ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
secretatlanta.co

11 Iconic Things You Have To Do In Atlanta At Least Once

Atlanta is home to so many incredible things to do, honoring our influential history, the promising present, and where we’re heading in the future! From world-famous attractions to the best in art and culture, check out these renowned things to do across the city. There’s truly something for everyone, including family-fun, unforgettable nightlife, and nature hotspots.
ATLANTA, GA
a-z-animals.com

Cherry Blossoms in Georgia: When They Bloom and Where to See Them

Cherry Blossoms in Georgia: When They Bloom and Where to See Them. When it comes to cherry blossoms, Georgia may not be the first U.S. locale that comes to mind. For most people, their thoughts will immediately turn to Washington, DC. Each spring, the nation’s capital is awash with the pink and white blooms of cherry trees at the Tidal Basin, surrounding iconic American monuments, and adorning the U.S. Capitol grounds. It is also home to the annual National Cherry Blossom Festival, so it would be reasonable to assume that DC has the largest collection of cherry trees in the nation.
GEORGIA STATE
Red and Black

Police release report with details on arrest of Georgia football player Rara Thomas

On Tuesday, Athens-Clarke County police released a report detailing the events that led to the arrest of Georgia wide receiver Rodarius “Rara” Thomas, 20, on Jan. 23. Thomas was arrested for a charge of false imprisonment, after he stood in front of an East Campus Village dorm room door, blocked the exit and told a 17-year-old girl that she could not leave, according to the ACCPD report from Tuesday.
ATHENS, GA
WRDW-TV

Rep. Karlton Howard suffers medical emergency at Ga. Capitol

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - State Rep. Karlton Howard suffered a medical emergency while at the State Capitol on Wednesday. On Wednesday evening, Howard posted a video update on Facebook telling everyone he is OK. Howard was only sworn in on Jan. 9 to a seat that was held previously by...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 42

Georgia lawmakers propose to block mining outside Okefenokee

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A group of Georgia lawmakers is trying to prohibit future mining near the edge of the Okefenokee Swamp and its vast wildlife refuge, though their proposal wouldn’t stop a company’s mining application currently before state regulators. Rep. Darlene Taylor of Thomasville and five fellow Republicans in the state House introduced a bill Tuesday […]
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Georgia DOT plans to raise Savannah bridge for larger ships

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia officials have signed off on a plan to raise Savannah’s towering suspension bridge to make room for larger cargo ships to reach the city’s busy seaport. The state Department of Transportation’s board at its January meeting approved hiring a contractor later this year to consult on the project while it’s still in the design phase. The Eugene Talmadge Memorial Bridge opened in 1991 and spans the Savannah River at the Georgia-Florida line. Cargo ships passing Savannah’s downtown riverfront must sail under the bridge to reach the Port of Savannah. The plan is to raise the bridge while also replacing its decades-old suspension cables in the same project, Andrew Hoenig, a DOT construction program manager, told the agency’s board Thursday. He estimated construction costs would be between $150 million and $175 million.
SAVANNAH, GA
13WMAZ

Georgia taking applications for game wardens

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Chances are pretty good you know what doctors, lawyers, and teachers do, but how about game wardens?. The state is taking applications right now, and the pay begins at $46,000. Erin McDade began her career as a game warden in 2019. "There's so much in...
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Details emerge regarding arrest of Georgia wide receiver Rara Thomas

Details have emerged regarding the incident that led to Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas’ arrest early Monday morning. According to the report provided to Dawgs247 by UGA police, two officers were dispatched to McWhorter Hall at 11:58 p.m. on Sunday night due to a possible verbal altercation. One of the officers contacted a UGA employee, who informed the officer there was a loud argument coming from one of the rooms that had spilled out into the hallway before those involved in the argument returned to the room.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

The Georgia Sun

Atlanta, GA
26K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.

 https://www.thegeorgiasun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy