep, maybe you've already considered cooking up a big batch of rice to pair with chicken and vegetables for dinner. But keeping and consuming that five-day-old rice could be causing you some stomach issues.
Side Gig: Earn $1,000 Just By Eating Cheese Every Night For 3 Months
Talk about an easy (and cheesy) way to earn some money: A handful of lucky foodies will soon be able to earn $1,000 for taking part in a study that looks at the effects of eating cheese before...
How to Cook Cabbage So It’s Less Gassy
Let’s cut right to the chase: Does cabbage give you gas? If so, you aren’t alone—this cruciferous vegetable has been known to make plenty of people toot! And while it’s great that cabbage varieties help keep your digestive system humming along, gas and bloating aren’t exactly the desired outcome to enjoying such yummy dishes as Southern Fried Cabbage with Bacon or hearty cabbage steaks.
Yeah, actually, your plastic coffee pod may not be great for the climate
You may have come across news headlines about coffee this week, like this one from the BBC: "Coffee pod carbon footprint better for planet than filtered brew." The stories are about a short article published earlier this month that says single-use coffee pods may be better for the climate than other forms of coffee preparation.
I visited a discount store that sells Amazon and Target returns, and it felt like treasure hunting. Here's what I found.
The discount store contained bins of random items. It was exhausting to sift through them, but overall a fun and surprisingly exhilarating experience.
dontwasteyourmoney.com
How to get pet urine smells and stains out of your carpet
While we love our four-legged friends, we don’t always love their actions — like when they get sick or have an accident on the carpet. Urine stains will leave behind an odor that can be difficult to remove, especially if it’s not treated right away, because porous carpet fibers and the padding underneath can trap odors.
Amazon Has a Secret Section with All Things Denim, Including Jackets, Overalls, and Jeans — Starting at $22
The winter blues don’t have to be so bad, after all Denim is the ultimate wardrobe staple that goes with just about anything in your closet, and simply never goes out of style. No matter the season, who doesn't love a good pair of blue jeans? Amazon knows what you're after and actually has a secret denim section called Winter Blues that has everything you need for your cold-weather, jean-based 'fit. There are tons of pieces you can easily wear this winter, including jackets, shirts, overalls, and, of...
Cleaning products you should never mix together
If you have a very tough mess to clean up, you may use many cleaning items at once. But, there are some chemicals that should never be mixed or used together.
I Have Two Dogs, and This is the Odor-Fighting Spray I Swear by to Keep my Furniture and Carpets Smelling Fresh
Britt is a stargazer and sunrise-chaser with a collection of magic erasers, and a fascination with the fantastic. A storyteller at heart, she finds inspiration in all the small things, and can likely be found singing show tunes, catching up on K-dramas, or going on adventures to satiate her natural-born wanderlust. (Sometimes even all at the same time.)
Refinery29
How To Make Your Home Smell Good Like…24/7
Smelling good is often deemed to be the achievement of the century — whether it's our bodies, our clothes, or in this case, our homes. Most likely because it's quite the arduous task. You want to strike that delicate balance where the scent intrigues but doesn't overwhelm visitors. Snif co-founder Bryan Edward recommends first finding a signature scent. "Filling your space with a scent you love brings a new dimension of personalization to your space," he tells Refinery29. He also mentions that "high-quality oils, wicks made from 100% cotton, and vegetable/soy wax blends all play a part in creating a superior throw for a candle."
This 1-pot Italian comfort dish is a perfect money saving meal
Nicole Keshishian Modic shared a simple recipe for pasta e ceci, a traditional Italian pasta and chickpea stew, that costs under $12.
Chocolate depression cake recipe: (No eggs, no butter, no milk)
The idea for this vegan cake can be traced back to the Great Depression when traditional cake ingredients were hard to come by. I first tried this recipe during the early days of lockdown, back in 2020, on a day that I was stuck at home wanting to bake something, but entirely out of eggs.
One Green Planet
7 Climate Change-Themed (Recycled) T-Shirts Spreading Awareness Through Art
100 billion clothing items are produced yearly, 99% of which are not recycled. 64% of these clothes are made out of plastic, and 3 out of 5 t-shirts made today will enter the landfill within 12 months. But these t-shirts are made from recycled materials, so welcome you to the 1%.
Comments / 0