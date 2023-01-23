ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WDEF

Two Dead in South Pittsburg Shooting

SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. (WDEF) — Authorities aren’t saying much yet about the death of two people in South Pittsburg on Tuesday. But Police Chief Wayne Jordan says a man and woman were found in a home in the 400 block of Dixie Avenue. They both had been shot.
SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN
WDEF

Urban Air Employee Charged with Solicitation of a Minor

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A man was arrested on Tuesday after he groped a 10-year-old girl, according to police. They say the incident occurred at Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park on Gunbarrel Road. Claude Abran Finch, 25, was an employee at Urban Air, management confirmed. He is being...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WKRN

Apparent murder-suicide reported in Marion County

An apparent murder-suicide happened Tuesday in Marion County, TN. An apparent murder-suicide happened Tuesday in Marion County, TN. Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small …. Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small fire. Police arrest prescription fraud suspects. Police arrest prescription fraud suspects. What you...
MARION COUNTY, TN
mymix1041.com

Suspects lead Collegedale officers on chase from SAU campus to Chattanooga

From NewsChannel 9: Two suspects are in custody after police in Collegedale say they led officers on a chase that started at the campus of Southern Adventist University (SAU). A post from Collegedale Police said the incident began while officers were conducting checks of the SAU campus after receiving reports of several vehicle break-ins.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Police Advising Citizens To Be More Cautious with their Cars

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Following a rash of car break-ins, Chattanooga Police want citizens to protect their vehicles. Notably, a child was kidnapped Monday on Main Street and later found on I-75. This was just one of 83 vehicle thefts that have occurred in Chattanooga this month according to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Update: Man who Stole Car, Kidnapped Child was Arrested

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The man who stole a car with a sleeping child in the backseat Monday has been arrested by Chattanooga police. An affidavit from Hamilton County states that Harold R. Green of Cleveland is being charged with kidnapping and two counts of property theft over $5,000.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Moxy's A Cold One Beer Fest

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Are you ready for a cold one this weekend?- One of the coolest places in town is hosting an icy event and is telling us about it. Kacey Swindle and Taylor Underwood with The Moxy have all the details. Find out more and get your tickets on Facebook.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Vehicle Theft, Kidnapping in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — On Monday morning, a person stole a vehicle with a child inside in Downtown Chattanooga. Police say the vehicle was crashed, and the child was returned to their family. There is still no information about the suspect, according to police. The car was stolen on...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Fatal Collision between Motorcycle and Van

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — A collision between a motorcycle and a van on Monday resulted in the death of the motorcyclist, Georgia State Patrol said. They say the crash took place on Mission Ridge Road in Walker County, Georgia. Gerald Shane Dagnan, 44, of Ringgold, Georgia was driving...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Wreck on I-75 kills Calhoun woman

A Calhoun woman was killed in a crash on I-75 in Gordon County Wednesday morning. At approximately 3:50 a.m., a silver Kia Forte driven by 28-year-old Haley Cunningham was traveling north on I-75 Northbound near Mile Marker 318. Cunningham lost control of her vehicle and struck the center median guardrail before coming to a final rest in the center lane of I-75 northbound, with her vehicle disabled and facing a southwest direction.
CALHOUN, GA
WDEF

One Dead with Gunshot Wounds at Scene of Crash

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One person died in a car wreck on Saturday, the Chattanooga Police Department said. They say the driver had gunshot wounds. A child in the backseat of the car was uninjured, according to police. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, CPD arrived on scene to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Man Wanted for Murder in East Ridge Taken into Custody by Mexican Authorities

A man wanted for the November 2022 killing of a woman on Spriggs Street has been taken into custody in Mexico. According to East Ridge police, on Monday, Jose Antonio Cruz Ramirez was taken into custody by Mexican Authorities. The East Ridge Police Department and the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office are coordinating with our federal partners to secure extradition on an outstanding 1st Degree Murder warrant.
EAST RIDGE, TN

