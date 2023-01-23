Read full article on original website
Related
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Pam Oliver Announcement
Longtime NFL sideline reporter Pam Oliver has announced her plans for the 2023 season. She'll be back. Oliver, one of the best NFL sideline reporters of this century, has made it clear that she won't be stepping away anytime soon. "I think longevity is a beautiful thing," says Oliver. NFL ...
Former NFL Player Revealed He Suffered Stroke This Week
Former NFL defensive tackle Chris Baker had scary news to share this week. He revealed that he suffered a stroke. Baker announced this news on Instagram. Thankfully, he's doing much better and is making progress in his recovery. "Tell your loved ones you love em," Baker said. "My life ...
NFL Star Undergoes Major Surgery
During Sunday's playoffs between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field with a very serious injury. The injury was clearly bad as the medical staff immediately put his leg into an air cast.
XFL Football: Grading the Uniforms
Athlon Sports grades all the uniforms for the reimagined XFL, from fashion failures to the best dressed.
Colorado football: Flip of 5-star CB Cormani McClain a sign of things to come?
“It’s not the location; it’s the destination.” Those were the words of new Colorado football coach Deion Sanders when asked whether he could attract top recruits to Boulder. So far, that statement has proven to be correct. Before Coach Prime took over the Buffaloes, they were 68th...
ktalnews.com
Rowing machine vs. elliptical
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Exercising at home saves you the trouble of dealing with traffic or a packed gym. If you’re buying just one home workout machine, it can be tough to choose between a rowing machine and an elliptical. Rowing machines offer...
Comments / 0