ATLANTA — Many people forget their New Year's Resolutions after January passes, but one man in Georgia has kept up with his for nearly half a century. Back in 1973, Richard Westbrook decided to get up and run every single day, and in 2023, he dawned his running shoes and hit the pavement to start his 50th year.
Atlanta is home to so many incredible things to do, honoring our influential history, the promising present, and where we’re heading in the future! From world-famous attractions to the best in art and culture, check out these renowned things to do across the city. There’s truly something for everyone, including family-fun, unforgettable nightlife, and nature hotspots.
Cherry Blossoms in Georgia: When They Bloom and Where to See Them. When it comes to cherry blossoms, Georgia may not be the first U.S. locale that comes to mind. For most people, their thoughts will immediately turn to Washington, DC. Each spring, the nation’s capital is awash with the pink and white blooms of cherry trees at the Tidal Basin, surrounding iconic American monuments, and adorning the U.S. Capitol grounds. It is also home to the annual National Cherry Blossom Festival, so it would be reasonable to assume that DC has the largest collection of cherry trees in the nation.
Here are the latest number of customers affected by power outages across South Georgia and Florida's Big Bend associated with severe weather on Wednesday.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you live in Georgia, you know deer are a common obstacle in rural areas. As a result, collision repair shops are staying busy, even outside of deer season. “I know it’s not just me. It was just my turn. I knew it was inevitable,” said...
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News is taking a look at the biggest events in Georgia history as WSB-TV celebrates its 75th anniversary. One of the biggest stories to impact Georgians in recent years was Snowmageddon, which happened nearly nine years ago this month. The snowstorm and its aftermath...
On Tuesday, Athens-Clarke County police released a report detailing the events that led to the arrest of Georgia wide receiver Rodarius “Rara” Thomas, 20, on Jan. 23. Thomas was arrested for a charge of false imprisonment, after he stood in front of an East Campus Village dorm room door, blocked the exit and told a 17-year-old girl that she could not leave, according to the ACCPD report from Tuesday.
The office of Georgia State Representative Karlton Howard confirms to WJBF NewsChannel 6 that Rep. Howard suffered a medical emergency Wednesday while at the State Capitol.
ATLANTA — No one won the big Powerball jackpot on Monday -- and there were no big winners in Georgia, once again. The winning numbers for Jan. 23, 2023 were 12-31-47-58-60 and Powerball 23. The Power Play was 3x. With no winner on Monday, the estimated grand prize increases...
In the past months, there have been reports of dangerous and hazardous issues at gas stations across the country. It's clear that we need to take extra steps to ensure our safety when stopping for fuel.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - State Rep. Karlton Howard suffered a medical emergency while at the State Capitol on Wednesday. On Wednesday evening, Howard posted a video update on Facebook telling everyone he is OK. Howard was only sworn in on Jan. 9 to a seat that was held previously by...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A group of Georgia lawmakers is trying to prohibit future mining near the edge of the Okefenokee Swamp and its vast wildlife refuge, though their proposal wouldn’t stop a company’s mining application currently before state regulators. Rep. Darlene Taylor of Thomasville and five fellow Republicans in the state House introduced a bill Tuesday […]
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia officials have signed off on a plan to raise Savannah’s towering suspension bridge to make room for larger cargo ships to reach the city’s busy seaport. The state Department of Transportation’s board at its January meeting approved hiring a contractor later this year to consult on the project while it’s still in the design phase. The Eugene Talmadge Memorial Bridge opened in 1991 and spans the Savannah River at the Georgia-Florida line. Cargo ships passing Savannah’s downtown riverfront must sail under the bridge to reach the Port of Savannah. The plan is to raise the bridge while also replacing its decades-old suspension cables in the same project, Andrew Hoenig, a DOT construction program manager, told the agency’s board Thursday. He estimated construction costs would be between $150 million and $175 million.
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Chances are pretty good you know what doctors, lawyers, and teachers do, but how about game wardens?. The state is taking applications right now, and the pay begins at $46,000. Erin McDade began her career as a game warden in 2019. "There's so much in...
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Georgia and the good she has done for the community.
Details have emerged regarding the incident that led to Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas’ arrest early Monday morning. According to the report provided to Dawgs247 by UGA police, two officers were dispatched to McWhorter Hall at 11:58 p.m. on Sunday night due to a possible verbal altercation. One of the officers contacted a UGA employee, who informed the officer there was a loud argument coming from one of the rooms that had spilled out into the hallway before those involved in the argument returned to the room.
ATLANTA — Much of metro Atlanta and north Georgia can expect heavy rain to make its way through during Wednesday’s early morning hours. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says you can expect heavy rain as the day breaks and you start your morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free Severe...
ATLANTA — One person won the $31 million Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday in Massachusetts -- and there were only a few very small winners here in Georgia. The winning numbers on Jan. 24, 2023 were 33, 41, 47, 50, 62 and Mega Ball 20. The Megaplier was 4x.
