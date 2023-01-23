ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
NJ.com

Radio host ‘pissed off’ by Eagles’ Nick Sirianni

The Philadelphia Eagles are going the the NFC Championship for the first time since winning the Super Bowl in 2018. And to do that, the Birds beat the New York Giants, 38-7, on Saturday in the divisional round. Head coach Nick Sirianni’s celebratory head bobs were captured on camera, which you can watch here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

I Know What I’m Doing: You need these Philadelphia Eagles shirts

Fly Eagles, Fly! The Eagles are back in the NFC Championship game. Which is why fans in the City of Brotherly Love need these Philadelphia Eagles shirts. The Eagles were the class of the NFL for the entire season. Philadelphia began with an eight-game winning streak before ripping off a five-game winning streak in the middle of the season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Former NFL Player Revealed He Suffered Stroke This Week

Former NFL defensive tackle Chris Baker had scary news to share this week. He revealed that he suffered a stroke.  Baker announced this news on Instagram. Thankfully, he's doing much better and is making progress in his recovery.  "Tell your loved ones you love em," Baker said. "My life ...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Pam Oliver Announcement

Longtime NFL sideline reporter Pam Oliver has announced her plans for the 2023 season.  She'll be back. Oliver, one of the best NFL sideline reporters of this century, has made it clear that she won't be stepping away anytime soon. "I think longevity is a beautiful thing," says Oliver. NFL ...
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

It's so fun to laugh at Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. The Dallas Cowboys are a national treasure. A true gift that keeps on giving. A franchise that specializes in fun but does so with a heavy does of sadness on the side.
fox56news.com

LeBron James Reacts to Emoni Bates’s Epic Scoring Streak

The NBA draft prospect caught the attention of the Lakers star with a truly impressive scoring run on Tuesday. LeBron James has played and watched a lot of basketball in his 38 years, so it probably takes an extraordinary performance to impress him. Eastern Michigan star Emoni Bates did just...
YPSILANTI, MI

