WINKNEWS.com
Naples man gets new lease on life in Fort Myers Beach thanks to FEMA, Pink Shell Beach Resort
A new lease on life for a 40-year-old Naples man who had nowhere to go after Hurricane Ian thanks to a lease from FEMA. Thanks to the federal agency and the Pink Shell Beach Resort and Marina on Fort Myers Beach, Michael Spoor was one of the first to move into the resort through FEMA’s rental assistance.
WINKNEWS.com
Frequently forgotten Fort Myers Beach area still devastated by Ian
Recovery efforts continue at Fort Myers Beach in the wake of Hurricane Ian. But some of the hardest-hit areas might be out of the line of sight. The North side of the island, if you make a right at the base of the bridge instead of a left, is still living in a world of both progress and pain.
NBC 2
Fort Myers approves plans for new food truck park
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A food truck park is coming to Fort Myers along McGregor Boulevard. The idea was proposed by Cal and Genevieve Bruno, the owners of the Italian Eatery, Bruno’s of Brooklyn. “I think it’s an underutilized market,” said Cal Bruno. On Wednesday, they...
WINKNEWS.com
City evaluating steps to repair, renovate the Cape Coral Yacht Club
Hurricane Ian’s surge wiped out some of the most popular spots that mean so much to our community. Now many are focused on the plan to rebuild. For Cape Coral, rebuilding is at the top of their list. For months now, the Cape Coral Yacht Club has been serving as a reminder of Ian’s power. Now, they are focused on looking ahead.
WINKNEWS.com
February storm debris deadlines for parts of unincorporated Lee County
Lee County has announced another set-out deadline for some additional unincorporated areas to place remaining Hurricane Ian debris at the curb. The following areas are asked to place residential storm debris at the curb by Feb. 13:. Pine Island north of the Pine Island Road/Stringfellow intersection (Matlacha and St. James...
WINKNEWS.com
Bruno’s of Brooklyn food truck park approved by Fort Myers Board of Adjusters
A big idea to bring a food truck park to a spot near downtown Fort Myers passes a major hurdle. The project was approved by the city’s board of adjusters Wednesday. The restaurant Bruno’s of Brooklyn is spearheading the project. The next step is to get the land...
WINKNEWS.com
Leoma Lovegrove plans downtown Fort Myers art studio, lists Matlacha property for $2.5M
Leoma Lovegrove said she always would be a part of Matlacha. However, the artist who spent the past 25 years there put her studio up for sale, moved to North Fort Myers and is planning a new shop and studio for downtown Fort Myers. Lovegrove also has been turning trash...
WINKNEWS.com
Bruno’s of Brooklyn proposing food truck park in Lee County
Bruno’s of Brooklyn has drawn up plans for a food truck park in Fort Myers, but they still need approval from the city. WINK News spoke exclusively with the owners about the plans and the impact the food truck park would have on the community. Calcedonio Bruno and his...
NBC 2
Ex-con drunkenly brings shotgun into Fort Myers Beach Bar
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Eyes immediately were fixed on the figure standing in the doorway of Bonita Bill’s Restaurant. The waterfront spot under the shade of the Matanza’s Pass Bridge is a popular spot for all comers, locals and transients alike. But on January 21st, 2023, Sean Mynch was stealing the spotlight.
Marco Island continues to work on restoring power after Hurricane Ian
City staff members will be meeting with LCEC to determine if there are options for temporary lighting as the city is still working to restore power after Hurricane Ian.
Transmission line update for residents of Cape Coral
The city of Cape Coral wants to warn motorists of delays and occasional lane closures along South East on 47th and Terrace through mid-Febuary.
Water and sewer bills can be waived for Fort Myers Beach residents
The Fort Myers Beach Utilities Department wants to remind residents that if their property's water is not being used the water and sewer fees can be waived.
Cape Coral woman arrested for embezzling over $3 million from SWFL business
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A Lee County woman was arrested yesterday after scheming to defraud her former company. Carolyn Pilgrim, a 41-year-old in charge of Action Manufacturing & Supply’s accounting department, had been depositing money into a private account, according to a press release from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County approves plan to build emergency berms on its beaches
Rebuilding eroded beaches is what Collier County has to get this all done by the end of March to get reimbursed by FEMA. It is also important to have them rebuilt before the next hurricane season. The county plans to haul 400,000 cubic yards of sand to rebuild dunes and...
WINKNEWS.com
Army Corps of Engineers working on plan to stop storm surge in Collier County
Sea levels in Florida continue to rise and as they do, plans are being made to keep Collier County from that and heavy storm surges. On Tuesday, the Army Corps of Engineers presented its latest ideas to county commissioners, a multi-billion dollar project in the works for years. “This is...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County inspecting youth sports fields after a light falls in an Estero park
Youth sports have hit another hurdle after Hurricane Ian. All the Lee County fields where youth sports are played are closed. That’s because a light fixture at an Estero park fell, making it unsafe for kids to play sports after dark. As s result all of the fields are being inspected.
Drunk 81-year-old woman kicks officer in the groin at Cape Coral restaurant
LEE COUNTY, Fla.– A drunk 81-year-old woman was sent to jail after she got aggressive at Fathoms Restaurant and Bar in Cape Coral. On Jan. 24, Clarella Potter must have thought nothing went right. According to the Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD), Ms. Potter felt pugnacious, so, she tried to punch restaurant staff.
WINKNEWS.com
Herbert Hoover Dike rehabilitation project completed ahead of schedule, under budget
It’s taken nearly two decades, but the Herbert Hoover Dike rehabilitation project is complete. The rehabilitation project started four presidents ago, in 2005. To the people living around the lake, its completion means protecting their lives and livelihood. The snip of scissors marked the completion of repairs to the...
North Port continues in recovery after Hurricane Ian
The North Port Parks and Recreation Department has re-opened public parks after completing repairs from the impacts of Hurricane Ian.
