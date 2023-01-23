Read full article on original website
One Green Planet
Propane Industry Pushes Influencers to Promote Propane Despite Warming Planet
As the world moves towards cleaner energy sources, one industry group is working hard to push back against efforts to move heating away from oil and gas. The Propane Education and Research Council (PERC), which propane providers across the country fund, has spent millions of dollars on anti-electrification messaging for TV, print, and social media. Using influencers like TV stars, the group is promoting the use of propane as a heating source, even though burning fossil fuels is a significant contributor to climate change.
3 areas where tech tools are transforming the CFO’s job
The use of tech software in everyday finance tasks is growing. So, how will it advance this year?. Christina Melas-Kyriazi is a partner at Bain Capital Ventures investing in early-stage fintech, commerce, and application software companies. I had a chat with Melas-Kyriazi who has insight into tech trends. “It’s a...
Retail Technologies for SMBs
The NRF Big Show last week is the retail industry’s largest trade event. It’s a must-attend for the sector’s leading companies — including everyone from Macy’s, Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus to Home Depot, Walmart and Target — and everyone in between. But the NRF Big Show is also a big deal for smaller businesses. In fact, the NRF says 98 percent of all retailers are businesses with less than 50 people.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts For these businesses, the event’s sessions...
One Green Planet
Davos: How This Scrap Steel Recycling Company Became the World’s Most Sustainable Company
As the world’s elite gather in Davos for the World Economic Forum, the topic of corporate sustainability is front and center. But who is leading the pack when it comes to doing the best for people and the planet? Research firm Corporate Knights have named Schnitzer Steel Industries, a U.S. scrap steel recycler, the world’s most sustainable company.
Hyundai Plans To Invest 10.5T Won In 2023; Posts 21% Revenue Growth In 2022
Hyundai Motor Company HYMTF said it is planning to expand its investment to 10.5 trillion won during 2023. The investment will include 5.6 trillion won in capital expenditure, 4.2 trillion won in research and development, and 700 billion won in strategic investments. The automaker aims to achieve 10.5% - 11.5%...
Medagadget.com
Specialty Medical Chairs Market can revolutionize healthcare Industry. Here’s how to unlock its potential
Specialized medical chairs can be used for exams, treatments or rehabilitation. These are designed to allow doctor’s access to their patients while meeting the comfort and medical needs of the patient. These devices can be powered manually or through the use of batteries. Exam chairs, such as those used...
One Green Planet
Making Plant-Based Meat Price-Competitive is Key to Pushing Animal Products Out of the Market
On “Talking Business with Aaron Heslehurst,“ Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown discussed his focus on global three-year deals with McDonald’s and with Yum, the parent company of KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell. Brown believes these deals are the best way to lower costs and “make these products accessible to every consumer that wants them.”
How Toyota's Environmental Impact Drives Sustainability
Year after year, Toyota continues to make substantial progress in lowering its environmental impact as part of its dedication to a more sustainable future. By concentrating on four key areas: carbon, water, materials, and biodiversity, Toyota intends to have a good impact on society, the environment, and its company. These programs, together with other outreach activities, will improve the earth as a whole.
csengineermag.com
Four predictions for the architecture industry in 2023
From digital and business transformation to climate resilience and collective intelligence: what are some of the key challenges and opportunities for the architecture sector that we can expect to see in 2023? Read on to see our predictions for the industry this year. Form follows performance. Buildings are required to...
nutritionaloutlook.com
Botanical science expert Steven Dentali now serving as a consultant to mushroom ingredients supplier Nammex
Dentali will consult Nammex on further best practices for the mushroom market. Mushroom ingredients supplier Nammex (Gibsons, BC, Canada) announced that botanical science expert Steven Dentali, PhD, is now serving as a science advisor to the company. Dentali will consult Nammex on further best practices for the mushroom market. Dentali...
Local Investors Drive Resilience of Africa’s Burgeoning Startup Scene
Total funding invested into African tech startups hit $6.5 billion in 2022. That’s according to a report published by venture capital (VC) firm Partech this week, which also showed that African firms largely escaped the global VC funding drought in 2022, with startup investment — spread across 764 deals — growing 8% compared to the year prior.
Aviation International News
Climate JetClub Eyes Sustainability with Empty-leg App
Geneva, Switzerland-based private jet broker Climate JetClub is rolling out a map-based empty legs app that it hopes will provide a more sustainable approach to what otherwise could be passenger-less flights. Climate JetClub said it was inspired to develop an empty legs marketplace because those flights can contribute to the negative public perception of business aviation’s contribution to greenhouse gas emissions. At the same time, empty legs are usually offered at a discounted price, it added.
How Digital Payments Are Disrupting Our Entire Ecosystem
The payments ecosystem is in the midst of disruption, driving digital transformation into companies across all sectors and industries.
financemagnates.com
Devexperts Integrates DXtrade with AI-Chatbot Devexa
Devexperts has enhanced its technology offerings to brokers by bundling its FX and CFDs trading platform , DXtrade, with Devexa, its AI-powered chatbot for support and sales desks. Devexperts Bundles DXtrade and Devexa. According to the press release shared with Finance Magnates, the chat widget will be available within the...
New waters_connect System Monitoring Software Maximizes Productivity with Real-Time, Cloud-Native Lab Management
MILFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 25, 2023-- Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) today announced waters_connect™ System Monitoring, a new Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) application that enables laboratory managers and analysts to monitor the real-time status of any chromatography instruments, regardless of the manufacturer, running on Waters™ Empower™ Software. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005060/en/ The waters_connect System Monitoring app is the only cloud-native software application that enables real-time monitoring of all chromatography instruments controlled by Waters Empower software. (Photo: Business Wire)
One Green Planet
King Charles III Redirects $1.2 Billion in Wind Farm Profits to Be Used for Public Good
Sustainability is on the rise, and the royal family is leading the way. King Charles III has recently made the game-changing decision to redirect $1.2 billion in profits from wind farms toward the British government instead of the royal family. Source: GBNews/Youtube. The royal family had the potential to receive...
