‘Please love me’: Chattanooga dog abandoned by owner experiencing homelessness
Lilo, a big, fluffy bear of a dog, was abandoned by her owner and ended up at the McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga.
The cases of three children who disappeared in East Tennessee decades ago
East Tennessee has some long-term missing children whose cases remain unsolved in 2023.
WDEF
Two Dead in South Pittsburg Shooting
SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. (WDEF) — Authorities aren’t saying much yet about the death of two people in South Pittsburg on Tuesday. But Police Chief Wayne Jordan says a man and woman were found in a home in the 400 block of Dixie Avenue. They both had been shot.
WDEF
Urban Air Employee Charged with Solicitation of a Minor
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A man was arrested on Tuesday after he groped a 10-year-old girl, according to police. They say the incident occurred at Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park on Gunbarrel Road. Claude Abran Finch, 25, was an employee at Urban Air, management confirmed. He is being...
WKRN
Apparent murder-suicide reported in Marion County
An apparent murder-suicide happened Tuesday in Marion County, TN. An apparent murder-suicide happened Tuesday in Marion County, TN. Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small …. Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small fire. Police arrest prescription fraud suspects. Police arrest prescription fraud suspects. What you...
High winds reached 80 mph for some Wednesday
Areas across East Tennessee saw strong winds on Wednesday, with some gusts reaching over 80 mph at higher elevations.
Police searching for man spotted prowling around Georgia home in the middle of the night
CALHOUN, Ga. — Calhoun police are searching for a man spotted prowling around a home in the middle of the night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police released an image of the man, who they said was caught on surveillance camera around 1 a.m. Sunday night.
mymix1041.com
Suspects lead Collegedale officers on chase from SAU campus to Chattanooga
From NewsChannel 9: Two suspects are in custody after police in Collegedale say they led officers on a chase that started at the campus of Southern Adventist University (SAU). A post from Collegedale Police said the incident began while officers were conducting checks of the SAU campus after receiving reports of several vehicle break-ins.
wcyb.com
Stolen car with sleeping toddler inside crashes on I-75 in Chattanooga Monday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A toddler is safe after Chattanooga Police say a thief who remains on the run stole a vehicle she was sitting in the back seat of Monday morning. The stolen vehicle crashed on Interstate 75. Chattanooga Police Sgt. Victor Miller tells us the toddler's grandmother was...
WDEF
Police Advising Citizens To Be More Cautious with their Cars
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Following a rash of car break-ins, Chattanooga Police want citizens to protect their vehicles. Notably, a child was kidnapped Monday on Main Street and later found on I-75. This was just one of 83 vehicle thefts that have occurred in Chattanooga this month according to...
WDEF
Update: Man who Stole Car, Kidnapped Child was Arrested
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The man who stole a car with a sleeping child in the backseat Monday has been arrested by Chattanooga police. An affidavit from Hamilton County states that Harold R. Green of Cleveland is being charged with kidnapping and two counts of property theft over $5,000.
WTVCFOX
Marion County man shoots woman, himself in apparent murder suicide, sheriff says
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A man shot a woman and then shot himself in an apparent murder suicide in Marion County Tuesday, Sheriff Bo Burnett says. The sheriff says the incident happened on 19th street in South Pittsburg:. Sheriff Burnett says the man was 23 years old and the...
mymix1041.com
TVA plans to upgrade of transmission lines through Polk and Cherokee counties
From the Chattanooga Times Free Press: The Tennessee Valley Authority is planning $28 million of transmission upgrades in Polk County, Tennessee, and Cherokee County, North Carolina, to help improve power reliability. TVA is proposing to erect a switching station and 27 miles of new power lines to connect with the...
WSFA
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (Gray News) - An animal shelter has written a public note in an effort to find a dog owner who abandoned her pet because she was homeless and couldn’t afford her anymore. The McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee, posted to Facebook on Tuesday, “A Note To...
WTVC
Moxy's A Cold One Beer Fest
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Are you ready for a cold one this weekend?- One of the coolest places in town is hosting an icy event and is telling us about it. Kacey Swindle and Taylor Underwood with The Moxy have all the details. Find out more and get your tickets on Facebook.
WDEF
Vehicle Theft, Kidnapping in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — On Monday morning, a person stole a vehicle with a child inside in Downtown Chattanooga. Police say the vehicle was crashed, and the child was returned to their family. There is still no information about the suspect, according to police. The car was stolen on...
WDEF
Fatal Collision between Motorcycle and Van
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — A collision between a motorcycle and a van on Monday resulted in the death of the motorcyclist, Georgia State Patrol said. They say the crash took place on Mission Ridge Road in Walker County, Georgia. Gerald Shane Dagnan, 44, of Ringgold, Georgia was driving...
wrganews.com
Wreck on I-75 kills Calhoun woman
A Calhoun woman was killed in a crash on I-75 in Gordon County Wednesday morning. At approximately 3:50 a.m., a silver Kia Forte driven by 28-year-old Haley Cunningham was traveling north on I-75 Northbound near Mile Marker 318. Cunningham lost control of her vehicle and struck the center median guardrail before coming to a final rest in the center lane of I-75 northbound, with her vehicle disabled and facing a southwest direction.
WDEF
One Dead with Gunshot Wounds at Scene of Crash
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One person died in a car wreck on Saturday, the Chattanooga Police Department said. They say the driver had gunshot wounds. A child in the backseat of the car was uninjured, according to police. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, CPD arrived on scene to...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Man Wanted for Murder in East Ridge Taken into Custody by Mexican Authorities
A man wanted for the November 2022 killing of a woman on Spriggs Street has been taken into custody in Mexico. According to East Ridge police, on Monday, Jose Antonio Cruz Ramirez was taken into custody by Mexican Authorities. The East Ridge Police Department and the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office are coordinating with our federal partners to secure extradition on an outstanding 1st Degree Murder warrant.
