Fort Myers Beach, FL

NBC 2

Fort Myers approves plans for new food truck park

FORT MYERS, Fla. – A food truck park is coming to Fort Myers along McGregor Boulevard. The idea was proposed by Cal and Genevieve Bruno, the owners of the Italian Eatery, Bruno’s of Brooklyn. “I think it’s an underutilized market,” said Cal Bruno. On Wednesday, they...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

City evaluating steps to repair, renovate the Cape Coral Yacht Club

Hurricane Ian’s surge wiped out some of the most popular spots that mean so much to our community. Now many are focused on the plan to rebuild. For Cape Coral, rebuilding is at the top of their list. For months now, the Cape Coral Yacht Club has been serving as a reminder of Ian’s power. Now, they are focused on looking ahead.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

February storm debris deadlines for parts of unincorporated Lee County

Lee County has announced another set-out deadline for some additional unincorporated areas to place remaining Hurricane Ian debris at the curb. The following areas are asked to place residential storm debris at the curb by Feb. 13:. Pine Island north of the Pine Island Road/Stringfellow intersection (Matlacha and St. James...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Bruno’s of Brooklyn proposing food truck park in Lee County

Bruno’s of Brooklyn has drawn up plans for a food truck park in Fort Myers, but they still need approval from the city. WINK News spoke exclusively with the owners about the plans and the impact the food truck park would have on the community. Calcedonio Bruno and his...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC 2

Ex-con drunkenly brings shotgun into Fort Myers Beach Bar

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Eyes immediately were fixed on the figure standing in the doorway of Bonita Bill’s Restaurant. The waterfront spot under the shade of the Matanza’s Pass Bridge is a popular spot for all comers, locals and transients alike. But on January 21st, 2023, Sean Mynch was stealing the spotlight.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL

