Mount Pleasant food pantry seeking donations to restock shelves

By Tim Renaud
 2 days ago

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A food pantry in Mount Pleasant is seeking donations from the community to help restock its shelves.

East Cooper Community Outreach said Monday that 2023 is off to a busy start when it comes to providing essentials to those in need. They need help restocking shelves at its wellness pantry.

“At this time, we’re extremely low on soup, beef stew, canned vegetables, and snack bars,” the nonprofit said in a Facebook post.

They are asking for members of the community to add a few items to their grocery list when shopping this weekend to help restock their pantry shelves.

East Cooper Community Outreach is located at 1145 Six Mile Road in Mount Pleasant.

WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

